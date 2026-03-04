The name “MacBook Neo” has now leaked directly from Apple’s own regulatory page — and if the name alone doesn’t signal that something big is happening to Apple’s laptop lineup, the implications behind it certainly do. As we reported at The Shortcut, Apple’s EU compliance site briefly listed an unannounced “MacBook Neo,” then pulled it almost immediately — but not before the internet caught it. This isn’t just a budget laptop. This feels like the most significant philosophical shift for Apple’s notebook line since the original 12-inch MacBook debuted in 2015.

I know that feeling well, because I lived through the 12-inch MacBook era and have been quietly grieving it ever since.

The laptop that got away

My gold 12-inch MacBook was, for a few glorious years, the perfect machine. I could type on its keyboard with one hand while holding a coffee in the other. It slipped into any bag without complaint. It was the laptop equivalent of a Swiss Army knife — not the most powerful tool in the drawer, but the one you actually reach for. When I didn’t need to run Final Cut Pro or push 4K video through Adobe Premiere, the 12-inch MacBook was genuinely enough.

Apple discontinued the travel-friendly machine in July 2019, and I reluctantly moved on to the MacBook Pro. That shift gave me the raw processing power to edit 4K footage, open hundreds of RAW photos in Adobe Lightroom simultaneously, and even run local AI models for a bit of vibe coding on the side. The MacBook Pro M4 Max I carry today is a phenomenal machine. But phenomenal machines are also heavy machines.

At MWC 2026 in Barcelona and at CES 2026 in Las Vegas last month, I felt every ounce of it. Between a camera, tripod, microphone, and the MacBook Pro, I was practically a one-man production crew — minus the production budget. There were moments, many of them, when I longed for something lighter. Something that could handle email, Slack, web browsing, and a quick draft without requiring me to also develop new shoulder muscles.

Enter the MacBook Neo

If the rumors pan out, the MacBook Neo could be exactly what I’ve been waiting for — and what a lot of people have been waiting for without even knowing it. Think of it as the machine that bridges a frustrating gap Apple has let linger for years: it does what an iPad can’t (run full macOS, with proper windowed apps and tabs), and it doesn’t carry the weight — literal or metaphorical — of a MacBook Pro.

For students, switchers from Windows or Chromebooks, and road warriors who just need a capable machine for the basics, the Neo could be Apple’s most compelling laptop in years. And unlike the 12-inch MacBook, which was hamstrung by Intel’s thermally constrained Core M chips, the Neo is rumored to run Apple silicon — which means the fanless, slim design that made the original so lovely could actually come with performance to back it up this time.

MacBook Neo: rumored specs

Here’s what the rumor mill — and Apple’s own accidental slip — has pointed to so far:

⚙️ Chip: A18 Pro or A19 Pro. Rather than the M-series chips found in the MacBook Air and Pro, the Neo is expected to be powered by the same A18 Pro used in the iPhone 16 Pro — or possibly the newer A19 Pro. This is the boldest rumored spec of the lot. The A18 Pro benchmarks competitively with Apple’s own M1 and M2 chips for everyday tasks, meaning real-world performance should feel snappy for web browsing, productivity apps, and even light photo or video work. It’s a savvy way for Apple to cut manufacturing costs while keeping the experience feeling premium.

🐏 RAM: 8GB. Because the A18 Pro ships with 8GB of unified memory, that’s what you’re likely getting here. Apple has taken heat before for sticking to 8GB in entry-level machines — it’s the bare minimum the company says is needed to run Apple Intelligence features — but for the target audience of students and casual users, it should be more than adequate for day-to-day computing.

📺 Display: ~12.9 inches. The Neo is expected to sport a smaller screen than the current 13.6-inch MacBook Air, with most reports pointing to a 12.9-inch panel — a size that would make it the most compact Mac laptop since the discontinued 12-inch MacBook. It’s worth noting the display may skip some premium features like True Tone and a wide P3 color gamut to keep costs down, and brightness is expected to come in lower than the MacBook Air.

🗄️ Storage: Starting at 256GB. Rumors suggest storage options will be more limited than the higher-end MacBooks, with a 256GB base tier and possibly topping out at 512GB. For cloud-first users, that’s plenty — but power users will want to be mindful.

🎨 Colors: Fun and vibrant. Multiple reports point to a palette of playful colors — think yellow, green, blue, and pink, according to the latest rumors — echoing the personality of the iBook G3 from the early 2000s, and more recently the iPhone 17e and current iPad Air. Apple clearly wants this machine to feel expressive and youthful, not just affordable.

🔌 Ports and connectivity: Two USB-C ports and MagSafe. Leaked specs suggest two USB-C ports and MagSafe charging — a welcome addition at any price point — along with Wi-Fi 7 support. However, because the A18 Pro doesn’t support Thunderbolt, those USB-C ports are expected to top out at USB 3 speeds, which limits external display and high-speed accessory options compared to the MacBook Air.

💰 Price: Estimates range from $599 to $799. Apple has reportedly described the MacBook Neo internally as an “incredible value,” with ambitions to pull in both first-time Mac buyers and switchers from the Windows and Chromebook worlds. A $599 to $799 starting price would put it well below the $1,099 MacBook Air and make it the most accessible full macOS laptop Apple has ever officially sold through its own stores.

Why this matters more than a spec sheet

On paper, a MacBook with an iPhone chip, 8GB of RAM, and no backlit keyboard might sound like a compromise machine. And in some ways, it is — intentionally so. The tradeoffs are real. But what makes the MacBook Neo potentially momentous isn’t any single spec. It’s what it represents.

For the first time since 2019, Apple would have a laptop genuinely aimed at people who don’t need professional power. Not the MacBook Air ‘lite’ — an actual entry-level Mac with a distinct identity, a fresh name, and a design small enough to make travel feel like travel again rather than a workout. The “Neo” in the name even carries a subtle message: this is something new, not just something cheaper.

For me personally, it’s the laptop I’d pack for the next MWC — alongside the MacBook Pro for the heavy lifting, but finally without the guilt of leaving the lighter option at home because it no longer exists. Welcome back to the lineup, little guy. I’ve missed you.