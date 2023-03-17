Far Cry 5 is now five years old, and to celebrate, Ubisoft has just ensured the game will stay relevant for many more years to come.

A free update has boosted the game’s frame rate to 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S so you can take down Joseph Seed and his Heralds at a silky-smooth framerate instead of a sludgy 30fps.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Far Cry 5 60fps update

😮 Far Cry 5 has received a surprising free update

🥳 The game is now five years old, but there’s never been a better time to play it

💨 Far Cry 5 now runs at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

😎 It’s even been boosted to 4K resolution on Xbox Series X

Walmart: Far Cry 5

Best Buy: Far Cry 5

GameStop: Far Cry 5

Amazon: Far Cry 5

The 60fps update applies to all of Far Cry 5’s game modes, as well as all the DLC that has been released post-launch. What’s more, Xbox Series X|S players can also enjoy a higher resolution, as the game has been bumped up to 4K on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Xbox Series S.

PS5 players don’t get a resolution boost, unfortunately, but the game still runs at a pretty sharp 1620p resolution.

If you haven’t played Far Cry 5 yet, it’s free on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra. The game was received fairly well by reviewers when it came out, with 80% of critics recommending the game on Opencritic.

Even though I’m not the biggest fan of Ubisoft’s games, credit where it’s due. The French publisher has released 60fps updates for a number of its biggest titles for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players to enjoy, including frame rate boosts to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed: Origins and The Division 2.

It’s why Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is one of the best PS4 games on PS5 you need to play, as the game runs at a rock-solid 60fps when played on PlayStation 5.