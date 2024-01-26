➡️The Shortcut Skinny: Logitech Reach flexible webcam

Logitech Reach (credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut

We’ve seen plenty of web cameras that promise higher resolution, HDR, or improve some other aspect of streaming quality. The Logitech Reach, however, is the first webcam we’ve seen with a sliding arm system that lets you go from recording your face to the desktop and much more.

The Logitech Reach is a new movable webcam designed for presenters, teachers, and content creators. It’s basically a webcam attached to a desk-mounted arm that flips up and slides to let you smoothly switch between recording yourself, an overhead desk view, or shooting what’s around you.

(credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The Logitech Arm is comprised of four parts; a rotating base, one fixed arm and one articulating arm, and finally, a webcam mounted to the whole assembly with two pivot joints and rotating mount. You can set up the Reach in its fixed upright position to record you like a traditional webcam.

Squeezing the silver lozenge-shaped button lets you further extend the height so it reaches over your monitor or you can also turn the arm 90 degrees so it’s recording downward footage.

Since both the web camera is mounted to a rotating mount and base, you can turn the camera and maintain your shooting angle. Meanwhile, the two pivot joints, lets you angle the camera in an almost 180-degree circle.

All this flexibility seems perfect for streams where you need to present yourself and demonstrate things on your desk such as a science experiment, unboxings, or a card game. What was most impressive from our hands-on demo at CES 2024 was how smoothly the arm slides, so you could use it for horizontal and vertical dolly shoots whenever you need a panning motion.

Logitech Reach (credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

As for the camera itself, the webcam is essentially the same as Logitech’s Streamcam. It offers a 1080p 60fps video recording with a 3.7mm lens for a 78-degree field of view at f2.0. The webcam also has a built-in dual-channel microphone that offers some degree of noise canceling.

All together the Logitech Reach seems like a dream rig for streamers

Logitech has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its latest webcam and it can be purchased for as low as $269, but it’s retail price will be $349. The Logitech Reach will be available and shipping in July 2024.

