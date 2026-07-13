😮 GameStop is virtually giving away the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera for just $9.99

👍 The camera unlocks the ability to use GameChat and video calling powers on your console

👏 It also allows you to use Nintendo’s CameraPlay feature for minigames in titles such as Super Mario Party Jamboree

💨 This is easily the lowest price this camera has ever been, and you’ll likely need to act quickly to secure one

GameStop: Nintendo Switch 2 camera

If you’ve been after the official Nintendo camera for your Nintendo Switch 2 to take advantage of GameChat and all of its other features, then GameStop has an unbelievable deal on the Nintendo Switch 2 camera at just $10.

No, that isn’t a joke – the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera is just $9.99 at GameStop at the time of writing, which is easily the lowest price this camera has ever been, and usually costs $54.99. You’ll have to add the item to your cart to see the deal.

Unlike the cute Piranha Plant camera from Hori that everyone was losing their collective minds over before the Switch 2 launched, Nintendo’s own camera is 1080p and has a wider field of view.

It’s powered by USB-C from the Switch 2 itself, and is compact enough to be put virtually anywhere without sticking out like a sore thumb.

Likewise, Nintendo says its wide-angle lens is adjustable so you can get everyone in the frame no matter how big or small your room is, and its image sensor can adjust brightness automatically to detect faces.

The important thing with the Switch 2 Camera isn’t so much how it looks, but rather what it enables. In its simplest case, the camera opens up the option for you to video chat with up to three other people while you’re playing games.

Or, you can use it to display an image of you, which can then be used in compatible games such as Super Mario Party Jamboree, where certain minigames employ players to stand up and use their whole body to play.

The Switch 2’s camera is also designed to be used for the console’s GameChat function, which allows players to share their screen and themselves while playing.

What’s also handy is that the chat can be used across different games, so players can keep chatting and screen-sharing no matter what they’re playing.

When the Switch 2 was released, GameChat was a free feature, although that privilege ended on March 31 this year. It now requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 VRR issue may finally get a fix, according to a new job listing

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.