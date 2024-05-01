🤩 Hisense U9N has over 5,300 Mini LEDs in 75 and 85 inches

💡 Both 4KTV sizes feature 5,000 nits of peak brightness

🎮 Gaming-ready 144Hz low-latency with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR

🔈 4.1.2 multi-channel speaker for surround sound built into the TV

💰 Starting at $2,999 for 75 inches, it rivals pricier Sony and Samsung TVs

If you like giant, bright TVs like us you’re going to love the Hisense U9N.

The Hisense U9N is the company’s newly announced flagship TV that combines Mini LED technology and Quantum Dot to pack in a mind-boggling 5,300 lighting zones. Not only is that double the dimming zones you’ll find on most high-end TVs, it can also be twice as bright as them with a maximum brightness of 5,000 nits.

Hisense promises its new premium TV will deliver the best brightness and contrast for a more realistic HDR experience. In fact, this TV supports every HDR standard out there including Dolby Vision (IQ), HDR10+, and even the less common IMAX Enhanced certification.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

In person, the U9N got so bright that we almost had to squint our eyes at bright scenes and it also rendered inky blacks with only a slight hint of blooming. Of course, we were looking at a pre-production version of the screen that was playing canned stock footage – we’ll have to see how this TV displays a real show/movie and games in a full, in-depth Hisense U9N review soon.

Speaking of gaming, the U9N features a native 144Hz refresh rate while supporting AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to ensure smooth frame rates whether you’re playing on a console or gaming PC. Hisense also tells us its Game Mode Pro will help improve response time for gaming. It has introduced a new Game Bar menu for quick access to all of the TV’s gaming features.

The U9N also carries over the Hi-View Engine X processor found in Hisense’s highest-end 98- and 110-inch ULED X TVs. Additionally, the U9N features 4.1.2 multi-channel speakers built into the sides of the TV, giving you premium sound without having to get a sound bar or surround speaker setup.

Notably, Hisense says that the 85-inch was its fastest-growing TV size in the last year, and to that end, its new premium U9N is only available in sizes large and extra large: 75 and 85 inches. They’re priced at $2,999 and $3,999, respectively, and while the prices might seem high, consider that an equivalent 75-inch Samsung QN90D costs $3,299 and the 75-inch Sony Bravia 9 costs $3,999.

Hisense wowed us at CES 2024 by introducing a 55-inch Mini LED that costs less than $400 and now it’s introducing a high-end TV with staggering specs at a reasonable price. Stay tuned, as we can’t wait to get the Hisense U9N in for more intensive testing.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director and has been reviewing tech for more than a decade, including going in-depth on TVs and soundbars.