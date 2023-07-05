(Credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is the standout addition to Xbox Game Pass this month, and it includes the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S remastered version that launched in March 2022.

It’s the second time Grand Theft Auto 5 has been on Microsoft’s subscription service, and it may not hang around for long. We’ve seen other Rockstar games appear like Red Dead Redemption 2 but leave the service after two to three months.

Still, GTA 5 remains one of the best-selling and most popular games out there, partially thanks to GTA 5 Online which has been a money-making machine for Rockstar.

Joining GTA 5 in July is Exoprimal, Capcom’s bizarre PvE and PvP combat game where you mow down hordes of dinosaurs while wearing a mech suit. It’s available on day one with Game Pass.

Here’s the full list of Xbox Game Pass titles for July 2023:

GTA 5 (Cloud and Console) - July 5

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 5

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 6

Common’hood (Cloud, Console, and PC - July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) - July 11

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 14

Techtonica (Cloud, Console, and PC - July 18

Titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15.

Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Microsoft announced the price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would increase on July 6, 2023 (that’s tomorrow) from $9.99 to $10.99 a month for Xbox Game Pass and $14.99 to $16.99 a month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass is unaffected.

You save $80 on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month membership with our discount code, so grab it before the price goes up. If you’re already a subscriber the price increase won’t take place until August 13, but it’s still a good idea to stock up your subscription before that happens.

Microsoft also announced that the price of the Xbox Series X is increasing in August in every country apart from the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil and Colombia. That means you could be paying up to 10% more for the flagship console if you don’t buy one before then.