Google has announced new Chrome OS features, including two that are exclusive to the flagship Lenovo Chromebook Plus.

The first Lenovo Chromebook exclusive feature is Smart Grouping, which organizes your tabs and documents into a separate desk. It’s a fantastic addition if you routinely bury yourself under 100+ tabs.

Second, AI image editing has come to the Gallery App on Chrome OS for the Lenovo Chromebook Plus. Just like on Android, you can remove backgrounds and objects from any images in your photo library. You can also select objects to create stickers from them using Gallery AI image editing as well.

Smart Grouping (left) and Gallery AI image Editing (right) are exclusive to the Lenovo Chromebook Plus (credit: Google)

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus is a full-featured Chrome OS laptop featuring a 14-inch (1,920 x 1,200) OLED screen with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor. Although this machine doesn’t feature an Intel Core Ultra chip like other Chromebook Plus devices, its CPU claims up to 50 TOPs of AI performance. 16GB LPDDR5 memory, a 256GB SSD, and up to 17 hours of battery life round out the rest of this Chromebook’s specs.

New AI features for all Chromebook Plus devices

Google also announced a load of new features coming to all Chromebook Plus devices after Chrome OS’ notable absence during Google I/O 2025.

The most prominent feature coming to Chrome OS is Select to Search, which works similarly to Circle to Search on Android 15. With a long press of the launcher key or the screenshot function, you can select an area of the screen and look up objects, buildings, people, or more.

Text Capture in action (credit: Google)

Select to Search also powers Text Capture, which works with images, receipts, and recipes. From there, you can paste and edit the text. Alternatively, Text Capture can intelligently create a Google Calendar event from an invite, saving you the trouble of having to create it yourself.

The Chrome OS updates also allow you to add AI images after hitting the Quick Insert key, and there’s a new Simplify quick-action button that appears over any highlighted text. Lastly, the Google AI Pro (renamed from Gemini One AI Premium) plan gives users 2TB of cloud storage and direct access to NotebookLM from the shelf (aka the taskbar).

Chrome OS updates are releasing today, so be sure to check for system updates.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.