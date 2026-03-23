(Credit: Square Enix)

🤖 Square Enix is reportedly adding Google’s Gemini AI to Dragon Quest X

🤝 The AI should act as an in-game chat feature to give players hints and tips on how to progress

👀 It’s also going to be able to analyze what’s going on in-game, and should pop up at important events such as discovering a rare item or defeating a boss

🆕 Square Enix has said it’s designed to help new players to get into Dragon Quest X, as the game can be quite complicated

Game developer Square Enix is adding Google’s Gemini AI into its online game, Dragon Quest X.

That’s according to Japanese news outlet Sankei, which reports that Gemini is being added into the game as an in-game chat feature to give the player hints about the next destination or how to progress.

The game’s companion character, known as Oshaberi Slimey, will include the chat function, which will automatically generate voice responses and chat with the user about any queries or questions.

The AI should also be able to analyze what’s going on in the game, and the assistant may even be able to start conversations for events such as discovering a rare item or defeating a boss.

Sankei reports that a beta test of the AI assistant for Dragon Quest X is being planned, with players able to submit applications until March 30th.

According to the outlet, the reason Square Enix is including it is that the game has been around for so long that it may be overwhelming to players.

It launched back in 2012 as the first online game in the Dragon Quest series, and has maintained a user base in the hundreds of thousands. The introduction of a chat feature may make this easier for new players to understand the game.

Takashi Anzai, head of development and operations for Dragon Quest X, stated that the AI is designed as a “personal companion so that new players don’t feel lost or alone about where to begin.” Square Enix is also collaborating with Google Cloud to further expand its use of AI.”

Furthermore, Yuji Horii, the man behind the Dragon Quest series, was optimistic about the power of AI in games in a general sense, noting that “AI will have an extremely significant impact on the player experience. I’m convinced it will dramatically transform all games within the next three to five years.”

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.