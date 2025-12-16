(Credit: Square Enix)

🙌 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has a new downloadable demo for Switch 2

👍 The demo is 8GB in size, features the first chapter of the game, and progress from it carries over to the full title

😮 By comparison, the full game is 90GB in size, making it one of the largest Switch 2 games so far

📆 Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on January 22, 2026, for $39.99

Walmart: FF7 Remake Switch 2

Best Buy: FF7 Remake Switch 2

GameStop: FF7 Remake Switch 2

Amazon: FF7 Remake Switch 2

If you’ve wanted to know how Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will look and run on Nintendo Switch 2, then you’re in luck, thanks to a new free demo.

Released today, the new demo includes the first chapter of the title, and any progress you make will be carried over to the full game. There’s also a demo for the Xbox Series X|S version.

The size of the demo means you’ll need at least 8GB of space on your Switch 2 in order for it to download, which isn’t too much, although the full game requires 90GB of internal space.

That makes it one of the larger Switch 2 game file sizes on the platform. If you do require extra space, then you can pick up one of the best microSD Express cards for Switch 2 to expand it with ease.

The physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is a Game Key Card, meaning it’s essentially just a physical key that lets you to download the game, rather than the card having the game installed on it.

If you pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Remake on either Switch 2 or Xbox Series X|S, you can also get a free copy of the original game. The offer is only available until January 31, 2026, so you have some time to get an order in.

If you pre-order the physical edition of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, then you’ll get a Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy Play Booster pack with 15 random cards inside while stocks last.

The game releases on January 22, 2026, so it’s just over a month until we can get our hands on it. In the meantime, Square Enix has confirmed that the full Remake trilogy will come to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside PS5 and PC.

Up next: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond review: Samus Aran shines on Nintendo Switch 2

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.