Microsoft’s sim-racer Forza Motorsport releases on October 10 and it seems to have gone down well with the majority of reviewers. However, it might not be the rousing return to the track that some Xbox fans may have been hoping for.

After a hiatus of six years, Forza Motorsport is currently sitting on an Opencritic score of 82 after 63 critic reviews. That’s a couple of points less than Forza Motorsport 7 received, which ended up with a score of 85. Compare it to Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, and it’s even worse. Sony’s premier racer obtained an average critic score of 87.

However, while only 82% of critics recommended Forza Motorsport 7, 89% of critics believe the new Forza Motorsport is worth playing. The game is also free to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, like every Microsoft first-party exclusive. You can save on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month membership with our discount code.

Here’s what people had to say about Microsoft’s big Xbox exclusive to round out 2023.

GameSpot was one of the more positive outlets in terms of its Forza review. The outlet said, “Forza Motorsport is a triumphant return for the simulation racing series, and it has never been as approachable or rewarding.”

IGN was also impressed and gave Forza Motorsport an 8 out of 10, saying “Forza Motorsport is brimming with new features across the board, from its muscular new multiplayer to its much-improved handling, but its new RPG-inspired upgrade system feels like a step down.”

Game Informer was also a fan, saying, “Forza Motorsport may not have the most in-depth career mode, but it executes nearly every aspect of the package exceptionally well. Though some of the progression and dynamic visual elements fall short of the realism the rest of the title achieves, Forza Motorsport currently vies for the pole position in the sim-racer field.”

But GamesRadar felt the new entry in the series missed the mark. “Forza Motorsport's fantastic online racing, brilliant weather effects, and liquid-smooth game engine are at odds with the dull, one-note offline gameplay that's nowhere near as fun as that of its superlative predecessor. Turn 10 has delivered a racing game that's slicker than ever, but also a bit of a step backwards.”

PCGamesN also wasn’t enamored with Forza, particularly for those planning to play the game on PC. “Forza Motorsport is an adequate racing game, one that delivers on the track but doesn't come with enough bells and whistles to be considered a true great in the genre. There are better options in almost all racing sub-genres on PC, but when you're in the cockpit, the driving itself is ferocious and raw, with plenty to enjoy.”

Forza Motorsport is out on October 10, and I’m keen to go hands-on with the game myself. I was a fan of Forza Motorsport 7, despite its shortcomings, and my most-played PS5 game so far is Gran Turismo 7. I’m interested to see how the two games compare, but it’s great that Xbox fans finally have a sim-racer to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Check out the upcoming Xbox Series X games for the rest of the year to see what’s coming up next.