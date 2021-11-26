I found these 200 Black Friday video game price drops and restocks
Never overpay – I'm here to help you save money this weekend
I’ve helped 130,000+ people find a PS5 or Xbox in 2021, and while, yes, I’ll send more restock alerts on Twitter and do more deep analysis and tips on The Shortcut during Black Friday weekend, for all of those lucky enough to get a console, there are hundreds of video games deals today.
I’ve compiled a list of 200, which I’ll constantly update today in the web version of this article, with the latest prices and availability. Games, like Call of Duty: Vanguard, are already on sale for $39.99, while FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22 are down to $26.
The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication WITHOUT BANNER ADS. I’ve made this article free, but appreciate the support.
Black Friday quick links
Walmart will have a PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital for Cyber Monday
No word on Walmart’s Xbox Series X page yet
What you need to know
Disclosure: Deals contain affiliate links, and I may earn a small commission (paid by the retailer, never you). This helps me in my journey to be independent.
Walmart seems to have the best prices this year, but it has sold out of certain games. Often it beats rival stores by four cents, a way to appear at the top of the aggregated deals lists (clever, Walmart).
If something is sold out, check back on Cyber Monday
Disc games – for PS5 Disc and Xbox Series X owners – are often cheaper than digital games. Why? Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Sony, Microsoft, etc. all sell disc games. Sony and Microsoft own the digital stores [monopoly]
But in a few cases, the digital version of games will be cheaper
There are several PS4 games that can be upgraded to the PS5 version for free, and the standalone PS5 copy is more expensive. Even more Xbox games can be played on Xbox One or an Xbox Series X. It’ll save you a few bucks.
Special and Ultimate Editions of games are often available for a higher price, but for the most part, I’m linking to the cheapest versions I can find.
PS5 accessories
PlayStation Gift Cards aren’t on sale often, but are the No 1 most popular gift
Best Buy has a $100 PlayStation Gift Card that comes with cheap PS earbuds
PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription $39.99 at Walmart (🙅♂️NOT $60)
PS5 DualSense controller (white) $69 at Walmart – haven’t seen this go on sale yet outside of the $0.99 off
PS5 DualSense controller (Cosmic Red) $69 at Walmart
Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headset (white) $99 at Walmart
Sony Pulse 3D Wireless headset (Midnight Black) $99 at Walmart – new color
Xbox accessories
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership $26.99 at Walmart 🙅♂️NOT $45 – the cheapest I’ve seen it
PSA for parents: what is Xbox Game Pass? It includes Xbox Live Gold for online gaming and Microsoft’s ‘Netflix of gaming’ play games on demand
Xbox Gift Card 3-pack ($25 each, so $75) at Walmart – just seems like a good gift idea for three physical cards
Xbox wireless controller (black) $49.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart – sometimes out of stock, so also check Best Buy for controllers starting at $54.99
Xbox controller (Pulse Red) $49 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart – I’m probably buying this, as I need a second controller, and this color means 🔥
Xbox controller (Forza Horizon 5 LE) $74.99 – either a creative or hideous color. Seems to be sold out at Walmart for the tempting $49 sale price
Xbox Elite controller 2 $169 🙅♂️NOT $179.99 at Walmart – it was $149 for a bit at Walmart, but that didn’t last
Xbox 20th anniversary controller $49 🙅♂️NOT $69.99 at Walmart – sold out there and everywhere, but will hopefully come back in stock at $50
Xbox wireless headphones $99 at Walmart – not a discount, but in stock
PS5 games on sale and in stock
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $49.99 🙅♂️$69.99 at Walmart – a great game and kid-friendly
Demon’s Souls $39.82 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Walmart – HUGE discount 🔥🔥🔥
Also available at Best Buy for $39.99
Deathloop $25 🙅♂️NOT $59.99 at Walmart – if sold out, check Deathloop at Best Buy for $30. Also, Deathloop Deluxe Edition is $79.99 at Walmart
Far Cry 6 $39.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Best Buy – recent release, too. Far Cry 6 Gold Edition is $109 at Best Buy
Outriders $19.93 🙅♂️NOT $25 at Walmart. Also Outriders $19.99 at Best Buy
Battlefield 2042 $47 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Dying Light 2: Stay Human $59.99 at Best Buy (pre-order)
Call of Duty: Vanguard $39.99 at Walmart (going in and out of stock at this price)
Star Wars Jedi Fallen $14.99 🙅♂️NOT $70 nor the last sale price of $20 at Best Buy
Hades $19.99 at Walmart 🙅♂️NOT $30
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $29.99 🙅♂️NOT $49.99 at Best Buy
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $44.99 🙅♂️$60 at Walmart
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition $33.88 🙅♂️NOT $40 at Walmart
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at Walmart $49.94 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time $25 🙅♂️NOT $50 at Walmart
Returnal $49.99 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Best Buy (Walmart has gone to $90 via resellers)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition $39 🙅♂️NOT $70 launch or $50 sale price at Walmart
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $39.82 🙅♂️$50 at Walmart
Resident Evil Village $20 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart (in and out of stock at this price)
Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart (recent release)
Sackboy: A Big Adventure $29.83 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart – kid-friendly despite the name, I swear
NBA 2K 21 $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $30 sale price at Best Buy – last year’s game, but a good price for casual fans and kids
NBA 2K22 $26 🙅♂️NOT $69.99 at Walmart – this year’s game and rather new
MLB: The Show 21 $29.99 🙅♂️NOT $50 at Best Buy
FIFA 22 $26 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Walmart 🔥🔥🔥
Back 4 Blood $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Riders Republic $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $49.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Hot Wheels: Unleashed $29.99 🙅♂️NOT $50 at Best Buy
Assassin's Creed Valhalla $19 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Best Buy; Walmart sold out
Marvel's Avengers $14.99 🙅♂️NOT $40 at Best Buy
NHL 22 $35 🙅♂️NOT $70 launch price at Walmart
Madden NFL 22 at $26 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Walmart
Godfall $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $40 at Best Buy
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $59.99 (pre-order) at Walmart
Xbox games on sale and in stock
Forza Horizon 5 $59.94 at Walmart, or try Best Buy for $60 – 🔥 game
Halo Infinite $59.99 at Walmart – another – 🔥 game
Far Cry 6 $35 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Walmart. Far Cry Gold Edition is $109 at Walmart
Battlefield 2042 $59.88 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Walmart
Microsoft Flight Simulator $45.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $50 at Walmart
F1 2021 $27.99 🙅♂️NOT $50 at Best Buy
Psychonauts 2 $29.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Hitman 3 $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $40 at Best Buy
Tales of Arise $39.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Best Buy
Assassin’s Creed Vahalla $20 🙅♂️NOT $40 sale price at Walmart
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 Walmart
Resident Evil Village $20 🙅♂️NOT $60 launch price at Walmart; in and out of stock
Gears Tactics $9.99 🙅♂️NOT $40 prior sale price at Walmart
MLB: The Show 21 $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $70 launch price at Walmart
Dirt 5 $39.99 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Best Buy
WRC 20 $39.99 at Walmart
Alan Wake Remastered $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $29.99 Walmart
Rider’s Republic $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
FIFA 22 $26 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart 🔥🔥🔥
Madden NFL 22 $26 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart 🔥🔥🔥
Call of Duty: Vanguard $39 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart; in and out of stock
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $39.99 🙅♂️NOT $50
NBA 2K22 $26 🙅♂️ $60 Walmart
Back 4 Blood $25 🙅♂️NOT $60 at Walmart
Outriders $19.99 🙅♂️NOT $20 at Walmart
Destiny 2: Beyond Light $39.99 at Walmart
Battlefield 2042 $59.88 🙅♂️NOT $70 at Walmart
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $59.99 at Walmart (pre-order)
I’ll have more updates on the web version of this email, as I’ve already hit the length limit, and there are many more deals from now until Cyber Monday.
Were there any console drops online today?
Do you think Walmart will have a restock of disc ps5 consoles for cyber Monday?