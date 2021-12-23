Final Update: New PS5 restock dates are being updated on the main page, and this exclusive news story has since been archived.

Prior reporting: The ongoing PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at GameStop is underway across the United States. This is a GameStop in-store event, not an online restock of the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox Series X, and depending are where you’re at in the US, you may still have time to get in line.

🆕 December 23 update: List complete. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will restock today, Thursday, December 23, as exclusively reported by The Shortcut last week. I have the exclusive news about the price and contents of the PS5 and Xbox bundles confirmed below, too.

Scroll down for the LONG LIST of GameStop stores.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny

✏️ Select GameStop stores will have PS5 and Xbox in stock on Thursday

📦 PS5 Disc bundle contents explained – what’s inside for $795 (PS5) and $745 (Xbox)? I have the full list below

🧮 How many consoles are there per store? The memo says “approximately 60 PS5 and 60 Xbox consoles.” This number will vary by store and the true number will be posted on the door at each store at closing on Wednesday night

💰 How much does everything cost? Better sit down… 🪑. Price breakdown is below

🏬 Which 805 GameStop stores will restock?

805 GameStop stores in 27 states will sell the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X. Places like Ohio, Virginia, Minnesota and North Carolina will only have the PS5, while Georgia and Washington state will carry the Xbox Series X. Most states below will have both.

Notably, there are more stores here than the PS5-only restock last week (totaling 733 stores). Key areas like Miami and Orlando have been added this time around.

There will be 596 GameStop stores with PS5 and 277 stores with Xbox Series X (with some overlap at 70 stores that will have both). 596 will be PS5-only, while about 277 will be Xbox Series X only. Thanks to Antonio G. Di Benedetto over at The Verge for getting the math right as well as crediting me for this story. 🙏

🐗 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Arkansas

West Memphis, AR – 🟦 PS5 only

650 S Service Rd, STE 105, 72301

🌵 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Arizona

Avondale, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

13070 W RANCHO SANTA FE BLVD, STE C5, 85392

Chandler, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

3731 S Arizona Ave, Ste 4, 85248

Chandler, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

1005 S ARIZONA AVE, STE 8, 85286

Chandler, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

3111 W Chandler Blvd, STE 2328, 85226

Gilbert, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

2795 S MARKET ST, STE 109, 85295

Glendale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

10240 N 43rd Ave, Suite 1, 85302

Glendale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Ctr, STE 2046, 85308

Glendale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

9284 W NORTHERN AVE, STE 102, 85305

Goodyear, AZ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1120 N ESTRELLA PKWY, STE C101, 85338

Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

1639 S STAPLEY DR, STE 102, 85204

Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

1752 S SIGNAL BUTTE RD, STE 110, 85209

Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

350 W BASELINE RD, STE 101, 85210

Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

4980 S POWER RD, STE 101, 85212

Mesa, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

2015 N POWER RD, STE 104, 85215

Mesa, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

6555 E SOUTHERN AVE, SPACE 2104, 85206

Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

1703 W BETHANY HOME RD, 85015

Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

475 E BELL RD, STE 160, 85022

Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

2815 W Peoria Ave, Ste 112, 85029

Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

12611 N Tatum Blvd, 85032

Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

7515 W ENCANTO BLVD, STE 4, 85035

Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

2160 E BASELINE RD, STE 122, 85042

Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

4802 E RAY RD, STE 7, 85044

Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

2501 W HAPPY VALLEY RD, STE 32-1080, 85085

Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

3833 E THOMAS RD, 85018

Scottsdale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

8980 E Indian Bend Rd, Ste D2, 85250

Tempe, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only

2040 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 110, 85281

Tempe, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only

1320 W Elliot RD, STE 104, 85284

🏖️ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in California

Anaheim, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

2004 E LINCOLN AVE, 92806

Arcadia, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

400 S BALDWIN AVE, STE 758-L, 91007

Brea, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

2515 E IMPERIAL HWY, STE B, 92821

Burbank, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1783 N VICTORY PL, 91502

Camp Pendleton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

Bldg 20845, Suite 111A, Box 555020, 92055

CHULA VISTA, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1170 BROADWAY, STE 120, 91911

CHULA VISTA, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

970 EASTLAKE PKWY, 91914

Citrus Heights, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

7945 GREENBACK LN, 95610

Colma, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

4929 Junipero Serra Blvd, 94014

Compton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

200 Towne Center DR, STE 103, 90220

Concord, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

117 Sun Valley Mall, 94520

Culver City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

3855 Overland Avenue, 90232

Culver City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

6000 Sepulveda Blvd, STE 1521, 90230

Downey, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

12144 Lakewood Blvd., 90242

El Cajon, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

318 Broadway, 92021

El Cajon, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

399 PARKWAY PLZ, 92020

Elk Grove, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

7717 LAGUNA BLVD, 95758

Emeryville, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

3980 Hollis Street, 94608

Fairfield, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1630 GATEWAY BLVD, STE B, 94533

Folsom, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

2779 E BIDWELL ST, STE 100, 95630

Gardena, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

15900 Crenshaw Blvd, STE D, 90249

Glendale, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

3216 Glendale Galleria, Space HU-3, 91210

Glendora, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

1331 S LONE HILL AVE, STE 160, 91740

Hayward, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1159 W A ST, 94541

Hayward, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

350 Southland Mall, 94545

Huntington Park, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

2104 E FLORENCE AVE, 90255

La Habra, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

1370 S BEACH BLVD, STE B, 90631

Lakewood, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

4941 PARAMOUNT BLVD, 90712

Long Beach, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

4010 Atlantic Ave, Suite F, 90807

Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1401 E Gage Ave, STE B, 90001

Los Angeles, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1810 W SLAUSON AVE, 90047

Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

3183 Wilshire Blvd, 90010

Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

3472 E CESAR E CHAVEZ AVE, 90063

Los Angeles, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

5533 W SUNSET BLVD, 90028

Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, 90008

Milpitas, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

447 GREAT MALL DR, STE 126, 95035

National City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1210 E PLAZA BLVD, STE 407, 91950

National City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

3030 Plaza Bonita Rd, STE 2024, 91950

Northridge, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

9301 TAMPA AVE, 91324

Oceanside, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

2535 Vista Way, STE CV, 92054

Oceanside, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

467 COLLEGE BLVD, STE 7, 92057

Orange, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

1715 E. Katella Ave., Unit B, 92867

Pleasanton, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1384 STONERIDGE MALL RD, 94588

Rancho Cordova, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

10853 Olson Dr, 95670

Redwood City, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

2527 EL CAMINO REAL, 94061

Richmond, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

4200 MacDonald Ave, STE F, 94805

Roseville, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

10431 Fairway Dr, STE 140, 95678

Roseville, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1151 GALLERIA BLVD, STE. 210, 95678

Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1689 Arden Way, STE 2080, 95815

Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

3198 Arden Way, 95825

Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

3711 TRUXEL RD, STE 3, 95834

Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

6029 FLORIN RD, STE G5, 95823

Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

8250 CALVINE RD, STE D, 95828

San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

1640 Camino Del Rio N, STE 317A, 92108

San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

3410 PALM AVE, 92154

San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

5665 Balboa Ave, Suite A, 92111

San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

8135 Mira Mesa Blvd, Ste 3, 92126

San Francisco, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

2673 MISSION ST, 94110

San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1 Curtner Ave, Ste 40, 95125

San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

1110 S KING RD, STE 30, 95122

San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1546 Saratoga Ave, Ste P501A, 95129

San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

579 Coleman Avenue, Suite 90, 95110

San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

925 Blossom Hill RD, STE 1013, 95123

San Leandro – 🟦 PS5 only

1415 E. 14th Street, STE A, 94577

San Leandro – 🟦 PS5 only

15100 HESPERIAN BLVD, STE 400B, 94578

San Mateo – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

457 HILLSDALE MALL, SPC 2132, 94403

San Pablo – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

3800 Klose Way, STE E, 94806

San Ysidro, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

4141 CAMINO DE LA PLZ, STE 460, 92173

Santa Clara – 🟦 PS5 only

2782 HOMESTEAD RD, 95051

Santa Fe – 🟦 PS5 only

10635 Carmenita Rd, 90670

Santee, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

9836 Mission Gorge Rd., Suite B, 92071

Stockton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

4950 Pacific Ave, 95207

Stockton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

915 W MARCH LANE, 95207

Torrance, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

21149 HAWTHORNE BLVD, 90503

Union City, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

31079 Courthouse Drive, 94587

Vacaville, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

2040 Harbison Dr, Ste A, 95687

Van Nuys, CA – 🟩 Xbox only

7900 VAN NUYS BLVD, Suite B, 91402

Westminster, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

16418 Beach Blvd, Space 16418, 92683

Westminster, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

2061 WESTMINSTER MALL, 92683

Whittier, CA – 🟦 PS5 only

13502 Whittier Blvd, STE A-2, 90605

🏔️ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Colorado

Nothing this time (was in 24 stores last week)

📃 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Connecticut

Nothing this time (was in 15 stores last week)

1️⃣ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Delaware

Newark, DE – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

724 CHRISTIANA MALL, SPACE 725, 19702

Newark, DE – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

326 SUBURBAN DR, 19711

Wilmington, DE – 🟩 Xbox only

2074 NAAMAN’S RD, 19810

WILMINGTON, DE – 🟩 Xbox only

3204 KIRKWOOD HWY, 19808

🍊 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Florida

Altamonte Springs, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

200 S STATE RD 434, STE 1074, 32714

Apopka, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

1712 S Orange Blossom Trl, 32703

Brandon, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

11025 Causeway Blvd, 33511

Brandon, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

1264 E Brandon Blvd, 33511

Brandon, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

146 STATE ROAD 436, 32707

Casselberry, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

18479 S Dixie Hwy, 33157

Clearwater, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

27001 US HIGHWAY 19 N, RM 2048, 33761

Clearwater, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2723 Gulf To Bay Blvd., 33759

Clermont, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2397 S HIGHWAY 27, STE 430, 34711

Cocoa, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2711 CLEARLAKE RD, STE 3, 32922

Clermont, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

513 US HIGHWAY 27, STE B2, 34714

Cutler Bay, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

18479 S Dixie Hwy, 33157

Davie, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

2220 S University DR, 33324

Hialeah, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

1001 W 49TH ST, STE 3, 33012

Homestead, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

927 N HOMESTEAD BLVD, 33030

Kissimmee, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

1395 E Osceola Pkwy, 34744

Kissimmee, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2683 W Osceola Pkwy, 34741

Kissimmee, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

3260 Vineland Rd, 34746

Lauderhill, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

7550 W COMMERCIAL BLVD, 33319

Largo, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

10500 Ulmerton Road, Unit 235, 33771

Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 416, 33172

MIAMI, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 122, 33172

Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

12305 SW 137th Ave, Suite 308, 33186

Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

13744 SW 56TH ST, 33175

MIAMI, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

19575 BISCAYNE BLVD, STE 1641, 33180

Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

2968 SW 8TH ST, 33135

Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

607 NW 62ND ST, 33150

Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

8743 SW 24th Street, Suite J, 33165

Mount Dora, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

17258 US Highway 441, STE 102, 32757

New Port Richey, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

3030 LITTLE RD, STE E4, 34655

North Miami Beach, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

1453 NE 163RD ST, 33162

Orange City, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

1169 Saxon Blvd, 32763

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

11241 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 215, 32817

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

2101 Town Center Blvd, 32837

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2430 S KIRKMAN RD, 32811

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2907 East Colonial Drive, 32803

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

3916 S Semoran Blvd, 32822

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

4200 CONROY RD, STE M217, 32839

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

4670 Millenia Plaza Way, 32839

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

6017 S GOLDENROD RD, STE D, 32822

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

675 N Alafaya Trl, STE P05, 32828

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

8001 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL, STE 128, 32809

Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

8972 Turkey Lake Rd, STE 500, 32819

Palm Harbor, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

33342 US HIGHWAY 19 N., 34684

Pembroke Pines, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

11069 Pines Blvd, 33026

Pembroke Pines, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

11401 Pines Blvd, Space #806, 33026

Pembroke Pines, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

612 N University DR, 33024

Pinellas Park, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

3720 Park Blvd, 33781

Plant City, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2403 James L Redman, STE 1, 33566

Poinciana, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

1090 CYPRESS PKWY, 34759

Port Richey, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

8605 US Highway 19 N, 34668

Saint Cloud, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

4554 13TH ST, STE B, 34769

Saint Petersburg, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2366 TYRONE SQUARE, STE 732, 33710

Sunrise, FL – 🟩 Xbox only

12801 W SUNRISE BLVD, STE 641, 33323

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

15217 N Dale Mabry Hwy, 33618

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

2539 N DALE MABRY HWY, STE 203, 33607

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

3801 W Gandy Blvd, Ste C, 33611

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

5004 E FOWLER AVE, STE D, 33617

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

8131 CITRUS PARK TOWN CENTER, 33625

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

8314 N Dale Mabry Hwy, 33614

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

8502 Citrus Park DR, STE 2898, 33625

Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

8610 W Hillsborough Ave, 33615

Titusville, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

3045 Columbia Blvd, Suite 103, 32780

Winter Garden, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

3119 Daniels Rd, Spc #104, 34787

Winter Park, FL – 🟦 PS5 only

7414 UNIVERSITY BLVD, STE 106, 32792

🍑 GameStop Xbox Series X restock stores in Georgia

Atlanta, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1250 CAROLINE ST NE, STE 100, 30307

Atlanta, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1309 Cumberland Mall SE, CUMBERLAND MALL, 30339

ATLANTA, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

3662 Marketplace Blvd, 30344

Austell, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1757 E WEST CONNECTOR, Ste 475, 30106

Conyers, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 107, 30013

Douglasville, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

2860 Chapel Hill Rd, 30135

Duluth, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

2615 Pleasant Hill RD, STE 200, 30096

Griffin, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1589 N EXPRESSWAY, BLDG A, 30223

Hiram, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

5218 JIMMY LEE SMITH PKWY, 30141

LITHONIA, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

3054 PANOLA RD, STE B, 30038

Loganville, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

4211 ATLANTA HWY, STE 200, 30052

MCDONOUGH, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1806 JONESBORO RD, SPA 645, 30253

Morrow, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

1845 Mt. Zion Road, 30260

Newnan, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

344 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Ste A, 30265

Tucker, GA – 🟩 Xbox only

4363 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, 30084

💨 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Illinois

Alton, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

317 Homer Adams Parkway, Space FG, 62002

Belleville, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

2525 Green Mount Commons Dr, STE 120, 62221

Berwyn, IL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

6631 Roosevelt Rd, STE F, 60402

Bloomingdale, IL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

326 W ARMY TRAIL RD, STE 130, 60108

Chicago, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

1252 S Canal ST, 60607

Chicago, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

1710 W 119TH ST, 60643

Chicago, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

2929 W Addison St, 60618

Chicago, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

8546 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE, STE G3B, 60619

Chicago, IL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

6451 W DIVERSEY AVE, STE G9, 60707

Chicago, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

8300 S Holland RD, Unit B1, 60620

Cicero, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

3017 S CICERO AVE, 60804

Crestwood, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

13142 Cicero Ave, 60445

Collinsville, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

1120 Collinsville Crossing, 62234

Fairview Heights, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

5959 N ILLINOIS ST, 62208

Gurnee, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

6170 GRAND AVE, STE 753, 60031

Glen Carbon, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

3022 S State Rte 159, 62034

Granite City, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

1300 SCHAEFER RD, STE F, 62040

Gurnee, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

6170 GRAND AVE, STE 753, 60031

Lincolnwood, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

3333 W TOUHY AVE, STE H14, 60712

Lockport, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

16113 S FARRELL RD, 60441

Oak Lawn, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

8767 RIDGELAND AVE, 60453

Oswego, IL – 🟩 Xbox only

2948 US HIGHWAY 34, 60543

Rosemont, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

7064 MANNHEIM RD, 60018

Shiloh, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

3680 Green Mount Crossing Rd, 62269

South Elgin, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

478 Randall Rd, 60177

Tinley Park, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

16205 HARLEM AVE, STE D, 60477

Vernon Hills, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

700 N Milwaukee Ave, Suite 142, 60061

Waukegan, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

1515 N LEWIS AVE, 60085

Waukegan, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

3937 Fountain Square PL, 60085

Wheaton, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

73 DANADA SQ E, 60189

Wood River, IL – 🟦 PS5 only

662 Wesley Drive, 62095

🏁 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Indiana

Avon, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

10415 E US HIGHWAY 36, 46123

Brownsburg, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

351 W NORTHFIELD DR, 46112

Camby, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

8411 WINDFALL LN, 46113

Carmel, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

14405 CLAY TERRACE BLVD, STE 135, 46032

Franklin, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

2179 N MORTON ST, STE 2, 46131

Greenfield, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

1905 Melody Lane, 46140

Greenwood, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

1251 US HIGHWAY 31 N, STE D/8A, 46142

Greenwood, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

916 US HIGHWAY 31 N, 46142

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

10635 PENDLETON PK, STE C1, 46236

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

10777 E WASHINGTON ST, 46229

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

3269 WEST 86TH ST, RT 12A, 46268

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

3778 S East ST, 46227

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

4401 E 10TH ST, STE 13, 46201

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

4525 LAFAYETTE RD, Unit B, 46254

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

5816 Crawfordsville Rd., 46224

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

6020 E 82ND ST, 46250

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

6905 S EMERSON AVE, STE E, 46237

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

7255 N KEYSTONE AVE, 46240

Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

7319 US 31 S, STE B, 46227

Martinsville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

383 Grand Valley Blvd, 46151

Noblesville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

13904 Town Center Blvd, Suite 300, 46060

Noblesville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

16763 Clover Rd, 46060

Plainfield, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

2669 E MAIN ST, 46168

Shelbyville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only

138 LEE BLVD, 46176

🚜 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Kansas

Kansas City, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

1843 Village West Parkway, #C-105, 66111

Leavenworth, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

1100 Eisenhower Rd, 66048

Lenexa, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

9672 Quivera Road, 66215

Mission, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

5730 Antioch Rd, 66202

Olathe, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

11949 S Strang Line Rd, Ste 10, 66062

Olathe, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

295 N. K-7 HWY, 66061

Overland Park, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

11775 W 95TH ST, 66214

Roeland Park, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

5016 ROE BLVD, 66205

Shawnee Mission, KS – 🟦 PS5 only

16310 W 65TH ST, SPC D, 66217

🧦 GameStop PS5, Xbox restock stores in Massachusetts

Boston, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

40 WINTER ST, 02108

Braintree, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

117 PEARL ST, 02184

Braintree, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

250 GRANITE ST, STE 1035B, 02184

Brookline, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

271 Harvard St, 02446

Burlington, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, 01803

Cambridge, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

100 CAMBRIDGE SIDE PL, SPACE N121, 02141

Chelsea, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, 02150

Cambridge, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

100 CAMBRIDGE SIDE PL, SPACE N121, 02141

Dedham, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

336 Providence Hwy, 02026

Framingham, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

400 COCHITUATE RD, 01701

Lowell, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

199 Plain Street, Unit 6A, 01852

Malden, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

44 BROADWAY, STE A110, 02148

Methuen, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

184 Haverhill Street, 01844

Methuen, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

90 PLEASANT VALLEY ST, STE 240, 01844

Natick, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1245 Worcester St, Ste 1030, 01760

Natick, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1245 Worcester St, Ste 1030, 01760

Peabody, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

210 Andover St, Space E121 Rt 128 & Rt 114, 01960

Peabody, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

300 Andover ST, 01960

Roslindale, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

674 American Legion Highway, 02131

Salem, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

440 Highland Ave, 01970

Saugus, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

1277 BROADWAY, 01906

Stoughton, MA – 🟦 PS5 only

1334 PARK ST, 02072

Waltham, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1019 Trapelo Road, 02452

🦀 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Maryland

Annapolis, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

179 ANNAPOLIS MALL, 21401

Bel Air, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

5 Bel Air South Pkwy, Ste A-113, 21015

Bethesda, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

7101 Democracy Blvd, STE 1186, 20817

Catonsville, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

5768 Baltimore National Pike, 21228

Columbia, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Ste 2315, 21044

Columbia, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

6490 DOBBIN CENTER WAY, 21045

Clinton, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

8871 BRANCH AVE, Ste C, 20735

Dundalk, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

1519 MERRITT BLVD, 21222

Glen Burnie, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

6619 RITCHIE HWY, STE 15, 21061

Glen Burnie, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

7300 RITCHIE HWY, STE 102, 21061

Greenbelt, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

6100 Greenbelt Rd, 20770

Germantown, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

13042 MIDDLEBROOK RD, STE 230, 20874

Halethorpe, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

3611 Washington Blvd, STE 102, 21227

Hanover, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

7000 ARUNDEL MILLS CIR, STE 309, 21076

HYATTSVILLE, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

3500 EAST WEST HWY, STE 1240, 20782

Montgomery Village, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

18328 Contour Road, 20877

NOTTINGHAM, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

7972 BELAIR RD, 21236

Oxon Hill, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

4917 INDIAN HEAD HWY, 20745

Owning Mills, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

10367 REISTERSTOWN RD, STE 3, 21117

Severna Park, MD – 🟩 Xbox only

543 RITCHIE HWY, 21146

Silver Spring, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

11160 Veirs Mill RD, 20902

Waldorf, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

11110 MALL CIR, STE L-05, 20603

Waldorf, MD – 🟦 PS5 only

3067 WALDORF MARKET PLACE, 20603

🏞️ GameStop PS5 restock stores in Minnesota

Apple Valley, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

15465 CEDAR AVENUE, UNIT 150, 55124

Bloomington, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

60 E Broadway, #N351, 55425

Bloomington, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

7909 Southtown Center, Suite 309, 55431

Brooklyn Park, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

7655 JOLLY LN, 55428

Burnsville, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

14017 GRAND AVE, 55337

Coon Rapids, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

12613 Riverdale Blvd., 55448

Crystal, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

349 WILLOW BND, 55428

Eagan, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

3344 Promenade Ave, Ste 104, 55121

Eden Prairie, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

8256 COMMONWEALTH DR, 55344

Apple Valley, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

15465 CEDAR AVENUE, UNIT 150, 55124

Lino Lakes, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

717 Apollo Drive, Suite 120, 55014

Maple Grove, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

7775 MAIN ST N, 55369

Maple Grove, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

3035 WHITE BEAR AVE N, 55109

Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

2701 39TH AVE NE, STE E116, 55421

Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

4190 VINEWOOD LN N, STE 112, 55442

Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

599 Northtown Dr NE, STE 200, 55434

Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

34 W 66TH ST, 55423

Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

2480 Fairview Ave N, 55113

Shakopee, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

8042 OLD CARRIAGE CT, 55379

West St Paul, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

2008 ROBERT ST S, 55118

Woodbury, MN – 🟦 PS5 only

1505 Queens Drive, 55125

🍻 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Missouri

Arnold, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

2168 Michigan Ave, 63010

Ballwin, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

14248 Manchester Rd, STE B, 63011

Creve Coeur, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

12589 Olive Blvd, 63141

Fenton, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

98 Gravois Bluff Cir, Ste G, 63026

Florissant, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

14031 New Halls Ferry Rd 63033

Independence, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

4201 S NOLAND RD, STE V, 64055

Jennings, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

8025 W Florissant Ave, Ste D, 63136

Kansas City, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

215B NE Englewood Road, 64118

Kansas City, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

8416 CHURCH RD, 64157

KANSAS CITY, MO 8602 – 🟦 PS5 only

N BOARDWALK AVE, STE 32, 64154

Kansas City, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

906 Westport RD, STE 540, 64111

Lake St Louis, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

6285 Ronald Reagan Drive, 63367

Maplewood, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

1821 Maplewood Commons Dr, 63143

Mehlville, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

134 S County Center Way, 63129

O Fallon, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

2275 HWY K, 63368

Raytown, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

9203 E STATE ROUTE 350, 64133

SAINT CHARLES, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

2019 Zumbehl RD, 63303

Saint Joseph, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

3302 S. Belt Hwy, 64503

SAINT JOSEPH, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

5301 N BELT HWY, STE 103, 64506

Saint Louis, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

2049 SAINT LOUIS GALLERIA, 63117

SAINT LOUIS, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

3702 S KINGS HIGHWAY BLVD, 63109

SAINT PETERS, MO 7094 – 🟦 PS5 only

MEXICO RD, 63376

St. Johns, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

9012 ST CHARLES ROCK RD, STE 10, 63114

Sunset Hills, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

10757 SUNSET HILLS PLZ, 63127

Wentzville, MO – 🟦 PS5 only

1919 Wentzville Pkwy, 63385

🚗 GameStop Xbox Series X restock stores in Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

878 W Eisenhower Pkwy, 48103

Auburn Hills, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

4594 BALDWIN RD, STE 813, 48326

Brighton, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

8240 MOVIE DR, 48116

Dearborn, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

16201 Ford Road, Suite 101, 48126

Detroit, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

15405 GRATIOT AVE, STE 200, 48205

Eastpointe, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

22461 GRATIOT AVE, STE B4, 48021

Farmington Hills, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

30042 Grand River Ave, 48336

Livonia, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

29595 Plymouth Rd, 48150

Monroe, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

2233 N Telegraph Road, 48162

Sterling Heights, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

44811 Schoenherr Road, 48313

Taylor, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

7735 Telegraph Road, 48180

Troy, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

326 John R Rd, 48083

Warren, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

26601 Hoover Road, 48089

Woodhaven, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

23410 Allen Rd., 48183

Ypsilanti, MI – 🟩 Xbox only

2423 Ellsworth Road, Suite 11, 48197

🚢 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Mississippi

Hernando, MS – 🟦 PS5 only

2670 McIngvale Rd, Suite B, 38632

Olive Branch, MS – 🟦 PS5 only

8110 CAMP CREEK RD, Ste 126, 38654

South Haven, MS – 🟦 PS5 only

175 GOODMAN RD W, STE C, 38671

✈️ GameStop PS5 restock stores in North Carolina

Apex, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1079 Beaver Creek Commons DR, STE 100, 27502

Asheboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1220 E Dixie DR, STE B, 27203

Burlington, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1449 UNIVERSITY DR, STE A, 27215

Burlington, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

309 Huffman Mill Rd, Suite 322, 27215

Cary, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2472 WALNUT ST, 27518

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1824 Galleria Blvd., 28270

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

310 S SHARON AMITY RD, 28211

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3320 Wilkinson Boulevard, 28208

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

4704 SOUTH BLVD, SUITE B, 28217

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

7856 REA RD, STE C-1A, 28277

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

8925 J M KEYNES DR, STE 5, 28262

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

8951 S Tryon ST, 28273

Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

9749 Northlake Centre Pkwy, STE C, 28216

Concord, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

160 Concord Commons PL SW, STE D2, 28027

Concord, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

8111 CONCORD MILLS BLVD, STE 215, 28027

Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1804 N POINTE DR, STE F, 27705

Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3415 Westgate Drive, 27707

Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

5408 NEW HOPE COMMONS DR, STE 123B, 27707

Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

6910 FAYETTEVILLE RD, STE 2400, 27713

Fuquay Varina, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1045 E BROAD ST, Ste A-1, 27526

Garner, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

171 SHENSTONE LN, 27529

Garner, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

5121 NC HIGHWAY 42 W, STE 110, 27529

Gastonia, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

117 N MYRTLE SCHOOL RD, STE 140, 28052

Gastonia, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2980 E FRANKLIN BLVD, STE 42, 28056

Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1216 BRIDFORD PKWY, STE A, 27407

Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1604 Highwoods Blvd, Space C-103, 27410

Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

311 FOUR SEASONS TOWN CTR, 27407

Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3118-A NORTHLINE AVENUE, 27408

Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3375 BATTLEGROUND AVE, 27410

Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

4203 W WENDOVER AVE, STE C, 27407

Henderson, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

390 N COOPER DR, STE A1, 27536

High Point, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2640 S MAIN ST, STE 105, 27263

Huntersville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

9815 SAM FURR RD, STE D, 28078

Indian Trail, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

14045 Independence Blvd, Ste C-1, 28079

Kannapolis, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2233 SPIDER DR, 28083

Kernersville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1060 S MAIN ST, STE A/B, 27284

Lexington, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

220 Lowes Blvd, 27292

Matthews, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2211 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, STE H, 28105

Mocksville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

191 Cooper Creek Drive, Suite 112, 27028

Monroe, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2115 W ROOSEVELT BLVD., STE 102, 28110

Monroe, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

2825 W Highway 74, STE 1G, 28110

Mooresville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

168 NORMAN STATION BLVD, STE DD, 28117

Morrisville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1113 Market Center Dr, 27560

Pineville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

11025 Carolina Place Pkwy, Ste D6, 28134

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3023 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 107, 27604

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

4325 GLENWOOD AVE, 27612

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

4454 Fayetteville Road, 27603

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

4531 NEW BERN AVE, STE 120, 27610

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

5260 Capital Blvd, Ste 103, 27616

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

5959 TRIANGLE TOWN BLVD, STE 1030, 27616

Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

8301 BRIER CREEK PKWY, STE 105, 27617

Randleman, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

995 HIGH POINT ST, STE B-4, 27317

Shelby, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

715 E DIXON BLVD, STE 14, 28152

Smithfield, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1285 N Brightleaf Blvd, 27577

Thomasville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1587 Liberty Dr, Ste 5, 27360

Wake Forest, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

11216 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 110, 27587

Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

1036 HANES MALL BLVD, 27103

Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3320 SILAS CREEK PKWY, Space DL 400, 27103

Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

3581 Parkway Village CT, 27127

Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

402 E Hanes Mill Rd, 27105

Zebulon, NC – 🟦 PS5 only

877 E Gannon Ave, Suite 304, 27597

🍁 GameStop PS5 restock stores in New Hampshire

Nashua, NH – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

310 Daniel Webster Hwy, Ste 206, 03060

Plaistow, NH – 🟦 PS5 only

4 PLAISTOW RD, 03865

Salem, NH – 🟦 PS5 only

92 CLUFF CROSSING RD, 03079

Salem, NH – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

99 Rockingham Park Blvd, Space E-261, 03079

Seabrook, NH – 🟦 PS5 only

700 Lafayette Road, 03874

💡 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in New Jersey

Audubon, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

130 Black Horse Pike, STE 314, 8106

Bayonne, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

205 LEFANTE WAY, 07002

Bayonne, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

487 Broadway, 07002

Bridgewater, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

752 Promenade Blvd, Unit 725, 8807

Cherry Hill, NJ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

500 ROUTE 38, STE 8, 8002

Clifton, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

388 STATE RT 3, STE B5, 7014

Deptford, NJ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1750 Deptford Center Rd, STE 2087, 8096

Edison, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

55 PARSONAGE RD, STE 2560, 08837

Edison, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

561 US HIGHWAY 1, STE E8, 08817

Elizabeth, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

Jersey Garden Mall, 651 Kapkowski RD RM 1084, 7201

Englewood, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

17 W Palisade Ave, 07631

Garwood, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

300 SOUTH AVE, 07027

Hillsborough, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

315 ROUTE 206, UNIT 905, 08844

Hillside, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

1114 Liberty CT, 7205

Jersey City, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

30 MALL DR W, STE 244A, 7310

Jersey City, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

701 ROUTE 440, SPACE 14, 07304

Kearny, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

220 Harrison Ave, Suite A2, 7032

Linden, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

695 W EDGAR RD, 7036

Lodi, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

147 MAIN ST, STE 2, 7644

Livingston, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

112 Eisenhower Parkway, Ste 2047, 07039

Midland Park, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

85 Godwin Avenue, STE 9, 07432

Mount Laurel, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

10 Centerton Road, Suite C, 08054

North Bergen, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

3103 Kennedy Boulevard, 7047

North Brunswick, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

528 Shoppes Blvd, 8902

Old Bridge, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

1114 US HIGHWAY 9, 08857

Paramus, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

1 GARDEN STATE PLZ, STE T5, 07652

Paterson, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

217 Main Street, 7505

Perth Amboy, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

365 Convery Blvd, 08861

Ramsey, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

25 INTERSTATE SHOP CTR, 07446

Rockaway, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

207 Enterprise Drive, Suite 5, 07866

Rockaway, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

301 MT HOPE AVENUE, 07866

Turnersville, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

3501 Route 42, STE 380, 08012

Wayne, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

1880 WILLOWBROOK MALL, 07470

West Orange, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only

495 PROSPECT AVE, STE 506, 07052

Woodbridge, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only

869 ST GEORGES AVE, 07095

🎰 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Nevada

Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

1221 S BOULDER HWY, STE 120, 89015

Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

2631 Windmill Pkwy, 89074

Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

560 MARKS ST, STE F, 89014

Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

619 N Stephanie St, 89014

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

1291 S Decatur Blvd, Suite 130, 89102

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

3115 N RAINBOW BLVD, STE B, 89108

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

3125 E Tropicana Ave, Ste E, 89121

LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

3200 LAS VEGAS BLVD S, STE A-31, 89109

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

4043 S MARYLAND PKWY, 89119

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

4150 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 101, 89139

LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

4300 MEADOWS LANE, SUITE 2220, 89107

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

5060 BOULDER HWY, STE 105, 89122

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

5130 S FORT APACHE RD, STE 280, 89148

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

6016 W TROPICANA AVE, Ste 2, 89103

LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

6512 N DECATUR BLVD, STE 120, 89131

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

7017 Spring Mountain Rd, Ste 102-9, 89117

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

7290 ARROYO CROSSING PKWY, STE 130, 89113

LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

7950 W Tropical Pkwy, STE 130, 89149

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

83 N NELLIS BLVD, 89110

Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

947 S RAINBOW BLVD, 89145

LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

9975 S EASTERN AVE, STE 125, 89183

Nellis AFB, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

5691 Rickenbacker RD, 89191

North Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

1735 W CRAIG RD, STE 3, 89032

North Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only

2119 E Lake Mead Blvd, 89030

🗽 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in New York

Bayshore, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

1675 SUNRISE HWY, 11706

Bronx, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

2163A White Plains RD, 10462

Bronx, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

2744 E. Tremont Ave, 10461

Bronx, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

418 WESTCHESTER AVE, 10455

Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

1622 Pitkin Ave, 11212

Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

2141 86TH ST, 11214

Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

470 Gateway Dr, Unit 4, 11239

Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

34 Graham Ave, 11206

Brooklyn, NY – 🟦 PS5

115 Court ST, 11201

Brooklyn, NY – 🟦 PS5

5406 5th Ave, 11220

Garden City, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

630 OLD COUNTRY RD, STE 1071B, 11530

Jackson Heights, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

3729 82ND ST, 11372

Levittown, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

3513 Hempstead Turnpike., 11756

Merrick, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

2200 SUNRISE HWY, 11566

New Rochelle, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

33 LECOUNT PLACE, 10801

New York, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1282 BROADWAY, 10001

New York, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

251 W 125TH ST, STE 5, 10027

New York, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

32 E 14th ST, 10003

Oceanside, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

3163 LONG BEACH RD, 11572

Ozone Park, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

9110 ATLANTIC AVE, 11416

Rockville Centre, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

311 Merrick Road, 11570

West Babylon, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

82 Route 109, 11704

West Hempstead, NY – 🟦 PS5 only

466 Hempstead Turnpike, 11552

Yonkers, NY – 🟩 Xbox only

3 Xavier Dr, 10704

🏈 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Ohio

Akron, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

790 ARLINGTON RDG, STE 213, 44312

Avon, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

36050 Detroit Road, Space Q, 44011

Bedford, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

422 Northfield Rd, Ste A-5, 44146

BROOKLYN, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

4828 RIDGE RD, 44144

Brunswick, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1418 Town Center Blvd, Ste A-10, 44212

Canal Winchester, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

6603 Winchester Blvd, 43110

Cleveland, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3435 STEELYARD DR, 44109

Cleveland Heights, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3582 Mayfield Rd, Ste J-9B, 44118

Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1500 POLARIS PKWY, STE 2152, 43240

Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1605 GEORGESVILLE SQ DR, 43228

Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1611 N HIGH ST, 43201

Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

2694 S HAMILTON RD, 43232



Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3102 KINGSDALE CTR, 43221



Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3453 CLEVELAND AVE, 43224



Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3733 E BROAD ST, 43213



Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3858 MORSE RD, 43219



Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3955 W Broad St, 43228



Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

5057 N HIGH ST, STE F, 43214

Cuyahoga Falls, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

396 Howe Avenue, 44221

Dublin, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

7646 SAWMILL RD, 43016



Elyria, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

249 Midway Blvd, STE C, 44035

Fairlawn, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3763 W MARKET ST, 44333



Fairview Park, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3101 Westgate, 44126

Heath, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

83 Central Pkwy, 43056



HILLIARD, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1720 HILLIARD ROME RD, 43026



KENT, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

4050 CASCADES BLVD, 44240



Kent (Franklin Twsp), OH – 🟦 PS5 only

2500 State Route 59, 44266



Lakewood, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

14869 Detroit Ave, Ste 7, 44107



Lancaster, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1370 Ety Rd, Ste 115, 43130

MACEDONIA, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

8210 MACEDONIA COMMONS BLVD, STE 50, 44056

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

6379 MAYFIELD RD, 44124

MEDINA, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1104 N COURT ST, STE C, 44256



Mentor, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

7850 Mentor Ave, STE 150, 44060



Mentor, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

9205 Mentor Avenue, 44060

Newark, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

1381 N 21ST ST, 43055



North Olmsted, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

5102 Great Northern Plz S, 44070

Parma, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

6652 Ridge Rd, 44129



Powell, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

8703 Owenfield Dr, 43065



REYNOLDSBURG, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

2923 TAYLOR RD EXT, 43068



Shaker Heights, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

16657 Chagrin Blvd, Space 25, 44120



STOW, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3490 HUDSON DR, 44224



Strongsville, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

18082 Royalton Rd., 44136



Westerville, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

730 N STATE ST, STE B-18, 43082

Whitehall, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

3598 E Main ST, 43213

Willoughby, OH – 🟦 PS5 only

36181 Euclid Ave, 44094

🦬 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Oregon

No PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in Oregon (11 stores in the prior week)

🔑🪨 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Pennsylvania

Abington, PA – 🟩 Xbox only

1495 Old York Rd, STE 4, 19001



Allentown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1042 MILLCREEK RD, STE 33, 18106



Allentown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1634 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, 18104



Allentown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

923 AIRPORT CENTER DR, 18109

Bethel Park, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

5055 Library Road, 15102



Bethlehem, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

3926 LINDEN ST, 18017



Boothwyn, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

653 CONCHESTER RD, 19061



Bridgeville, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1025 Washington Pike, 15017

Collingdale, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1207 MacDade Blvd, Ste 170, 19023

Easton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

3087 William Penn Hwy, 18045



Easton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

3782 EASTON NAZARETH HWY, 18045



Exton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

129 W Lincoln Hwy, 19341

Hamburg, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1740 Tilden Ridge Dr, 19526

Havertown, PA – 🟩 Xbox only

1305 W Chester Pike, Ste 20, 19083

King of Prussia, PA – 🟩 Xbox only

359 MALL BLVD, STE W3-W4, 19406

Lehighton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1241 Blakeslee Boulevard DR E, 18235



Lower Burrell, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

163 Hillcrest Shopping Ctr, Spc 163, 15068

Monroeville, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

5 Miracle Mile Shopping Ctr, 15146



Natrona Heights, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

64 Highlands Mall, 15065



North Versailles, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1728-1730 Greensburg Ave, 15137

Philadelphia, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

2201 Cottman Ave, STE 245, 19149

Philadelphia, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

2427 Aramingo Ave, Suite 8, 19125

Philadelphia, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

2539 Castor Ave, STE D, 19134

Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

100 ROBINSON CENTER DR, UNIT #2570, 15205



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1611 S Braddock Ave, Ste 202, 15218



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

301 SOUTH HILLS VILLAGE, ROOM 1112A, 15241



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

312 McHolme DR, Building 2, 15275



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

4110 BROWNSVILLE RD, 15227



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

4801 McKnight Rd, Ste 107, 15237



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

645 Clairton Blvd, Suite #47, 15236



Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

957 FREEPORT RD, 15238

Quakertown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

210 N WEST END BLVD, 18951



Reading, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1141 Berkshire Blvd, 19610



Reading, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

4611 PERKIOMEN AVE, 19606



Richboro, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

800 Bustleton Pike, 18954

Springfield, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike, 19064



Temple, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

5370 Allentown Pike, Unit H8, 19560

Warrington, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1661 Easton Road, 18976



Washington, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

48 Trinity Point Dr, STE 4, 15301



West Chester, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1115 W Chester Pike, Ste A-10, 19382



WHITEHALL, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

242 LEHIGH VALLEY MALL, 18052



Whitehall, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

2653 MacArthur Rd, 18052



Willow Grove, PA – 🟩 Xbox only

2500 W MORELAND RD, RM 2069, 19090



WYOMISSING, PA – 🟦 PS5 only

1665 STATE HILL RD, STE A6, 19610

🌴 GameStop PS5 restock stores in South Carolina

Aiken, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

2551 WHISKEY RD, 29803



Aiken, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

3555 RICHLAND AVE W, STE 168, 29801



ANDERSON, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

3116 N MAIN ST, 29621



Anderson, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

3810 Liberty Hwy, STE 2, 29621



Boiling Springs, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

3906 Highway 9, Unit E, 29316



Camden, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1670 Springdale Dr, 29020



CLEMSON, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1067 TIGER BLVD, STE 60, 29631



Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1725 Broad River Road, 29210



Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

240 HARBISON BLVD, STE 3, 29212



Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

327 Killian Rd, Ste A-9, 29203



COLUMBIA, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

461 TOWN CENTER PLACE, STE 2, 29229



Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

5496 Forest Dr, 29206



Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

6080 Garners Ferry Rd, STE B, 29209



COLUMBIA, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

7546 GARNERS FERRY RD, STE 200B, 29209



Easley, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

128 Rolling Hills Cir, STE D, 29640



Fort Jackson, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

4110 MOSEBY ST, 88FES BLDG 4110 MOSEBY AAFES, 29207



Fort Mill, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

10092 Charlotte HWY, Ste 105, 29707



FORT MILL, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1135 Stonecrest Blvd, Suite 121, 29708



Gaffney, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1431 W Floyd Baker Blvd, 29341



Greenville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

101 Verdae Blvd., Ste. 110, 29607



GREENVILLE, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1511 WOODRUFF RD, STE F, 29607



Greenville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

6134 White Horse Road, #B-2, 29611



Greenville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

700 Haywood RD, STE 146, 29607



Greer, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

14039 E WADE HAMPTON BLVD, STE 10, 29651



Laurens, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

922 E Main St, Ste C, 29360



Lexington, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1792 S LAKE DR, STE 70, 29073



Lexington, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

5570 Sunset Boulevard, Suite B, 29072



Newberry, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

2814 Main St, 29108



Orangeburg, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

2843 NORTH RD, 29118



Rock Hill, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

2391 DAVE LYLE BLVD, STE 102, 29730



ROCK HILL, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

526 JOHN ROSS PKWY, STE 105; BLD A, 29730



Simpsonville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

404 Harrison Bridge Rd, Ste 102, 29680



Spartanburg, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

131 Dorman Centre Dr, 29301



SPARTANBURG, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

200 DAWN REDWOOD DR, STE 300, 29307



Sumter, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

1271 Broad St, 29150



Taylors, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

3023R Wade Hampton Blvd., 29687



Travelers Rest, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

3 Benton Rd, Ste C, 29690



West Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only

2333 Augusta Rd, 29169



🎸 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Tennessee

Bartlett, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

5985 Stage Rd, Ste 30, 38134



COLLIERVILLE, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

305 NEW BYHALIA RD, STE 104, 38017



Cordova, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

465 N Germantown Pkwy, Ste 110, 38018



Covington, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

1603 Highway 51 S, 38019

Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

1680 Union Ave, STE 110, 38104



Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

2760 N GERMANTOWN PKWY, STE 222, SPC 2260, 38133



Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

2878 Wolfcreek Pkwy, 38133



Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

3854 Austin Peay Hwy, 38128



Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

5043 Park Avenue, 38117



Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

6223 WINCHESTER RD, 38115



Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

7539 WINCHESTER RD, 38125



MILLINGTON, TN – 🟦 PS5 only

8507 US HIGHWAY 51 N, STE 105, 38053

🤠 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Texas

Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

1081 N COLLINS ST, 76011



Allen, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

170 E Stacy Rd, BLDG 2322, 75002



Allen, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

816 W MCDERMOTT DR, STE 328, 75013

Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

2540 E Arkansas Ln, Ste 106, 76014

Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

3810 S Cooper St, STE 110, 76015

Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

3811 S Cooper St, Ste 2400, 76015

Balch Springs, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

12209 Lake June Rd, Ste 400, 75180



Baytown, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

4508 Garth Rd, Ste E, 77521

Carrollton, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

2626 N JOSEY LN, STE 108, 75007

Cedar Hill, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

305 W FM 1382, Suite 615, 75104

Crosby, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

14405 FM 2100 RD, STE M, 77532



Cypress, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

25680 HWY 290, 77429

Dallas, TX

1073 Wynnewood Village SHP CTR, 75224

Dallas, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd, STE 101, 75211

Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

3215 KIRNWOOD DR, STE 103, 75237

Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

3450 Webb Chapel Ext, 75220

Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

6109 Greenville Ave, 75206

Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

9208 E R L THORNTON FWY, STE 205 B, 75228

Dallas, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

5334 Ross Ave, STE 350, 75206

Decatur, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

1208 S FM 51, Ste A, 76234

Euless, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

1301 W Glade RD, STE 164, 76039



FLOWER MOUND, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

6161 LONG PRAIRIE RD, STE 120, 75028

Fort Worth, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

4200 S Freeway, Ste 1013, 76115

Fort Worth, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

562 Alta Mere DR, 76114

Fort Worth, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

5900 South Hulen, 76132

Garland, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, 75044



Garland, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

5949 BROADWAY BLVD, STE 130, 75043



GRAPEVINE, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PKWY, SUITE 501, 76051

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

10013 Almeda Genoa Rd, Ste B, 77075

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

1440 FRY RD, 77084

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

22545 State Highway 249, STE 110, 77070

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

303 MEMORIAL CITY WAY, #331, 77024

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

5085 Westheimer RD, STE 3510, 77056

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

5770 HOLLISTER ST, STE D, 77040

Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

5805 E Sam Houston PKWY N, Ste I, 77049

Humble, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

19759 HWY 59 N, 77338

Humble, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

6302 FM 1960 RD E, 77346

Hurst, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

1420 W PIPELINE RD, 76053

Irving, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

2664 N BELT LINE RD, 75062



Irving, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

909 E IRVING BLVD, 75060

Keller, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

8533 N BEACH ST, 76244

Lake Worth, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

6306 Lake Worth Blvd., 76135



Lewisville, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

1081 W Main St, Ste 111, 75067

Lewisville, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

565 E Round Grove RD, STE 202, 75067



MANSFIELD, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

1811 HIGHWAY 287 N, STE 104, 76063



McKinney, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

4100 S Lake Forest DR, STE T12, 75070

Midlothian, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

151 Walton Way, 76065

Missouri City, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

5950 HIGHWAY 6, STE D, 77459



Murphy, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

222 E FM 544, Suite 206, 75094

Pasadena, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

5761 Fairmont Pkwy, 77505

Pearland, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

10504 BROADWAY ST, Ste D, 77584

Pearland, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

1510 BROADWAY ST, STE 112, 77581

Plano, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

2201 Preston Rd, Ste E C/O Barnes & Noble, 75093



Richardson, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

1332 S Plano Rd, 75081

Roanoke, TX, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

1224 N Hwy 377, STE 107, 76262

ROWLETT, TX – 🟦 PS5 only

5401 KENWOOD DR, 75089

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

11219 Potranco Rd, STE 101, 78253

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

11411 Bandera RD, STE 105, 78250

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

13909 Nacogdoches Rd, 78217

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

1739 SW LOOP 410, STE 410, 78227

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

17503 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite 102, 78257

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

23002 N HWY 281, STE 103, 78258

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

2716 SW Military DR, STE 105, 78224

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

3207 SE Military Rd, Ste 102, 78223

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

5313 RIGSBY AVE, STE 103, 78222

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

6301 NW Loop 410, T11, 78238

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

6511 W Loop 1604 N, STE 122, 78254

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

7400 San Pedro Ave, STE 234, 78216

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

7635 NW LOOP 410, STE 106, 78245

San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

E 255 BASSE RD, STE 154, 78209

Selma, TX – 🟩 Xbox only

8336 AGORA PKWY, STE 120, 78154

Spring, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

19507 I-45 North, Suite 500B, 77388

Sugar Land, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox

16535 Southwest Freeway, Space #400, 77479

🏜️ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Utah

No Utah stores this time despite 16 of them having PS5 last restock

🐷 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Virginia

Alexandria, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

6244 Little River Tpke, Spc 6244 G, 22312



ARLINGTON, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1100 S HAYES ST, FLR 1 STE M-154, 22202



Ashland, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

131 Hill Carter Pkwy, 23005



Baileys Crossroads, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

3519 S Jefferson St, 22041



Chantilly, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

25050 Riding Plz, Ste 120, 20152



Chesapeake, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1320 GREENBRIAR PKWY, STE 310B, 23320



Chesapeake, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

237 BATTLEFIELD BLVD S, SPC 14 F, 23322



Chesapeake, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

4107 Portsmouth Blvd, Ste 112, 23321



Chester, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

11946 Iron Bridge Plz, STE 17, 23831



Chesterfield, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

7329 Hancock Village Dr, 23832



Colonial Heights, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

707 Southpark Blvd, 23834



DULLES, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

21100 DULLES TOWN CIR, STE 209, 20166



Fairfax, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

12231 Fair Lakes Promenade Dr, 22033



FAIRFAX, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

9446 MAIN STREET, 22031



Fort Lee, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1431 Mahone Ave, Building 9025, 23801



GAINESVILLE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

7336 ATLAS WALK WAY, 20155



GLEN ALLEN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

11436 W BROAD ST, 23060



GLEN ALLEN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

9853 Brook Rd, STE 105, 23059



Hampton, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

2376 McMenamin St, 23666



Hampton, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

2400 Cunningham Drive, 23666



HENRICO, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

9085 Staple Mill Rd, STE 3, 23228



Manassas, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

11664 SUDLEY MANOR DR, SPC 50 C, 20109



MANASSAS, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

9534 LIBERIA AVE, 20110



MC LEAN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

7927 Tysons Corner Ctr, STE F61, 22102



MECHANICSVILLE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

7264 MECHANICSVILLE TURNPIKE, STE A, 23111



MIDLOTHIAN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

12417 TENNESSEE PLAZA, 23112



Midlothian, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

15519 WC Commons Way, 23113



NEWPORT NEWS, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

12300 JEFFERSON AVE, SP 606, 23602



Newport News, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

12551 Jefferson Ave., Suite 113, 23602



Newport News, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1386 LEE BLVD, FORT EUSTIS, 23604



Newport News, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

605 NEWMARKET DR N, STE 6, 23605



Norfolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1710 E Little Creek Rd, STE 107, 23518



NORFOLK, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

300 MONTICELLO AVE, STE 196A, 23510



NORFOLK, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

5802 E VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD, STE 125, 23502



Norfolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

742A W 21ST ST, 23517



Norfolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

7525 Tidewater Drive, Suite #2B, 23505



Petersburg, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

3330 S CRATER RD, 23805



PORTSMOUTH, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

4020 VICTORY BLVD, SPACE 2, 23701



RESTON, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1468 N POINT VILLAGE CTR, 20194



Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

11440 Midlothian Turnpike, 23235



Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1500 W Broad St, 23220



Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1531 N PARHAM RD, 23229



RICHMOND, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

2549 SHEILA LANE, 23225



Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

4501 S LABURNUM AVE, SPC 545, 23231



Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

7017 Forest Hill Avenue, 23225



Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

8131 Brook Rd, Ste B, 23227



Springfield, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

6575 FRONTIER DR, STE M, 22150



Sterling, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

22000 Dulles Retail Plaza, Ste 140, 20166



Suffolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1201 N Main St, Ste 500, 23434



Suffolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

6255 College Drive, Suite H, 23435



Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1063 Independence Blvd, 23455



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

1169 NIMMO PARKWAY, SUITE 208, 23456



Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

2029 Lynnhaven Pkwy, STE 600, 23456



Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

4001 Virginia Beach Blvd, Unit 116, 23452



Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

5020 FERRELL PKWY, 23464



VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

701 LYNNHAVEN PARKWAY, SPACE C-21, 23452



Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

768 Hilltop North Shopping Ctr, 23451



Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Ste 115, 23452



Woodbridge, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

13277 Worth Avenue, 22192



WOODBRIDGE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

14070 SHOPPERS BEST WAY, STE 26, 22192



WOODBRIDGE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

2700 POTOMAC MILLS CIR, STE 158, 22192



Yorktown, VA – 🟦 PS5 only

2643 George Washington Hwy, Unit D, 23693

🍎 GameStop Xbox Series X restock stores in Washington

AUBURN, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

1118 SUPERMALL WAY, BLDG B-104, 98001

Bellevue, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

15600 NE 8TH ST, STE B-2, 98008

COVINGTON, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

16929 SE 270TH PLACE, STE B110, 98042

Everett, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

305 SE Everett Mall Way, STE 25, 98208

Federal Way, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

34512 16TH AVE S, STE D, 98003

Lynnwood, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

1402 164TH ST SW, STE 305, 98087

Lynnwood, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

3000 184TH ST SW, STE 580, 98037

Puyallup, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

13414 Meridian E, Ste B101, 98373

Puyallup, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

3500 S Meridian, STE 315, 98373

Redmond, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

17128 Redmond Way, STE 23, 98052

Seattle, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

2600 SW Barton St, D1, 98126

Tacoma, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

3202 S 23RD ST, STE 1, 98405

Tacoma, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

4502 S Steel St, STE 452, 98409

Tukwila, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

2616 SOUTHCENTER MALL BLVD, SOUTHCENTER MALL, 98188

Tukwila, WA – 🟩 Xbox only

300 ANDOVER PARK W, STE 100, 98188

GameStop PS5 and Xbox in-store restock news

I’ve been working on a follow-up to my exclusive GameStop PS5 restock news last week, and it turns out that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be sold at an in-store event one last time before Christmas, according to multiple sources I’ve talked to at the retailer (and now my reporting is officially confirmed by GameStop for the PS5; on a back page, I see the Xbox is also confirmed).

The GameStop PS5 restock in-store event will take place this Thursday, December 23 in the morning.

This will be one of the last chances for eager consumers to buy the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox consoles before December 25

If you want the Xbox Series X, I can now confirm that GameStop will restock that new-ish (now year-old) Xbox on Thursday, December 23, one day before Christmas Eve. Some stores have a shipment of PS5 consoles, too. Update: GameStop just confirmed both.

There will be approximately 60 PS5 Disc and Xbox Series X consoles (in bundle form) available at participating GameStop stores. I’ve uncovered the contents of the GameStop PS5 bundle from store sources like I have for several restocks in the past.



Want proof before gearing up to wait in line outside of a GameStop store?

I’m also finally able to publish a second internal communication detailing the GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock, verifying the date, time and bundle configuration of both consoles that will be sold at select GameStop locations.

This is very much like the prior memo from last week’s restock (that I obtained two weeks ago) showing that PS5 was going to be in stock.

Why the GameStop PS5, Xbox restock is so important?

December 23 is ThisClose to Christmas for those who want to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This will be one of the last chances for eager consumers to buy the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox consoles before December 25 just two days later. And it’s become easier to get at GameStop than other retailers because resellers don’t show up to purchase the PS5 and Xbox in person when it’s bundled with games.

Here’s was the line situation in New York City until 1:30am ET the morning of the December 17 restock. That’s when someone finally got in line. Others who got in line an hour before opening still got the console. Bundles deter resellers.

GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock dates and times

The time of this particular GameStop in-store event is when your local store opens today, December 23. That ranges from 8am to 11am local time, depending on your local store’s normal operating hours.

Expect long lines outside of popular GameStop locations, especially at flagship stores in cities. People have grown increasingly eager to get the console in the days leading up to Christmas, and they know this may be their last chance. That’s why I’m bringing you this PS5 restock news far in advance of the actual in-store restock date.

What’s in the GameStop PS5 bundle? What’s the price?

GameStop has forced consumers to buy bundles that have cost anywhere from $705 to $750 in the past. This one seems will be even pricier at $795 (exactly the same bundle and price as last week). With sales tax in most states, you’ll pay well over $800.

PS5 GameStop bundle price – approximately $795

Sometimes I show up to report on the line situation in person

GameStop restock Xbox Series X bundle details

Also at select stores on Thursday, December 23 will be the Xbox Series X. GameStop still hasn’t officially publicized the Xbox restock yet, but I know all about it already thanks to employee sources who tipped me off last week.

Here’s what’s in the bundle, according to the exclusive memo obtained by The Shortcut.

Xbox Series X GameStop bundle price – approximately $745

Xbox Series X console $499

Call of Duty Vanguard $50

Far Cry 6 $50

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $45

$100 GameStop Gift Card (SKUs vary) – you guessed it… costs $100

