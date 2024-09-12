🐦 Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android devices in 2025

🙌 The game will also be playable on desktop and mobile web browsers

🆕 It’ll feature new levels, modes, characters and more

👋 Flappy Bird was pulled from the App Store and Google Play Store more than 10 years ago

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Flappy Bird is being resurrected for iOS and Android devices.

The iconic mobile game that blew up more than a decade ago will be playable on desktop and mobile web browsers, and native app versions on iOS and Android will be released sometime in 2025.

The game’s simple premise has been expanded upon significantly, with new characters, modes, levels and what appears to be a world map for players to progress through.

“It’s been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we’re so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world,” said a spokesperson for the Flappy Bird Foundation. Michael Roberts, the chief creative behind Flappy Bird’s return, added, “We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!”

Why was Flappy Bird taken down?

Flappy Bird’s cult status was partly due to the game being taken down. The creator Dong Nguyen was uncomfortable with the addictive nature of the game, and said he was “losing sleep” over the effect it was having on people.

(Credit: Flappy Bird Foundation)

Despite the game reaching over 100 million players and reportedly earning Nguyen $50,000 a day from in-game ad revenue, Flappy Bird was taken off the App Store and Google Play Store on February 8, 2014.

Flappy Bird wasn’t an instant success, contrary to popular belief. The game launch on May 24, 2013, and only took off when it was played by Swedish YouTube Pewdiepie.

Flappy Bird’s return is sure to please fans of the original game, though it remains to be seen if its finger-tapping gameplay is enough to keep people entertained in 2025.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.