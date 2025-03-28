👀 The perfect water bottle for iPhone users might have just dropped

🤖 It’s from a company called Journey, and it’s pretty high-tech

📍 It comes with Apple Find My, wireless charging, a MagSafe stand, and more

💧 The 23.67 fl oz REEVUS bottle costs $89.99 and is up for preorder now

As tech reporters, we’ve seen a lot of neat gadgets in our day, yet there always seems to be something that catches us by surprise.

Enter the REEVUS water bottle. It’s made by a company called Journey, and it might be the perfect water bottle for iPhone owners who have an extra $90 to burn.

The REEVUS is a 23.67 oz stainless steel tumbler that can be used for both hot and cold beverages with a double-walled vacuum design for maintaining temperature. It comes with a coated exterior for extra grip-ability, and it’s both BPA free and FDA approved.

(Credit: Journey)

Of course, it gets far more interesting when you talk about the tech inside. Journey decided to bundle Apple Find My support into the bottle, allowing you to locate it using the Find My app on your iPhone or Mac in case you misplace it. The tech is built into a little puck that mounts to the lid of the bottle. It’s waterproof and lasts between 3-4 months on a charge. To recharge the tracker’s battery, you can use any Qi wireless charger you have lying around.

It also works with the bottle’s built-in speaker. Journey includes a 100 dB speaker that can be used for playing sounds to help you locate it. I’m always losing my water bottle while on the go, so this is definitely a perk I can get behind.

What’s more, the loop on the top of the bottle doubles as a MagSafe mount. This way, you can mount your phone to the top to use it hands-free. It’s also great for propping up your phone like a tripod so you can take selfies or record videos with friends.

The Journey REEVUS water bottle comes in three colors and is up for preorder now. It’s a bit pricey at $89.99, but I guess that’s the price you pay if you want a water bottle with Find My, wireless charging, a built-in speaker, and a MagSafe mount all wrapped into one.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.