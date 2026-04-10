📸 Insta360 has launched a new accessory that’s designed to help you take the best selfies possible

🧲 The Snap is a 3.5-inch monitor that magnetically attaches to the rear of your phone to allow you to frame selfies using your phone’s more capable rear cameras

⚡️ It’s powered by USB-C from the phone, so it doesn’t need batteries, and has a touchscreen to still allow you to interact with menus and take images

💰 It’s available now in two varieties, with a $79.99 base option and an $89.99 variant that adds an integrated fill light with adjustable brightness and color temperature controls

Insta360 has launched a clever new accessory for selfie lovers with the new Insta360 Snap.

It’s a little, portable monitor that attaches magnetically to the rear of your phone to make it much easier to frame selfies with the more capable rear camera, rather than using the front camera to potentially yield higher quality images.

The Snap features a 3.5-inch touchscreen that mirrors the front screen of your phone, where you can easily fiddle with camera settings, deal with menus, and actually take photos or videos of yourself with the rear camera.

Connectivity is purely wired, using the USB-C port on the bottom of your phone for a zero-latency, hard-wired connection that keeps things easy as opposed to wireless casting that can be finicky at the best of times.

The screen is powered by the phone through USB-C, rather than needing its own battery.

Insta360 is launching the Snap in two configurations, with a standard model at $79.99, while an upgraded variant with its own built-in fill light with adjustable brightness and color temperature controls is $89.99.

The Snap monitor’s magnetic mounting system is compatible with iPhone 15 or later, and is also designed to work with Android phones that support DisplayPort Alt mode over USB-C.

We’ve seen devices like this appear in recent times, with screens integrated into cases for the new iPhone, plus phones themselves having their own rear screens to make selfie framing with the rear cameras much easier.

The Snap nonetheless looks like a convenient and well-engineered modular means that doesn’t completely change the look of your phone to do so.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.