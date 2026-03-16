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Amazon: LG 32GS95UV

The LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UV is one of several new gaming monitors that offer a dual refresh rate of 240Hz at 4K or 480Hz at 1080p, but it requires some tweaking to get the best picture quality.

You might find the out-of-the-box options a little lacking, and the lack of information provided about each setting doesn’t help matters for those who do want to adjust things.

Thankfully, my LG OLED 32GS95UV best settings guide will help you dial in a far more pleasing image, and one that’s specifically tuned for gaming. These settings also work for the LG OLED 32GS95UV-W, which is the same model but in a white colorway.