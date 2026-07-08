(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 4.5/5 – ‘Awesome!‘

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros:

🤏 Super portable design

👏 Supports every display mode

🤝 Switch between dock mode or tabletop mode

💰 Far cheaper than the official Switch 2 dock

🥶 The console stays cool when gaming

❌ Cons:

😢 No HDMI CEC support

🤷‍♂️ Open design won’t suit every setup

👋 Only has one USB-A port

Amazon: GuliKit Dock for Switch 2

The Shortcut Review

The GuliKit Dock for Nintendo Switch 2 is one of those accessories that comes along and almost trumps the original design in everyway. Compared to the official Nintendo Switch 2 dock, it’s a fraction of the size, includes practically every feature you’d want, and even provides a superior way to enjoy tabletop mode. It’s also considerably more affordable than Nintendo’s offering.

It makes the GuliKit Dock for Switch 2 the perfect pick for those who would like a second dock around the home, or if you want to play your Switch 2 on a TV when on holiday, but don’t want to pack Nintendo’s bulky hardware.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

GuliKit Dock for Switch 2 specs 🛠️

Price: $29.99

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED

There are a few missed opportunities with the GuliKit Dock that stop it from being a wholehearted recommendation. The lack of HDMI CEC support is my biggest issue, and the open-style design won’t suit every home. However, for just $30, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better third-party dock. Read my full GuliKit Dock for Switch 2 review below.

A review unit was provided by GuliKit.

What I loved about the GuliKit Dock for Switch 2 ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🤏 Fits in the palm of your hand. The GuliKit Dock for Switch 2 is super compact and portable, and its clever design includes a magnetic dust cover that clips onto the top to give your console extra support. It’s a great space-saving option over Nintendo’s bulkier official dock, and a must for those who like to travel but want to still play the Switch 2 on a TV.

👏 Supports every display mode. You don’t need to worry about the Nintendo Switch 2 not displaying properly when using the GuliKit Dock. It supports 4K/60Hz, 2K/120Hz, and 1080p/120Hz video output. It even has Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which automatically changes your display to the display setting with the lowest input lag, usually called ‘Game mode’. HDR is also supported, so you’re getting all the same benefits as the official Nintendo Switch 2 dock.

At $29.99, the GuliKit Dock is a fantastic option for those who want a second dock for the bedroom or office.

🥶 Keeps things cool. Unlike other Switch 2 docks I’ve used, the GuliKit Dock provides ample airflow for the system. There isn’t a dedicated fan like with Nintendo’s official dock, but I never noticed the fans kicking up like with other versions, especially when undocking the console during gameplay.

💰 Considerably cheaper than the official Switch 2 dock. At $29.99, the GuliKit Dock is a fantastic option for those who want a second dock for the bedroom or office for their Switch 2. Nintendo wants $124.99 for its Switch 2 dock, and while you may get another AC adapter, you’re essentially paying $95 more for it.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👍 Works with the Switch 2, Switch, and Switch OLED. Unlike the Switch 2 dock, you can use the older Switch and Switch OLED with the GuliKit Dock.

🤝 Two modes in one. The GuliKit Dock also works as a tabletop mode charging stand. Simply press the ‘Dock Mode’ button on the back, and you can switch between the two display modes. Very handy.

💼 You can keep your Switch 2 case on. If you use a protective case on your Switch 2, a neat feature about the GuliKit Dock is that it has a three-level adjustment switch for the USB-C port that supports cases up to 1mm thick. Your mileage may vary with this feature, and I’ve admittedly only tested it without a case on.

🙏 Firmware can be updated. In the unlikely event that a Nintendo Switch 2 update stops support for third-party docks, the GuliKit Dock can be updated, allowing for future compatibility and peace of mind.

What I disliked about the GuliKit Dock for Switch 2💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😢 No HDMI CEC support. HDMI CEC support is a feature that I always take for granted until it’s gone. The convenience of having my TV turn on whenever I start the Switch 2 shouldn’t be overlooked, and it was admittedly annoying having to reach for the remote when using the GuliKit Dock.

1️⃣ One fewer USB port. The GuliKit Dock only has one USB-A port instead of two like the official Switch 2 dock. If you need another port, you’re sadly out of luck, which could be restrictive depending on your setup.

🤕 Exposed design won’t be for everyone. The Nintendo Switch 2 sits proudly in the GuliKit Dock, with its screen completely exposed. It looks great, and allows the dock to function as a charging stand for tabletop mode. But if you have a house full of kids or pets running around, having the screen displayed means it’s susceptible to accidental scratches, knocks, or the device even toppling over.

Should you buy the GuliKit Dock for Switch 2? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Amazon: GuliKit Dock for Switch 2

Yes, if…

✅ You travel and want a portable dock you can take on the go.

✅ You’re after a more space-saving design.

✅ You’re in the market for a second, more affordable Switch 2 dock.

No, if…

❌ You rely on HDMI CEC support to turn on your TV and home entertainment system.

❌ You’re worried about the Switch 2’s screen being exposed.

❌ You have more than one USB-A device connected to your dock.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.