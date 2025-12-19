You have less than one week (🫨) to complete your gift shopping before stores in the US close for the holidays. If you’re like me, you may just be starting to fill your online cart, a sign that you’re both extremely busy and in danger of landing on the naughty list.

The good news is that The Shortcut team is back to recommend over 50 tech gifts that we loved in 2025. We’ve tested it all – the best phones, tablets, headphones, TVs, and gaming consoles – and curated the coolest tech gift ideas to get you back on the nice list.

Here’s our official Holiday Gift Guide for 2025. Need even more gift inspiration? Hit us up in our subscriber-only Substack Chat and guide you to the best deals and tech advice.

The Shortcut’s favorite tech gifts for the holidays

🎮 Gaming

Step into the driver’s seat with the RS50 racing bundle from Logitech, featuring Direct Drive with up to 8 Nm of torque, TRUEFORCE support, integrated quick release, and more.

Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this gaming headset from Logitech G delivers excellent sound quality, 24-bit lightspeed audio performance, customizable RGB lights, and the ability to switch consoles with ease with the Playsync button.

Relive your favorite Game Boy and Game Boy Color memories with ModRetro’s Chromatic console, complete with a bundled Tetris cartridge and a fun, retro design.

Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World bundled

It’s the console everyone wants this year with an even bigger screen than the original Switch, faster performance, and a whole slew of new games to play.

Fire up your favorite Xbox titles on the go with Asus’ latest handheld console, complete with the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, a 120Hz screen, and 24GB of RAM.

This wireless gaming keyboard has a slim design that features ultra-fast, low-profile analog switch technology for new breakthroughs in speed, comfort, and responsiveness.

Protect your Nintendo Switch 2 with dbrand’s case, which delivers 360-degree protection and can be customized with dozens of skins.

If you’re looking to level up your racing rig beyond a racing wheel, this is the rig we’re testing. We love how it mimics the look and posture of a real racing cockpit. It has all the mounting points for your wheel, pedals, and shifter, plus the ActiFit seat will keep you cool and comfortable during an intense race.

🕹️ Video games

One of the hottest games for the Nintendo Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza delivers a Super Mario Odyssey-like experience where you can practically punch through everything you like in the search for bananas.

We still play Call of Duty as a team at The Shortcut, and we moved on to the new CoD: Black Ops 7 in November. This year’s refined multiplayer matches have been our priority over the underwhelming campaign mode, and it’s the perfect antidote to our playing overly cute games set in the Mushroom Kingdom.

A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei lets you explore 1600s rural Japan through the lens of Atsu, a haunted and lonely mercenary thirsty for revenge against those who took her family away.

Race through the biggest karting tournament in Mario Kart World, which includes brand-new open-world experiences that take one of the most popular racing games to a whole new level. Just try not to fall out with your friends and family when you pip them at the finish line.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A invites you to become a Trainer in the streets of Lumiose City, blending classic gameplay with exciting twists that are perfect for new and old fans alike. You can enjoy superior performance and better image quality with the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Explore vast alien worlds and take on hulking bosses in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, one of the most visually captivating games on Nintendo Switch 2. The legendary bounty hunter Samus Aran’s return has been worth the wait.

💻 Laptops, PCs and computing accessories

The last MacBook The Shortcut tested end-to-end is the MacBook Pro M4 Max, and we routinely use it in 2025 thanks to its powerful Apple Silicon chip. It’s the ideal laptop for those who need to create stellar content and handle heavy workloads. Best of all, it’s slightly cheaper than when it launched at the end of 2024.

If you want the power of a desktop computer on the go, the Framework Laptop 16 offers the perfect blend of high-end specs and design to suit your needs.

This 2-in-1 from Microsoft is the perfect Windows 11 laptop for those who need strong performance, battery life, and access to the latest Copilot AI features on the go.

One of our favorite gaming PCs on the market belongs to Lenovo. The Legion Tower 5i delivers fantastic performance and sumptuous graphics in a sharp design that’ll match any gamer’s setup.

The latest Mac Mini is one of the best values in the PC market today, with a powerful M4 chip inside that delivers exceptional performance for under $600.

There’s no shortage of great (QD-OLED) gaming monitors to buy in 2025, but the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey QD-OLED G8 has been a standout for us. It features the same glare-free coating as Samsung’s massive OLED TVs and fanless liquid cooling, so you can fully focus on what matters most: gaming at 4K 120Hz and in full HDR.

Just because you’re wearing a fuzzy sweater this season doesn’t mean you should look fuzzy during your next video conference call. Upgrade your current webcam situation with the StreamCam. It streams and records in Full HD 1080p 60fps, so you won’t look so fuzzy.

📱 Smartphones

With top-tier specs, impressive cameras, a huge screen, and an S Pen, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the perfect phone for the biggest power users in your life.

Apple’s high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers the best battery life on any iPhone – plus it’s big, fast, and takes incredible pictures.

From trend-setters to chunky-smartphone haters, the ultra-thin iPhone Air is a bold device that feels like holding a slice of the future in your hand.

The massive 7,300mAh battery in the OnePlus 15 delivers up to three days of battery life, and the bleeding-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 makes it ideal for the smartphone enthusiast in your life.

With a super-thin design, great cameras, gorgeous screens, and top-tier performance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best foldable smartphone on the market for more reasons than one.

📸 Cameras

Our own Creative Director recommends this camera for sharp photographs and high-resolution video for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Retro is back and better than ever with the Polaroid Flip, which takes beautifully clear photos and prints them instantly for iconic memories.

Get creative with your photos and videos with the GoPro Hero 13, which can deliver breathtaking action shots, all while never getting in the way.

The Shortcut is starting a live video show in 2026, and we’re going to tap this handy gadget for several of our key shots. This compact 1080p HD camera can stream to all of the top platforms – YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Live, X, etc – and it doesn’t require an extra person to operate. It can be set to autopilot mode using the Auto Director feature.

For beginner creators and pros alike, Insta360’s Flow 2 Pro smartphone gimbal stabilizes every shot you take and makes it easy to track your subjects to keep them in the frame.

Sometimes you need to take your camera to the sky to capture the perfect shot, and the DJI Neo 2 drone is the ideal candidate for the job.

⌚️ Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 11 is a superb upgrade for those who need better battery life, want more advanced health features, and take full advantage of watchOS 26.

Now in ceramic with all the same health-tracking features and a longer battery life, the Oura Ring4 is ideal for those who don’t like wearing watches or want a wearable that’s more fashion-focused.

The best-looking smartwatch on the market features a rotating bezel that is far more elegant than its price suggests. It also offers advanced health tracking, one of the best sleep-tracking experiences on the market, and Wear OS with a wide range of supported apps.

From live translations to capturing every moment in front of you, give the gift of the future that you wear on your face with the Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses.

Whoop is synonymous with anyone who wants better information on their health stats while training and in everyday life, and the latest generation delivers one of the most comprehensive experiences yet.

📺 TVs

TCL’s excellent QM8K Series TV offers stunning visuals in a sleek package, and it’s more affordable than other TVs in the same category.

Sony’s Bravia 8 II is one of the best OLED TVs on the market with infinite black levels, Google TV software, and plenty of settings to toy around with.

At a lower price than most other Mini-LED TVs, LG’s QNED92A series offers lifelike picture quality thanks to the company’s advanced display technology, making for a stunning centerpiece in your living room.

🎧 Headphones & Speakers

Our favorite noise-cancelling headphones are the Sony WH-1000XM6s, thanks to their impressive sound quality and comfortable design.

With a big jump in sound quality, battery life, and Live Translation, Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are the best AirPods yet – and the best wireless earbuds for any Apple user.

These splurge-worthy bookshelf speakers from KEF are great for anyone with a record collection who wants to hear every detail, or for those who want exceptional surround sound for their entertainment systems.

Sony knocked it out of the park with the Ult Field 3 speaker, all thanks to its durable (and portable) design, superb sound quality, long battery life, and handy features.

Bring the impressive sound quality and smarts of the Sonos ecosystem with you with the Move 2, a portable smart speaker that packs a punch.

📱 Tablets

If someone in your life needs a new iPad, you can’t go wrong with the iPad Air with its balance of performance, size options, and pricing.

While it may seem expensive for an E-Ink tablet, the ReMarkable Paper Pro is the best e-notebook you can buy with a colorful screen, excellent documentation tools, long battery life, and integration with apps like Slack and Google Drive.

For the avid reader, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite delivers the best e-reading experience you can get with a compact design, plenty of room for all your books, and USB-C charging.

One of the best Android tablets you can get is the OnePlus Pad 3, thanks to its gorgeous screen quality, loud speakers, fast performance, and multi-day battery life.

🏠 Home and Office

Samsung offers the most tech-forward refrigerators we’ve tested, with higher-end bespoke models featuring AI Family Hub (a screen on the door) and AI Vision Inside (a camera that tells you what’s left in the fridge). Family Hub-equipped fridges start at $1,799.

V3, the newest in Uplift’s standing desk lineup, is among our favorites thanks to its clean design and easy-to-put-together setup. It’s the biggest standing desk brand for a reason.

A great go-to robotic vacuum cleaner is this model from Ecovacs Deebot, which comes with a self-washing mopping system, edge cleaning, and obstacle avoidance.

Keeping an eye on your home is easy with this floodlight security camera from Reolink, which comes with two separate cameras that give you a bird’s-eye view of what’s going on, plus AI video search.

From delicious lattes to customizable cappuccinos, the TK-02 from Terra Kaffe is one of the most advanced coffee systems on the market, and perfect for the coffee addict in your life.

During Black Friday, this was the top-selling air fryer, according to our links. And for good reason. The Ninja Crispi Pro is modular with three different glass container sizes. It allows you to create both small and family-sized meals, with functions such as Max Crisp, Air Fry, Bake/Proof, Roast, Recrisp, and Dehydrate, all with precise temperature control.

Tell your smart assistant to open the blinds in the morning with SwitchBot’s motorized blinds accessory, perfect for those who like to automate everything in their smart home.

🔌 Accessories

Logitech’s pro-grade mouse comes with lightspeed wireless connections so you don’t experience any latency while gaming. It’s comfortable to use and has 11 programmable controls.

Spare USB-C cables can easily get tangled and become a mess, but Statik’s won’t – the magnetic, durable design means you just have to wrap them up once and they’ll stick together.

This MagSafe wallet from Nomad has Find My built into it, so if you ever detach it from your iPhone, you’ll know exactly where you left it.

Throw one in your backpack, one in your purse, one in your luggage, one on your dog, one in your favorite bag of chips – it’s 2025, you should be tracking everything.

Keep your laptop powered up on the go with one of our favorite battery banks from Anker, which comes with 100W performance and a big enough battery to recharge a MacBook with ease.

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

If you know someone who’s traveling outside the US next year, grabbing them an Epicka Universal Travel Adapter will make their trip even more enjoyable – and their phone won’t die along the way.

Flying with Bluetooth headphones can be a pain when you want to watch in-flight entertainment, but this Bluetooth adapter from Twelve South means you can pair your wireless headphones with the screen on the back of your seat.

Everyone needs a pocket-friendly flashlight for seeing in the dark, but if you’re gonna get one for someone this holiday season, get them the FlashFinder. It has Find My tracking built in, so they’ll never lose it.

🛍️ For someone who has everything

If you’re looking for a gaming chair but don’t want to look like a racecar driver, get the Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair. It offers a more sophisticated design and better ergonomics, so you can play comfortably for hours on end.

For the green thumbs among us, easily grow basil and other fresh herbs with this compact indoor garden that takes the hassle (and dirtiness) out of planting.

Reduce the time it takes to brush your teeth with the Autobrush, which can clean all of your teeth in as little as 30 seconds.

Know the temperature of your Christmas roast in an instant with this wireless meat thermometer from ThermoMaven.

Gone are the days when you need a gas-powered lighter to spark up a candle – enter the 21st century with this USB-C rechargeable electric lighter from MEIRUBY.

No one likes doing manual labor, so save yourself time and energy with an electric screwdriver kit from HOTO and make every tedious task a breeze.