The iPhone Air is arguably the most exciting addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup this year. However, the impossibly thin profile comes with some caveats that may put some buyers off.

Ahead of its September 19 release date, reviews for the iPhone Air are now in – and it seems like the Air’s striking design will appeal to many, even if compromises had to be made.

Here’s what critics made of the $999 iPhone Air.

9to5 Mac summarised the iPhone Air succinctly for those who are on the fence about Apple’s super-slim phone in its review, noting that the Air comes with some tradeoffs.

“If you want an iPhone that looks incredible and feels even better in the hand, the iPhone Air is for you. Just know that experience will come with tradeoffs, and it’s up to you to decide whether those tradeoffs are worth it. I really do think it’s that simple. I’ve seen so many people doing mental gymnastics trying to determine who should buy the iPhone Air, but it doesn’t need to be that complicated.”

The Verge highlighted the phone’s reduced battery life and the less capable camera of the iPhone Air, awarding the phone 7/10 in its review. However, the reviewer believes that people who like the design will look past these negatives.

“I’ve been trying to cuss out who exactly the Air is for. And I think this is a device that lends itself to a life of ease. It’s for someone who is unbothered by a short battery and potentially shorter battery lifespan. It’s for someone who can let go of the photos they missed because they couldn’t zoom out. For someone who fits that description, it’s a rewarding device to use. And it sure makes a statement.”

Gizmodo called the iPhone Air “a magic piece of glass” and praised the phone’s surprising durability in its 4/5 review. Despite the drawbacks, its slim and light frame appealed to even a long-standing iPhone Pro user.

“Much like the MacBook Air, I can’t help but love that the iPhone Air weighs and feels like almost nothing. I’ve been an iPhone Pro user since the 11 Pro, and I haven’t had to decide between a Pro-level iPhone and any other model. But I’m seriously leaning toward the iPhone Air, especially in Space Black, which makes the profile appear even thinner. (No offense to Sky Blue fans, but the color just doesn’t do anything for me.) It’s the new aspirational iPhone, not the people’s choice or professional device.”

Yahoo! Finance said the iPhone Air is “the star of Apple’s latest show” and praised just how amazing the phone feels to hold. Even though the reviewer said they’d still opt for a 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Air will still appeal to many consumers.

“A few millimeters here or there might not sound all that impressive, but actually holding the Air and then the 17 and 17 Pro is a different story altogether. If you're less concerned about a telephoto lens, though, the iPhone Air is an easy choice, thanks to its striking looks and lightweight design.”

It’s clear that the iPhone Air is a worthy addition to Apple’s phone lineup, and a fine replacement for the now defunct Apple iPhone Mini and iPhone Plus. If you’re willing to compromise on battery life and some camera features, the iPhone Air sounds like one of the most exciting releases from Apple for quite some time.

