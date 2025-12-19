⚽️ FIFA has announced a surprise return to football games with Netflix

The next FIFA game isn’t what you thought it was going to be – it’s a Netflix exclusive title based on the 2026 World Cup that’s taking place in the USA and Mexico.

The game is being developed and published by Delphi Interactive, a studio that reportedly hasn’t released a game yet. However, the studio’s website mentions it’s also working on 007: First Light with IO Interactive, the folks behind the latest Hitman games.

Netflix subscribers will be able to access the new FIFA title on their TV, using a phone as a controller. They’ll be able to play either solo or online with others, and it’ll be free to play for Netflix subscribers.

Very little else has been revealed about the first FIFA-branded game in four years, after EA ditched the brand after almost 30 years of football-themed titles.

According to Alain Tescan, the president of games at Netflix, “The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms. We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino added on Netflix’s Tudum website that “FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games. Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”

The game will be available on “select TV in certain countries” as per the Netflix website, and there are plans to roll the game out further as time passes.

This is technically the second game that FIFA has announced since EA decided to go it alone with its football titles. The governing body announced a mascot-focused game called FIFA Heroes back in October with a trailer, although little else has been announced since.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.