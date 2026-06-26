GTA 6 Is Almost Here (For Real This Time) | The Shortcut Live Ep. 47

The famous "we got [this] before GTA 6" meme is about to die. Grand Theft Auto IV finally has a release date, a price, and it's up for preorder. We're breaking down all the biggest news around one of the hottest video games of the 21st century. Plus, a live introduction of one of the most interesting pairs of smart AI glasses we've seen: the MemoMind One.

GTA 6 pre-order links:

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition pre-order links: