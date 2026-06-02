(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😍 Gigabyte unveiled the FM275K16P, the world’s first 5K Mini LED glossy gaming monitor

😮 The monitor offers multi-mode support for resolutions and refresh rates, including 5K at 165Hz and QHD at 330Hz

🤖 The FM275K16P uses AI for content optimization (AI Picture Mode) and image sharpening (AI Super Resolution)

👏 The new Aorus Geforce RTX 50 Infinity series GPUs feature a relocated rear power connector and improved cooling

Gigabyte showcased a fantastic range of new products during Computex 2026, including the world’s first 5K gaming monitor and its head-turning Infinity series GPU.

Leading its Auros Elite series lineup of monitors is the FM275K16P, a 27-inch 5K Mini LED glossy gaming monitor. It delivers a razor-sharp 218 PPI clarity and has 2,304 local dimming zones to improve contrast and black levels.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Multi-mode support lets you switch between different resolutions and refresh rates, including 5K at 165Hz, 4K at 220Hz, and QHD at 330Hz.

The monitor’s display is built using fourth-generation Tandem OLED and RealBlack Glossy surface, with a HDR peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits.

The FM275K16P also uses AI in clever ways. AI Picture Mode optimizes SDR content, while AI Super Resolution sharpens image clarity using intelligent upscaling. Tactical Features are also included, such as being able to place different parts of the screen where you’d like, such as a mini map, and the Tactical Crosshair feature auto-adapts between red and green color, to provide distraction-free aiming across changing backgrounds.#

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Gigabyte also revealed the gorgeous Aorus Geforce RTX 50 Infinity Series graphics cards at Computex 2026, which feature a bold new design. The power connector has been relocated to the rear side, allowing for improved and cleaner cable management, and Gigabyte says changes to the cooling system and airflow have increased air pressure by 53.6% and air volume by 12.5%.

Of course, the new Aorus Geforce RTX 50 Infinity Series are also armed with prominent RGB lighting, which can be customized to your liking. You can pick between a black or white version of the cards to suit your setup.

Up next: New Asus Zenbook 14 wows at Computex 2026 with two eye-catching colors and lightweight design

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.