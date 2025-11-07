👏 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has a Metacritic score of 79 after 67 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 87% positive reviews, 11% mixed and 2% negative

🗡️ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the third game in the spin-off series

📆 The game is out now, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, and the reviews have been generally positive for the Dynasty Warriors, Zelda spin-off game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the third game in Nintendo and Koei Tecmo’s collaboration, and is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 79 after 67 critic reviews.

It means Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the best-rated game in the series, with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition receiving a Metacritic score of 78.

Here’s what reviewers made of the game that acts as a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo Life gave Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment 9/10 and said it’s “the best entry in this spin-off franchise to date”:

“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a stunning slice of action, and my favourite musou game so far. Lessons have been learned from both Hyrule Warriors and Age of Calamity, resulting in a game that balances big-time story with top-notch combat that’s got proper depth to it. With Zonai devices to play with, a cracking roster, tons of sexy Sync Strikes to pull off, and a ludicrously slick recreation of early Hyrule to set about kicking ass in, this is dream time for hack-and-slash fans and Zelda enthusiasts alike. Yes, map layouts are still a bit bland, and co-op mode is 30fps, but everything else here combines to make for the best entry in this spin-off franchise to date.”

GamingBible also enjoyed Koei Tecmo’s hack ‘n’ slash epic and gave the game 9/10:

“What Hyrule Warriors continues to do exceptionally well is offer a fun, accessible entry point into the hack-and-slash genre. For that reason I’d likely say Age of Imprisonment is better suited to those who don’t usually play Warriors games, but there’s still plenty of appeal for those familiar with Koei Tecmo’s other games.”

VGC gave Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment 8/10, and praised the game’s more serious tone:

“Age of Imprisonment may be the most serious of the Hyrule Warriors games to date, but it’s also the one with the most engaging and rewarding combat. Fans of Tears of the Kingdom may be annoyed to see an essential retelling of part of its story, but the side-plots add more depth to make up for this to some extent. Fans of the Warriors gameplay style will be absolutely catered for here.”

GameSpot was less enthusiastic about the latest Hyrule Warriors, though still said it’s a “high point for the spin-off series” in its 7/10 review:

“A few issues hold it back, but Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment marks a high point for the spin-off series, iterating on its riotous hack-and-slash combat with depth and variety.”

GamesRadar+ was one of the more critical outlets and gave the game 6/10:

“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment manages to find exciting stories to tell as a Tears of the Kingdom prequel, with Princess Zelda taking the lead to spend plenty of time with some all-timer characters old and new. But, while action and performance is an upgrade from the last Hyrule Warriors, strangled battlefield and mission designs become dull, holding this back from true magic.”

However, it was Metro GameCentral that delivered the most scathing review, giving Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment 4/10:

“Insanely repetitive, horribly shallow, and pointlessly easy – this is the absolute least interesting thing to do with Zelda on the Switch 2 and bad even by the low standards of the Dynasty Warrior franchise.”

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sounds like it doesn’t deviate from Koei Tecmo’s tried and tested formula, but still delivers another satisfying experience for those who enjoy Dynasty Warriors-style games. However, if you’ve never clicked with the Musou gameplay genre, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment likely won’t change your mind.

