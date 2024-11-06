(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Apple could change how charging works on iPhone, allowing you to see how much time it will take for your device to reach full charge.

That’s according to 9to5Mac, which discovered a new code in the latest iOS 18.2 beta that references “BatteryIntelligence”. It could allow users to be notified when their iPhone reaches a certain charge level, and would complement Apple’s existing battery health capabilities that allow you to limit maximum charging to less than 100% to increase long-term battery health.

It’s unclear whether Apple will include the new feature as part of iOS 18.2 when it releases to the public or include it as part of a future update.

Though it’s hardly a ground breaking feature, it’s handy to know just how long it’ll take until your phone is fully charged. It’s something Android users have had for years, too, but you can bet Apple will spin it so it sounds better and more innovative than before.

Apple recently added a notification as part of iOS 18 that alerts users if their iPhone is being charged with a slower-than-optimal charger. It’s always recommended to stick with Apple's official charger, or opt for a highly rated third-party charger.

The iOS 18.2 release date is expected to be in December and should bring improvements to Apple Intelligence, Genmojis and Visual Intelligence, which lets you point your iPhone’s camera at something and learn more about it through image recognition.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.