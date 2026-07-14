(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung might’ve solved its crease problem on the Galaxy Z Fold 8

📂 The company has announced its new Flex Titanium hinge

🧪 It uses a new titanium-alloy film and plate that supports the OLED screen much better than before

💪 This’ll minimize the crease and make the phone a lot more durable

🔋 It also makes the foldable screen more power efficient

📆 Samsung says it’ll debut on its next Galaxy Z devices, which we expect on July 22

Samsung is taking a huge step to fixing one of the biggest issues folks have with folding phones: the crease.

Today, the company announced its new Flex Titanium hinge that’ll be used in its upcoming Galaxy Z devices, which will include the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and the Flip 8. The hinge uses an advanced design that integrates directly with the screen for better durability, power efficiency, and way less crease than before.

📂 What is the Flex Titanium hinge, and how does it work?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🧠 A complete rethinking. The Flex Titanium hinge is Samsung’s new way to make its folding phones bend in half. The company says it had to rethink how foldable displays are constructed in order to achieve its final design, and the result is one that balances durability and a low profile to fit on an advanced smartphone like a Galaxy Z.

📱 Titanium in your screen. Samsung says the new hinge is comprised of two main components, one of which is a new titanium-alloy film. The film supports the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display from the inside, providing 20x stronger mechanical stiffness, according to the company. In other words, Samsung injected titanium into the actual layers of the display panel to make it stronger, while also remaining perfectly flexible. This allowed not just for extra strength, but also a thinner display as a result.

💪 A more supportive plate. The second component is a robust titanium plate. Samsung says the plate supports the display module from beneath and enables a tighter bond between it and the screen by eliminating air gaps between the module and its adhesive. As a result, you get more stable support underneath the screen when it’s unfolded.

🔋 Better battery life, too. The new hinge also integrates a high-resolution architecture and “next-generation organic materials,” which Samsung says translates to improved power efficiency for longer battery life.

🤔 Will the crease shrink? The big story is the smaller crease in the middle of the screen. Samsung doesn’t say how much smaller the crease will be on phones that use a Flex Titanium hinge, but recent leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might not have a crease at all, beating Apple’s iPhone Fold to the punch.

📆 Galaxy Z Fold 8 arrives July 22

We’ll know just how significant the Flex Titanium hinge is when we see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 for the first time, which is expected to happen on July 22 at Unpacked. Be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.