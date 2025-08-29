(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung’s upcoming tri-folding smartphone has leaked again

⚡️ There’s a new animation detailing where the wireless charging coils are in the device

👀 As it plays, we get an idea for how the Galaxy Z TriFold could fold down

🤔 It contradicts previous leaks we’ve seen of the device

📅 Samsung is expected to announce its tri-folding phone before the end of 2025

Samsung has another folding phone coming out this year, and a new leak may reveal how it’ll fold. The company’s first tri-fold phone, rumored to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold, has popped up in a new animation posted by @TechHighest on X, revealing where the wireless charging coils are in the device and how it folds down once it’s open. Shockingly enough, it contradicts other leaks we’ve seen about the device.

🤔 Double fold from the left instead of box flaps?

That’s the question running through my mind with this new leak. The animation shows off a device that folds twice from the left side, which is different from the prototype tri-fold phone we saw at MWC 2025. That device, which shared a design with other leaked animations of Samsung’s tri-fold, opened by unfolding a panel to the right, then to the left.

The phone collapsing into itself in this way is an approach we haven’t seen before, both in the smartphone market and among the many prototypes that Samsung has shown off over the years. Whether this is the final design is unclear since it’s the first time we’re seeing it, but given that we expect this phone to ship relatively soon (by the end of the year, according to reports), there’s a chance the end product could resemble this animation.

The Galaxy Z TriFold (or Galaxy G Fold, as other rumors have suggested) is said to have a 10-inch OLED panel, two FlexHinges, a slim form factor, and three rear cameras with a main 200MP camera. It’ll likely have a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Android 16, and you can bet that it’ll cost far more than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $1,999.

There’s a chance that the phone will be revealed this October, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.