Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

Apple is reportedly releasing its thinnest iPhone yet in 2025. According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu in a research note (seen by MacRumors), the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be just 6mm thick, which is insane not just for iPhones but smartphones in general. Pu says that he believes all the “chatter” around the 6mm mark, saying this is the measurement you can expect to find on Apple’s special edition smartphone.

This obviously isn’t the first time we’ve heard the iPhone 17 Air would be 6mm thick. While speculation was pointing to the device being even thinner, a news aggregation account on Naver claimed that Apple was having trouble with the design of the iPhone 17 Air’s components, forcing the company to make the phone slightly thicker than it otherwise would’ve. This allegedly led to Apple landing on the 6mm mark, which still makes this rumored device the thinnest iPhone of all time.

For context, it’ll be thinner than the iPhone 6 from 2014, which to this date is still the thinnest iPhone ever shipped at 6.9mm. The next year, Apple made the iPhone 6s slightly thicker to fit a bigger battery and increase the durability of the phone, so it’s unclear how Apple will solve those problems with the iPhone 17 Air and still make it as thin as it’s rumored to be.

Notably, this won’t be the thinnest Apple product ever. That award still goes to the OLED iPad Pro, which measures in at 5.3mm thick.

If one thing’s for certain, this won’t be some thin version of the iPhone 17 Pro. Instead, Apple is expected to include a single rear camera on the iPhone 17 Air, as well as the A19 processor, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence, and an Apple-designed wireless chip. The 17 Air is also expected to come with a 6.6-inch display and include 120Hz ProMotion, a first for any iPhone outside of the Pro series. The regular iPhone 17 will also reportedly include the faster refresh rate.

We expect the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim, as some have called it) to be announced alongside the ret of the iPhone 17 lineup in late 2025. Rumors could shift around a lot before then, so be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss out on the latest reporting.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.