Hyperkin, the accessory maker that brought back the Xbox Duke and the Xbox 360 controller, is making a handheld Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive) that plays original carts.

The Mega 95 gaming handheld is based on Hyperkin’s MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console (thanks, The Verge) and is equipped with a 5-inch display. You can switch between 4:3 and 16:9 modes, and the handheld comes with a docking station so you can play on the TV if you prefer. And there are two extra ports to plug in controllers if you want to play Streets of Rage 2 with a friend.

Pleasingly, unlike the majority of gaming handhelds these days, the Mega 95 should last around 10 hours per charge, giving you more than enough time to blast through your favorite Genesis games before the battery gives out.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: handheld Sega Genesis

🙌 Hyperkin is working on a portable Sega Genesis

🎮 It plays original carts and runs games in either 4:3 or 16:9

📺 It’ll also come with a dock for TV play and ports for additional controllers

🙅‍♂️ Hyperkin also revealed a new original Xbox S controller

We’re still waiting for a price and release date for the Mega 95, but it could cost around $119.99 if Hyperkin’s SupaBoy Portable Pocket Console is anything to go by. Obviously, you’ll need to supply your own Sega Genesis carts.

The Mega 95 isn’t the only product Hyperkin has revealed, though. The company is also working on an original Xbox S controller, which it’s delightfully dubbed “The DuchesS”. It’ll include Hall effect analog sticks and triggers, which means it should stand the test of time and won’t suffer from annoying stick drift.

The Xbox DuchesS controller. (Credit: Hyperkin)

Again, no price or release date has been announced, but it supports all the features you’d expect from a modern-day Xbox controller like a share button and 3.5mm headset jack, and could be the ideal way to relive original Xbox games on Microsoft’s latest consoles.