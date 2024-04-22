👀 One of the best PS5 games could be coming to Xbox Series X and S

Helldivers 2 could orbital drop onto Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, according to a new rumor from The XboxEra Podcast.

During the show’s ‘Rumourmill’ segment, it was claimed that Sony is in talks with Microsoft to bring the popular live-service game to Xbox consoles, which would generate more sales for Sony and increase the title’s playerbase substantially.

Not that Helldivers 2 needs any help in that regard. The game has been a surprise hit, especially with PC players. It’s continually placed in the top 10 most-played games on Steam, reaching a 24-hour peak of 200,589.

The game supports cross-play, which means PS5 and PC players can play together. However, adding in Xbox players would provide a significant boost that will ultimately benefit the game.

During the episode, XboxEra’s ‘Shpeshal Nick’ says: “We know that PlayStation has a new CEO at the moment, and I think the new CEO might be more open to certain things. And what I’ve heard is that there may be some very, very early, preliminary discussions about the possibility of Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox.”

It’s something that Microsoft’s CEO of gaming Phil Spencer called for shortly after Helldivers 2’s launch. In an interview with Game File, Spencer said: “I will say, when I look at a game like Helldivers – and it’s a great game, kudos to the team shipping n PC and PlayStation – I’m not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox.”

Microsoft has recently released several Xbox exclusives on PS5, including Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of Thieves. It also releases all of its first-party titles on PC on day one.

Sony has been slower to embrace PC releases but recently announced that Ghost of Tsushima will be the first game to support PlayStation Trophies. Helldivers 2 was also a rare day-one launch on PS5 and PC which was a big success for Sony.

Will Helldivers 2 come to Xbox consoles, then? We’ll have to wait and see.