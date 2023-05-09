You can now pre-order Hyperkin's official Xbox 360 controller
Get a blast from the past with Hyperkin's Xbox 360 controller for Xbox Series X|S and PC
Hyperkin’s official Xbox 360 controller, the Xenon, is now available to pre-order.
The Xenon costs $49.99 and is a faithful reproduction of the Xbox 360 pad that millions loved – in spite of its awful D-Pad design.
There are four colors available: Black, White, Red and Pink, and all of them work on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10|11 PCs.
The Xenon features precision analog triggers, a share button when used with Xbox Series X|S consoles, vibration feedback and a 3.5mm headset jack, which means you can use it to play all the best Xbox Series X games.
Unfortunately, this is a wired controller only, so don’t expect the type of freedom you get from the best Xbox Series X controllers. However, the cable is at least detachable and 10 ft in length.
Still, if you don’t mind being tethered to your console and you’re feeling nostalgic for a controller that takes you back to 2005, the Xenon will definitely achieve that goal. It could also be a great way to experience Xbox 360 games via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X|S.
This isn’t the first time Hyperkin has resurrected a classic Xbox controller. The company remade the Duke, Microsoft’s gigantic gamepad that shipped with the original Xbox. Hyperkin added some modern-day flourishes, including an LED screen that displays the original Xbox boot sequence when the controller is turned on.
The Xenon is expected to ship on June 5, 2023.
