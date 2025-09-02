🏠 Google is planning to announce a Gemini-powered update for your smart home

📅 The company has teased October 1 as the day we’ll learn more

🤖 We know that Gemini will be added to Google Nest smart speakers over time

📹 It also looks like a new Nest security camera is on the way

👀 We might also get our first look at Google’s next smart speaker

Google has a smart home-related announcement to make. The company has confirmed that news will break on October 1 regarding when Gemini will arrive on Google’s Nest smart speakers, which was confirmed late last month alongside the unveiling of the Pixel 10 series. Alongside the announcement, it also looks like we’re getting a new Nest security camera.

What the new camera will do is unclear, but it appears to have a slightly different lens design compared to the current generation. Video quality may see a boost to 2K, according to some scarce leaks. We could also see new outdoor and battery-powered models as well.

There’s also a chance we’ll get our first look at Google’s upcoming Gemini-powered smart speaker. The speaker was teased during the Pixel 10 event and later revealed to be close to market. It’ll have a short stature and be powered by Gemini Live, and be capable of pairing with your Google TV for surround sound. It’ll also ship in a variety of colors.

We have just under a month before Google’s announcement, so there’s plenty of time for things to leak out. Stay tuned for more details.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.