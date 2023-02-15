(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: 15-inch Air in production

💻 New Digitimes report backs up MacBook Air 15-inch for April 2023 launch

🤷 Report doesn’t mention the M2 Pro chip other rumors have suggested

📅 Digitimes also says the 15-inch MacBook Air gets an M3 chip later this year

🤔 An M3 chip upgrade so soon feels unnecessary, making the claim dubious

The rumored MacBook Air 15-inch release date in April 2023 is looking more likely after new Apple supply reports that suggest it’s already in production.

Today’s Apple leak alleges that the new 15-inch MacBook Air screen size has been in production since late January, according to a report by Digitimes. If true, this would indeed imply that Apple is prepped to launch its 15-inch laptop very soon, though it doesn’t mention anything about the rumored inclusion of the M2 Pro chip seen in the new M2 Mac Mini, per 9to5Mac.

Whether this is a new story based on independent analysis or Digitimes is simply echoing Ross Young’s information without credit as suggested in AppleInsider’s coverage this morning is unclear. Looking back as far as 2012, the outlet’s predictions have been shaky at best, though AppleInsider notes it’s often strong on inside information.

For instance, Digitimes alleges Apple will release this first 15-inch model with an M2 chip inside, but that it will be doubling back to add an M3 chip to the new laptop later this year according to BGR, which isn’t just unlikely, but unnecessary – the M2 chip already serves the core functionality of the MacBook Air, one of Apple’s best laptops, very well.