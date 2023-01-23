➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New MacBook Air?

💻 New MacBook Air rumors have surfaced via Bloomberg

⚙️ Will likely be equipped with Apple M3 chip, based on 3nm process

🎺 Apple is supposedly also working on an all-new MacBook Pro for 2025

🚿 These are all rumors and leaks, take them with a grain of salt

Apple has just launched its latest MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, but the Cupertino company isn’t done yet. Rumors are starting to spill out about the next MacBook Air and the M3 chip that will likely power it.

Apple is working on a 3nm M3 chip, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This would make Apple one of the first CPU manufacturers to develop a 3nm processor for its best laptops, beating both AMD and Intel to the punch. According to TSMC, the company behind the new manufacturing process, the 3nm node can provide 15% faster performance and 30% lower power consumption.

According to Furman’s report, the M3 will be found in the next-generation MacBook Air and iMac, likely sometime in late 2023. As for more powerful devices, if the M3 makes it to market this year, it’s likely we’ll see the M3 Pro and Max sometime in early 2024.

Beyond the M3, which should be a bigger improvement than the M2 was, Apple is supposedly working on a MacBook Pro with some long-awaited improvements like OLED displays and touch support. That’s definitely something Apple needs going forward, as both of those things have been available on laptops for years.

Either way, though, this will all depend on when Apple lifts the veil. Beyond that, this is all leaks and conjecture, and you should take it with a massive grain of salt. We’ll know what the next MacBook Air will look like soon either way.

Via The Verge