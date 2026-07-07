🎪 Google will announce the Pixel 11 series at an event on August 12

📨 The company sent invites to the press earlier today

📱 Leaks suggest four new phones are on the horizon, including a foldable

⌚️ We could also see a new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds

Google is unveiling the next generation of Pixel phones next month. Today, the company confirmed that it’s hosting a Made By Google event on August 12 in New York City to announce its next round of devices, which is expected to consist of the Pixel 11 series. Details in the invitation remain scarce, but one thing does seem to be confirmed: the next Pixel phone will be sold in gold.

📱 What to expect at Made By Google

Google has been able to avoid the same flurry of leaks we’re used to seeing each year with every new Pixel phone, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t learned anything about what’s in store.

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

The regular Pixel 11 is expected to come with a similar design to last year with a 6.3-inch OLED display, thinner bezels, a Tensor G6 processor, and an upgraded modem. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL will reportedly stick to the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch display sizes, get new cameras with upgraded hardware, and be powered by the Tensor G6.

One of the biggest changes will be to the camera bar. On the back of the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL, Google is expected to include an LED light strip called Pixel Glow, which’ll react with pulsating lights when you summon Gemini. It could also be used for notifications and charging animations, but it’s unclear whether Google will allow for any other functionality or customization.

(Credit: OnLeaks / Android Headline)

Then there’s the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The device is said to come with a familiar design and stick to a taller aspect ratio for the cover screen than a wider one, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Fold are expected to do. Google might give it new cameras for the back and trim its design a bit so that it’s thinner and lighter, but that could mean the battery will shrink a bit to accommodate. We’ve also heard the RAM could drop from 16GB to 12GB, but at least it’ll use the Tensor G6 which is expected to be more powerful and efficient than the G5.

Google is also rumored to announce the Pixel Watch 5 at the event. Details remain scarce at the moment, but we could learn about the company’s upgraded smartwatch as we get closer to the event. A new pair of Pixel Buds is also in the rumor mill.

The Made By Google event kicks off on August 12 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. We’ll be covering everything Google announces during it, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.