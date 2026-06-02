(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

😍 The new Asus Zenbook 14 is available in new Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral colors, featuring a lightweight, thin design (around 2.65 pounds)

🦾The chassis is made of ‘Ceraluminum,’ a blend of ceramic and aluminum, and includes a gorgeous OLED display

💰 It can be configured with CPUs from Qualcomm, AMD, or Intel, with price ranging from $799 to $1,299

🔋 Expect up to 21 hours of battery life and enhanced privacy features, including Microsoft Pluton security

Asus revealed its line of new Zenbook 14 laptops at Computex in two head-turning colors: Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral, which join the familiar Zabriskie Beige.

The Komodo Coral shade was arguably the standout color, and will appeal to those who may have been eyeing Apple’s blush pink MacBook Neo but want a more powerful Windows 11 laptop.

The 14-inch Asus Zenbook is incredibly lightweight and thin at around 2.65 pounds, and it was effortless to hold all three colors at once during our hands-on at Computex 2026.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The gorgeous, vivid OLED display was also a standout, and has pleasingly been adopted by practically every Asus laptop model this year. The Intel version can be specced up to a 3K resolution, and has a 16:10 aspect ratio plus a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Unlike previous thin and light laptops, which often rely on cheaper plastics to shave off the pounds, the Asus Zenbook 14 chassis features ‘Ceraluminum’. It’s a material that offers the smooth touch of ceramic, blended with the strength of aluminum, that feels premium and durable.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The new Asus Zenbook 14 can be configured to your liking, with all major CPU manufacturers accounted for. Qualcomm, AMD, and Intel are all supported, with the price increasing, respectively, depending on the processor you choose. There’s a bevy of connectivity options, too, with one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB type A port, 1 USB type C port, and 1 Thunderbolt port.

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

Asus says that the 2026 Zenbook 14 will provide 21 hours of battery life in optimal conditions and, perhaps predictably, it offers “AI-enhanced” productivity features. Privacy concerns have also been addressed, as it features Windows Hello, passkey support, adaptive dimming and lock, plus Microsoft Pluton security to keep your privacy protected.

In terms of price, an Asus representative tentatively told us to expect a price range of $799 to $1,299, depending on the specifications.

Up next: Acer Predator Atlas 8 hands-on review: Intel’s best shot at gaming handheld supremacy

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.