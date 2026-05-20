(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✍️ Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 might not come with S Pen support after all

📐 A new leak contradicts previous rumors suggesting the device would be thicker to accommodate stylus input

📱 The leak also says the phone won’t come with a Privacy Display

📂 The crease is also likely to remain unchanged

📅 Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on July 22

Samsung is widely expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this summer, but it might not boast all the upgrades we were expecting. Plenty of rumors have indicated that a fan-favorite feature would be making its return on the Fold 8, but according to a new leak, it seems like S Pen support will be forgotten once again.

Ice Universe shared on X that they expect S Pen support to be missing from the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Previous leaks indicated that the device wouldn’t be as thin as the Fold 7 to accommodate for a digitizer on the display, which enables S Pen input. As it turns out, that extra thickness might be reserved strictly for a bigger battery. Obviously, I’m not mad about that, but I was hoping it meant S Pen support as well.

That means if you want a folding phone with stylus support, your only solution is the Motorola Razr Fold, which supports the company’s Moto Pen Ultra (a separate $100 purchase). The pen does feel like using an S Pen on a Galaxy Z Fold 6, except a bit different with Moto’s custom software and note-taking experience. If you’re okay with a non-folding phone, you can always get a Galaxy S26 Ultra, but those hoping the Z Fold 8 would be the best of both worlds seem to be out of luck.

In addition, the leak says not to expect a Privacy Display on the Z Fold 8, either. This isn’t something that was widely rumored to begin with, so this makes sense. It also doesn’t sound like the crease will be going away this generation, which will only further the appeal of Apple’s reportedly crease-free iPhone Fold.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to arrive on July 22, before launching sometime in August. We’ll be covering more rumors and leaks as they come up, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.