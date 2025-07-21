(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to be a hit

📈 The thin-and-light foldable is beating the Galaxy Z Flip for the very first time in pre-order numbers, at least in South Korea

💰 Samsung’s 2025 foldable pre-orders are double what the company did last year

🧑‍🔬 This comes as many reviewers (including myself) gave the Fold 7 glowing reviews

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best smartphones we’ve used this year, so it’s no surprise to hear that its early sales numbers are very strong. A new report out of South Korean outlet ETNews sheds light on how well the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are doing in pre-order stages, and it looks like Samsung has a huge hit on its hands with the latest Galaxy Z Fold.

💰 Samsung Galaxy pre-order deals

The Fold 7 is reportedly outselling the Flip 7 in South Korea during pre-orders, with 60% of sales accounting for the $1,999 foldable, while the Flip makes up the rest. That’s never happened before; every year like clockwork, the new Galaxy Z Flip outsells the more expensive Z Fold.

It’s easy to tell why this is the case. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the more exciting device this time around. It’s an engineering marvel with a 4.2mm design, expansive AMOLED displays that are larger than any previous Galaxy Fold, fast performance, a 200MP main camera, and upgraded AI capabilities. While it’s more expensive than the Fold 6 was, the upgrades Samsung included this year seem like enough to reignite hype and attention around its foldables.

This year’s Galaxy Z series is a lot more popular than last year’s as a result, too. ETNews says Samsung’s 2025 foldables have doubled the pre-order numbers of last year in South Korea, indicating that the redesigned Fold 7 and larger cover screen on the Flip 7 were what Samsung needed to keep its foldable sales strong.

Whether the momentum will carry over to the United States is unclear, but it certainly seems like it’s entirely possible. Our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review was abundantly positive for a number of reasons, and many of our fellow tech reporters are digging the device as well. Samsung got a lot of things right with this phone, and it looks like customers recognize that, too.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 goes on sale July 25. You can still enter your email and get a $50 Samsung.com credit for accessories ahead of launch day.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.