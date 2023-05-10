It’s that time once again as another Google I/O event is here. Google’s annual conference is geared towards developers, but we always get to see what the company’s working on next and what products will ultimately end up in our sweaty little hands.

If you’re interested in seeing what Google has to offer, we’ve got all the information you need on how to watch Google I/0 2023 as well as what to expect.

What time does Google I/O 2023 start?

Google’s event begins today, May 10, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CET and is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The presentation is likely to last two hours, similar to last year’s show, so make sure you’re comfy before you decide to tune in.

How can I watch Google I/O 2023?

You can watch Google I/0 2023 directly from the YouTube embed below, or head to Google’s YouTube channel or Google’s website. You can also click the “Notify Me” button on the YouTube Video so you can be notified just before the event goes live. Remember, it begins at 10 am PT.

Unlike some events, YouTube should also let you rewind during the conference in case you want to watch any announcements back. When the video concludes, it usually takes around an hour until the event is fully uploaded to YouTube. It can then be watched on demand if you weren’t able to catch it live.

What can we expect to see at Google I/O 2023?

Google is set to make announcements for its mobile, web, AI, and cloud divisions, but most people will be tuning in to see new hardware reveals. We already know we’re going to see more of the Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone and a midrange Pixel 7a should also be unveiled in its entirety.

A new tablet is also expected called the Pixel Tablet, but it’s tipped to offer some sort of smart home functionality, similar to the Amazon Echo Show. We may see Google’s upcoming flagship phones, too, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We can also expect more information on Android 14, some chatter around Google’s Bard AI chatbot, and updates to Chrome OS and Google Home.