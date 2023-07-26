Samsung will show off its latest range of phones and devices today, July 26, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked Event. The show is taking place live in Seoul, Korea, for the very first time.

A July launch is earlier than we’re used to from Samsung. The Korean-based company usually reveals its latest handsets in August, but it means it’ll get a two-month head start on the eventual iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, which will likely fall in September.

Samsung will be hoping it can show it’s still the leader in the foldable market after recent entries from Motorola and Google. Motorola released the Motorola Razr+ and Google released the Pixel Fold.

You can watch all the announcements from Samsung as they happen below and save $50 if you register your interest before the event begins.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

You can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The stream begins today, July 26, at 8pm KST, which is 7am ET, 4am PT, and 12pm BST.

You can watch the entire show below.