Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is shaping up to be one of the biggest PS5 games of 2024, and we finally have a release date: February 29. But dedicated fans who love FF7 will want to pick up the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition to mark the occasion.

Like we’ve come to expect from any limited edition bundles or collector’s editions, expect the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition to sell out quickly. In fact, pre-orders have already sold out, but expect stock to return soon, especially as the game’s actual release date is so far away.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition pre-order date

Even though the game isn’t out until next year, you can already pre-order the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edtion. It’s being sold exclusively from Square Enix’s official website and has already sold out. However, keep checking back as it’s already come back in stock before and will likely be restocked again before FF7 Rebirth launches.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition price

With a 19-inch statue of Sephiroth included, as well as the game and various bits of downloadable content, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition price isn’t cheap. It costs $349.99, which is more than the Starfield Constellation Edition.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition: what’s included

Want to know what’s included in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collection? Here’s everything you get for $349.99, including the imposing Sephiroth statue that stands 19 inches tall.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition

Exclusive Steelbook case

Reversible cover

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hardback artbook

Mini-soundtrack CD

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Static Arts - Sephiroth

Approx. 48cm / 19-inch statue depicting the iconic antagonist Sephiroth with highly detailed sculpting. The wing can be detached.

Moogle Trio Summoning Materia (DLC)

A summoning materia that can call "Moogle Trio" in the game.

Magic Pot Summoning Materia (DLC)

A summoning materia that can call "Magic Pot" in the game.

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker (DLC)

A choker that restores HP when an enemy is defeated.

Armor: Orchid Bracelet (DLC)

A bracelet that gives courage to traverse an expanding world.

Armor: Midgar Bangle Mk. II (DLC)

A bracelet worn by travelers leaving Midgar.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition restock alerts

