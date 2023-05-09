Hyperkin’s official Xbox 360 controller, the Xenon, is now available to pre-order.

The Xenon costs $49.99 and is a faithful reproduction of the Xbox 360 pad that millions loved – in spite of its awful D-Pad design.

There are four colors available: Black, White, Red and Pink, and all of them work on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10|11 PCs.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox 360 Xenon

😲 Microsoft’s classic Xbox 360 controller is coming back

🥳 Hyperkin has remade the Xbox 360 controller to celebrate the console’s 17th anniversary

👍 The pad features a few modern-day flourishes like a share button

📆 The Xenon costs $49.99 and is expected to ship on June 5

Hyperkin Store: Xenon Wired Controller

The Xenon features precision analog triggers, a share button when used with Xbox Series X|S consoles, vibration feedback and a 3.5mm headset jack, which means you can use it to play all the best Xbox Series X games.

Unfortunately, this is a wired controller only, so don’t expect the type of freedom you get from the best Xbox Series X controllers. However, the cable is at least detachable and 10 ft in length.

Still, if you don’t mind being tethered to your console and you’re feeling nostalgic for a controller that takes you back to 2005, the Xenon will definitely achieve that goal. It could also be a great way to experience Xbox 360 games via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X|S.

This isn’t the first time Hyperkin has resurrected a classic Xbox controller. The company remade the Duke, Microsoft’s gigantic gamepad that shipped with the original Xbox. Hyperkin added some modern-day flourishes, including an LED screen that displays the original Xbox boot sequence when the controller is turned on.

The Xenon is expected to ship on June 5, 2023.