📱 Samsung is expected to use a new Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

🔒 The screen will let you hide certain areas to keep private information hidden

👀 A new leak suggests that more phones could use the technology later this year

🤷 It’s unclear which manufacturers could be first, but one of them might be Xiaomi

🍎 It doesn’t seem like Apple will use the technology on the iPhone 18 Pro, at least not yet

Samsung is hosting its big Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, where the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be announced. One of the phone’s biggest rumored upgrades is the new Privacy Display, which can hide certain areas of your screen from peeping toms at wider viewing angles. Now, before Samsung can even announce it, a new leak from a credible source suggests that the S26 Ultra might not be the only Android phone to use the technology in 2026.

Digital Chat Station, who has shared accurate smartphone leaks in the past, said on Weibo that more phones will use similar technology to Samsung’s Privacy Display later this year. It’s unclear which phones Digital Chat Station is speaking of, but the devices could debut in September with a “hardware level” privacy screen.

Samsung’s implementation of the Privacy Display has been demoed in leaked videos of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as well as in official teaser videos. The technology will allow you to censor certain aspects of the screen from those who might be spying at your phone from a different angle, letting you hide things like notifications or banking information with ease. It could become a more preferrable way to hide your display compared to privacy screen protectors, which censor your entire display depending on the angle you look at it.

The Digital Chat Station leak seems to indicate that other phones will use a very similar implementation, but it’s not clear which specific models will be supported. Given that DCS mentions “domestic” phones, they like mean local to China, which could indicate that Xiaomi is working on something. We might also see Oppo or Huawei come out with this technology in the near future.

As for phones in the United States, we haven’t heard anything about OnePlus, Google, or Motorola including it on future phones. We also don’t expect it to land on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro later this year. That being said, if the Privacy Display takes off on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, there’s a good chance other manufacturers will be quick to incorporate it into future versions of their phones.

