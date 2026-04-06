🍽️ You’ll soon be able to track your eating habits with Meta smart glasses

🍔 A software update will allow you to take pictures of your food and build a log of your diet in the Meta AI app

🧠 Meta says it’ll let users make more informed decisions when choosing what to eat next

👓 The update will roll out soon to most Meta Ray-Ban users

Hidden in Meta’s announcement of new prescription-focused glasses was a neat new feature that’ll help keep your diet in check. Meta says that it plans to roll out a software update to its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses that will help you track the food you take by taking photos of it and analyzing its nutritional contents.

🍽️ Track your diet progress with Meta’s smart glasses

Meta says that the feature will work with either a voice prompt or by manually taking a picture of your food. The image will be processed by Meta AI to extract key nutritional information and add it to your food log in the Meta AI app. As time progresses, you’ll get a bird’s eye view of how your diet’s going and get help making more informed meal decisions. Meta AI will also be able to recommend meals based on purpose, like plates that’ll give you more energy.

In the future, Meta says it wants to incorporate automatic food logging, which would involve your glasses taking pictures without your manual input. It sounds like a privacy nightmare on the surface, so we’re guessing that Meta will continue working on it so that no one’s privacy is violated when it rolls out.

Meta’s press release doesn’t state whether its food log feature will tie into third-party diet trackers like MyFitnessPal or Nutrisense. It’s also unclear if the data will sync with health platforms like Apple Health or Google Fit.

The food logging update will be released to Meta Ray-Band Oakley users in the United States “soon,” according to the company, with Meta Ray-Ban Display users getting the update later this summer. You’ll need to be 18 years old or older to use the feature.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.