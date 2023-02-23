➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone leak-a-palooza

📸 Leaked photos alleged to be of early iPhone 15 show USB-C, Dynamic Island

👀 At 1st glance, it’s mostly unchanged from iPhone 14 otherwise

🤔 But the angles are ambiguous, making it hard to see details like a curved edge

Leaked alleged photos of an early-stage iPhone 15 design suggest a few key changes coming to the 2023 phone, including USB-C and the Dynamic Island, according to a report in MacRumors. The story showed up a little over an hour before another iPhone 15 leak of renders purported to be created from actual CAD files provided to 9to5Mac, following a similar pattern as last week’s iPhone 15 Pro USB-C port picture and iPhone 15 Pro render leak.

The new images were provided to MacRumors by reliable Twitter iPhone leaker Unknownz21, who later tweeted them, and they purport to show a seemingly little-changed-from-last-year’s-model iPhone 15 – at least at first glance. But a closer look reveals key details that corroborate both yesterday’s renders and some of the past rumors we’ve reported on ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date.

The photos as posted are blurry, making it difficult to pick out certain details, such as the curved edges signified in the CAD renders, but you can still see a change in the front-facing camera and accompanying sensor array, which are lower than their placement for the iPhone 14, and so probably a cutout, rather than a notch extending down from the top bezel. There’s also a direct image of the USB-C port on the bottom – that one is unmistakable.

The MacRumors story speculated from these images that no major redesign was due for the iPhone 15 from last year’s chassis, but it’s important to bear in mind the pictures – a straight-on picture of the screen and a close-up of the USB-C port that cuts out the edges of the phone – would make that rumored change ambiguous. That doesn’t mean the MacRumors story is wrong; there just wasn’t enough to go on here.

iPhone 15 rumors: best with salt

As always, consider the source and take these images with a grain of salt. Although both stories seem to be backed up with due diligence, and in the case of the MacRumors one, the source is one that’s had an excellent track record in the past, it’s not unheard-of for fake mock-ups to make their way into reporting. For now, these give us fun details to consider, but we won’t know anything for sure until Apple announces its next iPhones, most likely in September.