The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is finally here, in three different varieties. You’ve got the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, offering a standard Ultrabook, the Book 3 360, a 2-in-1 for creatives and finally the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, delivering strong performance thanks to its 45W CPUs and discrete Nvidia graphics.

However, because all three of these laptops are premium devices, they’re on the expensive side of things. So, if you’re looking to preorder one of these devices, we went ahead and gathered up the deals we could find for these laptops here.

We’ll continue to update this article as more deals appear, so you can be sure you’re getting the best price no matter what.

Which Samsung Galaxy Book 3 should you buy?

We’ve already covered this in-depth in our Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs 360 vs Ultra post, but generally speaking the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is going to be more than enough for most people.

Where the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 sets itself apart is in its 2-in-1 functionality and the inclusion of an S-Pen. This makes it uniquely attractive to artists and illustrators that don’t want to lug around an external drawing tablet wherever they go. Plus, it’s packed with enough horsepower to cut through Photoshop layers like butter.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, however, is the closest thing Samsung has to a mobile workstation. It comes with up to an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, which will make heavy compute tasks go by so much quicker. It has the added benefit of being great for the best PC games, too.

Best pre-order deals for Samsung Galaxy Book 3

If you’re going to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 – and we urge you to wait for our review – the best place to do that right now is on Samsung’s website. That’s because the company is selling the laptop with what’s essentially a free storage upgrade. Basically on the Samsung website, you can’t buy the laptop with the base storage config, because of this promotion, it automatically upgrades you to the next tier free of charge.

Galaxy Book3 Pro

Galaxy Book3 Ultra