➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Smarty pants

🤓 Lenovo Legion gaming computers come with self-tuning AI chips

🏎️ AI will dynamically adjust system settings to keep framerates smooth

✨ Legion Pro laptops updated with the newest AMD and Intel CPUs

🧈 Legion laptops also get 240Hz displays

🆒 Lenovo Legion 7 and 7i desktops get improved cooling

👍 Lenovo Legion 5 desktop to get latest AMD CPU and GPUs

Lenovo’s latest batch of Legion gaming laptops is here, with a key change that Lenovo hopes will improve your gaming by helping to better thermal performance by up to 15%. Lenovo says it does this by responding to your in-game FPS with dynamic adjustments to optimize in-game performance. What those changes are isn’t specified, only that the feature is deployed within the Lenovo Vantage app.

Lenovo Legion Pro laptops

The new portable gaming rigs from Lenovo come with either new 13th gen Intel Core processors or AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series, and can accommodate Nvidia’s new RTX laptop GPUs.

They’ll also get an updated version of Lenovo’s cooling system, which involves dual fans, heat pipes, air intake, and thermal paste to try to keep heat under control. If Lenovo’s new AI chip does what it says it will, this will hopefully lead to a quieter, more efficient and cooler machine.

The Legion Pro clamshells – the Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5, and the Legion Pro 5i – will get an up to 240Hz display with variable refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. The RGB keyboard is lit per key on the Legion Pro 7 series or in 4 zones on the Pro 5s, and they can be had with up to a 99Whr quick charge battery, depending on the model.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Like the Legion Pro laptops, the Legion Tower 7i machines will get the newest 13th gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, which we’ve already picked as one of the best GPUs you can get.

For 2023, Lenovo has put in a larger VRM heatsink, as well as six ARGB fans (colorful!), a front bezel, and optional liquid cooling. It can be configured with as much as 6TB SS storage at the factory.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 stands out of the new Lenovo desktop options by incorporating AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and that company’s AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPU as a factory option. It can be configured with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2 single terabyte SSDs.

Lenovo Legion monitors

Lenovo also announced two monitors bearing the Legion name: The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 and the Lenovo Legion Y27f-30. Neither sounds like a big contender for the best gaming monitor, if I’m being honest.

The former, a QHD monitor with a standard 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, has a 0.5ms response time and a 240Hz native refresh rate, with AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync support.

Its 10-bit color depth, IPS panel, and HDR 400 rating means essentially that this monitor doesn’t actually have HDR in any meaningful sense. It feels overpriced at $599, but we’ll have to reserve judgment until we can see it. The Legion Y27f-30 is essentially the 1080p version of the same, with minor differences, and will retail for $399 when the two debut in May 2023.