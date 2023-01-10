(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: (Ice) universal appeal

🌈 The Samsung website may offer four additional exclusive Galaxy S23 colors

😎 Analyst alleges colors are gray, light blue, light green and red

📦 Tipster Qwaider says 128GB Galaxy S23 remains in very few countries

🌕 Leaker Ice universe shares apparent leaked S23 night shots promo

A few more days, a few more Samsung leaks. First, it looks like more Samsung Galaxy S23 colors have leaked, after prominent supply chain analyst Ross Young tweeted on January 6 that the phones will also come in gray, light blue, light green and red shades, albeit in limited quantities. Another Twitter user quickly speculated the new colors would be exclusive to the company’s website, a sentiment echoed by tipster Ice universe.

Samsung’s lowest storage tier shambles on

Then, on January 8, leaker Ahmed Qwaider, who previously said Samsung is dropping the 128GB storage tier for the Galaxy S23 in what sounded like a shaky rumor, now says the company will still offer that configuration in some few countries (though he didn’t say which). Again, Ice universe was there to back up Qwaider’s claims. The partial walk-back could explain confusion leading to the disagreements that followed the same day from Young.

Made for moonlight

Ice universe, not to be outdone by either tipster, issued two tweets on January 10 containing short clips from what appear to be from Samsung’s planned promotional push:

The videos appear to back up previous reports that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would have improved night photography, as well as a December 29 claim by Ice universe that the phone would use actual night vision – though what that means isn’t wholly clear, and they didn’t respond to replies asking for clarification. It also lends credence the idea that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 specs indicate a 200MP shooter on at least the Galaxy S23 Ultra.