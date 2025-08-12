(Credit: The Shortcut)

📉 The Hori Piranha Plant camera for Switch 2 is on sale for its lowest price ever at $39.99 on Amazon

🥰 Its unique design includes a privacy cover, detachable stand, and adjustable neck for versatile use

👏 The camera can be mounted on a TV or plugged directly into the Switch 2 in handheld mode

😬 However, its video quality is limited to 480p, which may be a drawback for some users

Amazon: Hori Piranha Plant camera deal

The Hori Piranha Plant camera for Switch 2 is, without question, an ingenious accessory that wouldn't look out of place in any Nintendo fan's home. And, as luck would have it, it's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon – just $39.99.

The camera, which could be mistaken for one of Nintendo's high-quality amiibo, features some smart design decisions. For instance, the Piranha Plant's mouth can be closed to act as a privacy cover when not in use. Second, the Piranha Plant can also be detached from the stand (or pot) and plugged directly into the Switch 2 when in handheld mode.

If that wasn't enough reason to jump on this Hori Piranha Plant camera deal, the Piranha Plant's flexible neck can be adjusted to find the perfect angle when playing online with friends. The camera stand can also be mounted to the TV, giving it more functionality than even Nintendo's official Switch 2 camera.

But be warned...

The Hori Piranha Plant camera seems like a home run on paper, then, but there's one big flaw hidden inside: the video quality. Unlike the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and other compatible webcams, the Hori Piranha Plant only provides a maximum resolution of 480p at 30fps. That's pretty grainy, even by GameChat's standards, and might be a deal-breaker for some.

However, if you're playing in a brightly lit room and want something more aesthetically pleasing than other webcams, the Hori Piranha Plant is still worth it – especially at this price. Just be prepared for a big chomp to image quality.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.