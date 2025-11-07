📆 The LEGO Star Trek USS Enterprise set, featuring 3,600 pieces, will be released on Black Friday, November 28

💰 It costs $400 and includes nine minifigures, such as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Worf, Data, and Riker

🙌 Purchases come with a free Star Trek: Type 15 Shuttlepod with an Ensign Ro Laren minifigure

📏 The assembled model measures over 10.5-inches high, 23.5-inches long, and 18.5-inches wide

LEGO: Star Trek USS Enterprise

LEGO is releasing its Star Trek USS Enterprise set on Black Friday, November 28, which contains 3,600 pieces of blocky goodness to build.

The LEGO Star Trek USS Enterprise set costs $400 and comes with nine minifigures, which include Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Worf, Data, and Riker. The build features the iconic command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing, an opening shuttlebay, 2 mini shuttlepods, and an angled display stand with a schematic and ship statistics.

(Credit: LEGO)

Purchases also include a free Star Trek: Type 15 Shuttlepod with Ensign Ro Laren minifigure, perfect for those planet-hopping missions.

The ship, which includes digital building instructions from the LEGO Builder app, would look right at home in any Star Trek fan’s collection, so expect it to be a popular item this Black Friday, despite its $400 price tag.

Just make sure you have the space. The USS Enterprise starship model, including its display stand, measures over 10.5-inches high, 23.5-inches long, and 18.5-inches wide.

Up next: LEGO Game Boy review shows off the new set in detail – and it looks fantastic

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.