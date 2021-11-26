I’ve helped 130,000+ people find a PS5 or Xbox in 2021, and while, yes, I’ll send more restock alerts on Twitter and do more deep analysis and tips on The Shortcut during Black Friday weekend, for all of those lucky enough to get a console, there are hundreds of video games deals today.

I’ve compiled a list of 200, which I’ll constantly update today in the web version of this article, with the latest prices and availability. Games, like Call of Duty: Vanguard, are already on sale for $39.99, while FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22 are down to $26.

What you need to know

Walmart seems to have the best prices this year, but it has sold out of certain games. Often it beats rival stores by four cents, a way to appear at the top of the aggregated deals lists (clever, Walmart).

If something is sold out , check back on Cyber Monday

Disc games – for PS5 Disc and Xbox Series X owners – are often cheaper than digital games. Why? Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Sony, Microsoft, etc. all sell disc games. Sony and Microsoft own the digital stores [monopoly]

But in a few cases, the digital version of games will be cheaper

There are several PS4 games that can be upgraded to the PS5 version for free, and the standalone PS5 copy is more expensive. Even more Xbox games can be played on Xbox One or an Xbox Series X . It’ll save you a few bucks.

Special and Ultimate Editions of games are often available for a higher price, but for the most part, I’m linking to the cheapest versions I can find.

PS5 accessories

Xbox accessories

PS5 games on sale and in stock

Xbox games on sale and in stock

I’ll have more updates on the web version of this email, as I’ve already hit the length limit, and there are many more deals from now until Cyber Monday.