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GTA 6 Is Almost Here (For Real This Time) | The Shortcut Live Ep. 47

Plus, your first look at the MemoMind One AI glasses
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
Jun 26, 2026

The famous "we got [this] before GTA 6" meme is about to die. Grand Theft Auto IV finally has a release date, a price, and it's up for preorder. We're breaking down all the biggest news around one of the hottest video games of the 21st century. Plus, a live introduction of one of the most interesting pairs of smart AI glasses we've seen: the MemoMind One.

GTA 6 pre-order links:

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition pre-order links:

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