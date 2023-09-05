Google’s Android logo is getting a modern-day makeover and fresh branding for the first time since 2019. Simple it out, and animated 3D fun is in for 2023.

You’ll immediately notice that the face of Android – known as bugdroid – is now more animated with full-body poses. You’re no longer limited to seeing just is the top half of the droid’s head (or was that the entire head). Bugdroid also comes in a variety of styles, meaning the new Android logo reflects the customizable and open source nature of Android.

Even with the dynamic looks, bugdroid remains “the most recognizable non-human member of our Android community,” according to Jason Fournier, Google’s Director of the Android Consumer Brand Management. It reflects what Android is all about: “something that gives people the freedom to create on their terms”

There are smaller tweaks to the Android logo, too. The Android name now begins with a capital ‘A’ instead of the entire word being lowercase. It more closely fits the modern Google logo in this sense. The 3D look is more visually friendly, instead of the old logo, which gave off some creeper vibes peering over a fence (a la TV’s “Home Improvement” and its nosy neighbor Wilson).

Expect to see more from Android 14 and the animated face and body of bugdroid on October 4 when Google launches the Google Pixel 8.