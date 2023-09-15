(Credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was one of the highlights of Sony’s State of Play showcase, but it won’t remain a PS5 exclusive for long.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to Final Fantasy 7 remake will be available on other platforms after May 29, 2024, meaning it only has a three-month exclusivity deal on PlayStation 5.

That’s significantly less than Final Fantasy 7 remake’s original timed exclusivity period, which was exclusive to PS4 for at least a year. The game was eventually ported to PC as part of the PS5 Intergrade update, but there are a few reasons why we might finally see Final Fantasy 7 remake and Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox, and even Nintendo Switch 2.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox

📆 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 29, 2024

⏰ It’s a PS5 exclusive for at least three months

👀 The game could come to other platforms after May 29, 2024

🤔 We could see the game on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch 2

Square Enix’s market value has decreased by almost $2bn since Final Fantasy 16’s release, which is currently exclusive to PS5. The game reportedly failed to meet the company’s high-end expectations, which may convince Square Enix to release Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on more platforms.

Square Enix also announced a renewed commitment – or at least a far stronger one – to Xbox in the future. Xbox boss Phil Spencer made a surprise appearance at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023, where it was announced that Final Fantasy 14 would come to Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024.

Square Enix’s CEO Takashi Kiryu had this to say:

“As CEO of Square Enix, we want to continue to deliver fabulous games to fans across the world, and of course we want to welcome the Xbox community as well, and starting with today’s announcement of Final Fantasy XIV coming in Spring 2024, and whenever possible, we are planning to bring our games to Xbox for players around the world to enjoy. We’re really looking forward to working closely with Phil and the Xbox team to make this possible.”

Xbox fans missed out on Forspoken and Octopath Traveler 2, despite the first game launching on Xbox Game Pass and skipping PlayStation platforms entirely. There’s a strong chance, then, that Square Enix may consider bringing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to Xbox consoles once the exclusivity period has ended.

A recent rumor has also claimed that Final Fantasy 7 remake will be a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2, which is expected to launch toward the end of 2024. If that is indeed the case, it would make sense for Square to port the game to Xbox too, as this will only increase sales and potential revenue.

Square Enix is also selling a double pack, which includes both the FF7 remake and FF7 Rebirth for a reduced price, suggesting it still wants to maximize the sales of the first entry.

Of course, there is a very real possibility that we’ll never see Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox. But the odds at least seem in Microsoft’s favor for once.