Exclusive: PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today – here's the store list
Update: both PS5 and Xbox Series X will be for sale for the last time before Christmas at select GameStop stores.
Final Update: New PS5 restock dates are being updated on the main page, and this exclusive news story has since been archived.
Prior reporting: The ongoing PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at GameStop is underway across the United States. This is a GameStop in-store event, not an online restock of the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox Series X, and depending are where you’re at in the US, you may still have time to get in line.
🙌 Get PS5 and Xbox restock alerts
🚨 Follow me PS5 and Xbox Twitter tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – to get restock alerts the second they happen.
I’ve helped 154,000 people get a console in 2021. More than 16,000+ of those people got a PS5 or Xbox Series X through my alerts just last week.
Sign up free or paid! It took a LONG TIME to compile this list of 805 stores. Also: no ads! How? Some kind people pay $5 a month to support my independent journalism work and they get 1:1 tech advice (in the comments) plus access to full articles. Come at me free or paid. 🙏
🆕 December 23 update: List complete. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will restock today, Thursday, December 23, as exclusively reported by The Shortcut last week. I have the exclusive news about the price and contents of the PS5 and Xbox bundles confirmed below, too.
Scroll down for the LONG LIST of GameStop stores.
➡️ The Shortcut Skinny
✏️ Select GameStop stores will have PS5 and Xbox in stock on Thursday
📦 PS5 Disc bundle contents explained – what’s inside for $795 (PS5) and $745 (Xbox)? I have the full list below
🧮 How many consoles are there per store? The memo says “approximately 60 PS5 and 60 Xbox consoles.” This number will vary by store and the true number will be posted on the door at each store at closing on Wednesday night
💰 How much does everything cost? Better sit down… 🪑. Price breakdown is below
🏬 Which 805 GameStop stores will restock?
805 GameStop stores in 27 states will sell the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X. Places like Ohio, Virginia, Minnesota and North Carolina will only have the PS5, while Georgia and Washington state will carry the Xbox Series X. Most states below will have both.
Notably, there are more stores here than the PS5-only restock last week (totaling 733 stores). Key areas like Miami and Orlando have been added this time around.
There will be 596 GameStop stores with PS5 and 277 stores with Xbox Series X (with some overlap at 70 stores that will have both). 596 will be PS5-only, while about 277 will be Xbox Series X only. Thanks to Antonio G. Di Benedetto over at The Verge for getting the math right as well as crediting me for this story. 🙏
🐗 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Arkansas
West Memphis, AR – 🟦 PS5 only
650 S Service Rd, STE 105, 72301
🌵 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Arizona
Avondale, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
13070 W RANCHO SANTA FE BLVD, STE C5, 85392
Chandler, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
3731 S Arizona Ave, Ste 4, 85248
Chandler, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
1005 S ARIZONA AVE, STE 8, 85286
Chandler, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
3111 W Chandler Blvd, STE 2328, 85226
Gilbert, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
2795 S MARKET ST, STE 109, 85295
Glendale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
10240 N 43rd Ave, Suite 1, 85302
Glendale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
7700 W Arrowhead Towne Ctr, STE 2046, 85308
Glendale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
9284 W NORTHERN AVE, STE 102, 85305
Goodyear, AZ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1120 N ESTRELLA PKWY, STE C101, 85338
Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
1639 S STAPLEY DR, STE 102, 85204
Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
1752 S SIGNAL BUTTE RD, STE 110, 85209
Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
350 W BASELINE RD, STE 101, 85210
Mesa, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
4980 S POWER RD, STE 101, 85212
Mesa, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
2015 N POWER RD, STE 104, 85215
Mesa, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
6555 E SOUTHERN AVE, SPACE 2104, 85206
Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
1703 W BETHANY HOME RD, 85015
Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
475 E BELL RD, STE 160, 85022
Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
2815 W Peoria Ave, Ste 112, 85029
Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
12611 N Tatum Blvd, 85032
Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
7515 W ENCANTO BLVD, STE 4, 85035
Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
2160 E BASELINE RD, STE 122, 85042
Phoenix, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
4802 E RAY RD, STE 7, 85044
Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
2501 W HAPPY VALLEY RD, STE 32-1080, 85085
Phoenix, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
3833 E THOMAS RD, 85018
Scottsdale, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
8980 E Indian Bend Rd, Ste D2, 85250
Tempe, AZ – 🟩 Xbox only
2040 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 110, 85281
Tempe, AZ – 🟦 PS5 only
1320 W Elliot RD, STE 104, 85284
Sign up free or paid! See how long this took?🙏
🏖️ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in California
Anaheim, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
2004 E LINCOLN AVE, 92806
Arcadia, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
400 S BALDWIN AVE, STE 758-L, 91007
Brea, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
2515 E IMPERIAL HWY, STE B, 92821
Burbank, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1783 N VICTORY PL, 91502
Camp Pendleton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
Bldg 20845, Suite 111A, Box 555020, 92055
CHULA VISTA, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1170 BROADWAY, STE 120, 91911
CHULA VISTA, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
970 EASTLAKE PKWY, 91914
Citrus Heights, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
7945 GREENBACK LN, 95610
Colma, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
4929 Junipero Serra Blvd, 94014
Compton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
200 Towne Center DR, STE 103, 90220
Concord, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
117 Sun Valley Mall, 94520
Culver City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
3855 Overland Avenue, 90232
Culver City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
6000 Sepulveda Blvd, STE 1521, 90230
Downey, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
12144 Lakewood Blvd., 90242
El Cajon, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
318 Broadway, 92021
El Cajon, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
399 PARKWAY PLZ, 92020
Elk Grove, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
7717 LAGUNA BLVD, 95758
Emeryville, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
3980 Hollis Street, 94608
Fairfield, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1630 GATEWAY BLVD, STE B, 94533
Folsom, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
2779 E BIDWELL ST, STE 100, 95630
Gardena, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
15900 Crenshaw Blvd, STE D, 90249
Glendale, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
3216 Glendale Galleria, Space HU-3, 91210
Glendora, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
1331 S LONE HILL AVE, STE 160, 91740
Hayward, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1159 W A ST, 94541
Hayward, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
350 Southland Mall, 94545
Huntington Park, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
2104 E FLORENCE AVE, 90255
La Habra, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
1370 S BEACH BLVD, STE B, 90631
Lakewood, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
4941 PARAMOUNT BLVD, 90712
Long Beach, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
4010 Atlantic Ave, Suite F, 90807
Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1401 E Gage Ave, STE B, 90001
Los Angeles, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1810 W SLAUSON AVE, 90047
Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
3183 Wilshire Blvd, 90010
Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
3472 E CESAR E CHAVEZ AVE, 90063
Los Angeles, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
5533 W SUNSET BLVD, 90028
Los Angeles, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, 90008
Milpitas, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
447 GREAT MALL DR, STE 126, 95035
National City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1210 E PLAZA BLVD, STE 407, 91950
National City, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
3030 Plaza Bonita Rd, STE 2024, 91950
Northridge, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
9301 TAMPA AVE, 91324
Oceanside, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
2535 Vista Way, STE CV, 92054
Oceanside, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
467 COLLEGE BLVD, STE 7, 92057
Orange, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
1715 E. Katella Ave., Unit B, 92867
Pleasanton, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1384 STONERIDGE MALL RD, 94588
Rancho Cordova, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
10853 Olson Dr, 95670
Redwood City, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
2527 EL CAMINO REAL, 94061
Richmond, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
4200 MacDonald Ave, STE F, 94805
Roseville, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
10431 Fairway Dr, STE 140, 95678
Roseville, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1151 GALLERIA BLVD, STE. 210, 95678
Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1689 Arden Way, STE 2080, 95815
Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
3198 Arden Way, 95825
Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
3711 TRUXEL RD, STE 3, 95834
Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
6029 FLORIN RD, STE G5, 95823
Sacramento, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
8250 CALVINE RD, STE D, 95828
San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
1640 Camino Del Rio N, STE 317A, 92108
San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
3410 PALM AVE, 92154
San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
5665 Balboa Ave, Suite A, 92111
San Diego, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
8135 Mira Mesa Blvd, Ste 3, 92126
San Francisco, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
2673 MISSION ST, 94110
San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1 Curtner Ave, Ste 40, 95125
San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
1110 S KING RD, STE 30, 95122
San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1546 Saratoga Ave, Ste P501A, 95129
San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
579 Coleman Avenue, Suite 90, 95110
San Jose, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
925 Blossom Hill RD, STE 1013, 95123
San Leandro – 🟦 PS5 only
1415 E. 14th Street, STE A, 94577
San Leandro – 🟦 PS5 only
15100 HESPERIAN BLVD, STE 400B, 94578
San Mateo – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
457 HILLSDALE MALL, SPC 2132, 94403
San Pablo – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
3800 Klose Way, STE E, 94806
San Ysidro, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
4141 CAMINO DE LA PLZ, STE 460, 92173
Santa Clara – 🟦 PS5 only
2782 HOMESTEAD RD, 95051
Santa Fe – 🟦 PS5 only
10635 Carmenita Rd, 90670
Santee, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
9836 Mission Gorge Rd., Suite B, 92071
Stockton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
4950 Pacific Ave, 95207
Stockton, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
915 W MARCH LANE, 95207
Torrance, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
21149 HAWTHORNE BLVD, 90503
Union City, CA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
31079 Courthouse Drive, 94587
Vacaville, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
2040 Harbison Dr, Ste A, 95687
Van Nuys, CA – 🟩 Xbox only
7900 VAN NUYS BLVD, Suite B, 91402
Westminster, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
16418 Beach Blvd, Space 16418, 92683
Westminster, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
2061 WESTMINSTER MALL, 92683
Whittier, CA – 🟦 PS5 only
13502 Whittier Blvd, STE A-2, 90605
Long list. Lots of time spent doing it. Why not sign up? 😬
🏔️ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Colorado
Nothing this time (was in 24 stores last week)
📃 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Connecticut
Nothing this time (was in 15 stores last week)
1️⃣ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Delaware
Newark, DE – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
724 CHRISTIANA MALL, SPACE 725, 19702
Newark, DE – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
326 SUBURBAN DR, 19711
Wilmington, DE – 🟩 Xbox only
2074 NAAMAN’S RD, 19810
WILMINGTON, DE – 🟩 Xbox only
3204 KIRKWOOD HWY, 19808
🍊 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Florida
Altamonte Springs, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
200 S STATE RD 434, STE 1074, 32714
Apopka, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
1712 S Orange Blossom Trl, 32703
Brandon, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
11025 Causeway Blvd, 33511
Brandon, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
1264 E Brandon Blvd, 33511
Brandon, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
146 STATE ROAD 436, 32707
Casselberry, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
18479 S Dixie Hwy, 33157
Clearwater, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
27001 US HIGHWAY 19 N, RM 2048, 33761
Clearwater, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2723 Gulf To Bay Blvd., 33759
Clermont, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2397 S HIGHWAY 27, STE 430, 34711
Cocoa, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2711 CLEARLAKE RD, STE 3, 32922
Clermont, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
513 US HIGHWAY 27, STE B2, 34714
Cutler Bay, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
18479 S Dixie Hwy, 33157
Davie, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
2220 S University DR, 33324
Hialeah, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
1001 W 49TH ST, STE 3, 33012
Homestead, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
927 N HOMESTEAD BLVD, 33030
Kissimmee, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
1395 E Osceola Pkwy, 34744
Kissimmee, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2683 W Osceola Pkwy, 34741
Kissimmee, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
3260 Vineland Rd, 34746
Lauderhill, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
7550 W COMMERCIAL BLVD, 33319
Largo, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
10500 Ulmerton Road, Unit 235, 33771
Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 416, 33172
MIAMI, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
11401 NW 12TH ST, STE 122, 33172
Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
12305 SW 137th Ave, Suite 308, 33186
Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
13744 SW 56TH ST, 33175
MIAMI, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
19575 BISCAYNE BLVD, STE 1641, 33180
Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
2968 SW 8TH ST, 33135
Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
607 NW 62ND ST, 33150
Miami, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
8743 SW 24th Street, Suite J, 33165
Mount Dora, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
17258 US Highway 441, STE 102, 32757
New Port Richey, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
3030 LITTLE RD, STE E4, 34655
North Miami Beach, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
1453 NE 163RD ST, 33162
Orange City, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
1169 Saxon Blvd, 32763
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
11241 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 215, 32817
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
2101 Town Center Blvd, 32837
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2430 S KIRKMAN RD, 32811
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2907 East Colonial Drive, 32803
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
3916 S Semoran Blvd, 32822
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
4200 CONROY RD, STE M217, 32839
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
4670 Millenia Plaza Way, 32839
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
6017 S GOLDENROD RD, STE D, 32822
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
675 N Alafaya Trl, STE P05, 32828
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
8001 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL, STE 128, 32809
Orlando, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
8972 Turkey Lake Rd, STE 500, 32819
Palm Harbor, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
33342 US HIGHWAY 19 N., 34684
Pembroke Pines, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
11069 Pines Blvd, 33026
Pembroke Pines, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
11401 Pines Blvd, Space #806, 33026
Pembroke Pines, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
612 N University DR, 33024
Pinellas Park, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
3720 Park Blvd, 33781
Plant City, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2403 James L Redman, STE 1, 33566
Poinciana, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
1090 CYPRESS PKWY, 34759
Port Richey, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
8605 US Highway 19 N, 34668
Saint Cloud, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
4554 13TH ST, STE B, 34769
Saint Petersburg, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2366 TYRONE SQUARE, STE 732, 33710
Sunrise, FL – 🟩 Xbox only
12801 W SUNRISE BLVD, STE 641, 33323
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
15217 N Dale Mabry Hwy, 33618
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
2539 N DALE MABRY HWY, STE 203, 33607
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
3801 W Gandy Blvd, Ste C, 33611
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
5004 E FOWLER AVE, STE D, 33617
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
8131 CITRUS PARK TOWN CENTER, 33625
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
8314 N Dale Mabry Hwy, 33614
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
8502 Citrus Park DR, STE 2898, 33625
Tampa Bay, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
8610 W Hillsborough Ave, 33615
Titusville, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
3045 Columbia Blvd, Suite 103, 32780
Winter Garden, FL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
3119 Daniels Rd, Spc #104, 34787
Winter Park, FL – 🟦 PS5 only
7414 UNIVERSITY BLVD, STE 106, 32792
🍑 GameStop Xbox Series X restock stores in Georgia
Atlanta, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1250 CAROLINE ST NE, STE 100, 30307
Atlanta, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1309 Cumberland Mall SE, CUMBERLAND MALL, 30339
ATLANTA, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
3662 Marketplace Blvd, 30344
Austell, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1757 E WEST CONNECTOR, Ste 475, 30106
Conyers, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 107, 30013
Douglasville, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
2860 Chapel Hill Rd, 30135
Duluth, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
2615 Pleasant Hill RD, STE 200, 30096
Griffin, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1589 N EXPRESSWAY, BLDG A, 30223
Hiram, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
5218 JIMMY LEE SMITH PKWY, 30141
LITHONIA, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
3054 PANOLA RD, STE B, 30038
Loganville, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
4211 ATLANTA HWY, STE 200, 30052
MCDONOUGH, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1806 JONESBORO RD, SPA 645, 30253
Morrow, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
1845 Mt. Zion Road, 30260
Newnan, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
344 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Ste A, 30265
Tucker, GA – 🟩 Xbox only
4363 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A, 30084
💨 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Illinois
Alton, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
317 Homer Adams Parkway, Space FG, 62002
Belleville, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
2525 Green Mount Commons Dr, STE 120, 62221
Berwyn, IL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
6631 Roosevelt Rd, STE F, 60402
Bloomingdale, IL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
326 W ARMY TRAIL RD, STE 130, 60108
Chicago, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
1252 S Canal ST, 60607
Chicago, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
1710 W 119TH ST, 60643
Chicago, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
2929 W Addison St, 60618
Chicago, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
8546 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE, STE G3B, 60619
Chicago, IL – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
6451 W DIVERSEY AVE, STE G9, 60707
Chicago, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
8300 S Holland RD, Unit B1, 60620
Cicero, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
3017 S CICERO AVE, 60804
Crestwood, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
13142 Cicero Ave, 60445
Collinsville, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
1120 Collinsville Crossing, 62234
Fairview Heights, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
5959 N ILLINOIS ST, 62208
Gurnee, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
6170 GRAND AVE, STE 753, 60031
Glen Carbon, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
3022 S State Rte 159, 62034
Granite City, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
1300 SCHAEFER RD, STE F, 62040
Gurnee, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
6170 GRAND AVE, STE 753, 60031
Lincolnwood, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
3333 W TOUHY AVE, STE H14, 60712
Lockport, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
16113 S FARRELL RD, 60441
Oak Lawn, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
8767 RIDGELAND AVE, 60453
Oswego, IL – 🟩 Xbox only
2948 US HIGHWAY 34, 60543
Rosemont, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
7064 MANNHEIM RD, 60018
Shiloh, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
3680 Green Mount Crossing Rd, 62269
South Elgin, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
478 Randall Rd, 60177
(If Jake Randall lived in Illinois, he would live here)
Tinley Park, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
16205 HARLEM AVE, STE D, 60477
Vernon Hills, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
700 N Milwaukee Ave, Suite 142, 60061
Waukegan, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
1515 N LEWIS AVE, 60085
Waukegan, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
3937 Fountain Square PL, 60085
Wheaton, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
73 DANADA SQ E, 60189
Wood River, IL – 🟦 PS5 only
662 Wesley Drive, 62095
🏁 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Indiana
Avon, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
10415 E US HIGHWAY 36, 46123
Brownsburg, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
351 W NORTHFIELD DR, 46112
Camby, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
8411 WINDFALL LN, 46113
Carmel, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
14405 CLAY TERRACE BLVD, STE 135, 46032
Franklin, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
2179 N MORTON ST, STE 2, 46131
Greenfield, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
1905 Melody Lane, 46140
Greenwood, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
1251 US HIGHWAY 31 N, STE D/8A, 46142
Greenwood, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
916 US HIGHWAY 31 N, 46142
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
10635 PENDLETON PK, STE C1, 46236
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
10777 E WASHINGTON ST, 46229
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
3269 WEST 86TH ST, RT 12A, 46268
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
3778 S East ST, 46227
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
4401 E 10TH ST, STE 13, 46201
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
4525 LAFAYETTE RD, Unit B, 46254
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
5816 Crawfordsville Rd., 46224
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
6020 E 82ND ST, 46250
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
6905 S EMERSON AVE, STE E, 46237
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
7255 N KEYSTONE AVE, 46240
Indianapolis, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
7319 US 31 S, STE B, 46227
Martinsville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
383 Grand Valley Blvd, 46151
Noblesville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
13904 Town Center Blvd, Suite 300, 46060
Noblesville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
16763 Clover Rd, 46060
Plainfield, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
2669 E MAIN ST, 46168
Shelbyville, IN – 🟦 PS5 only
138 LEE BLVD, 46176
🚜 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Kansas
Kansas City, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
1843 Village West Parkway, #C-105, 66111
Leavenworth, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
1100 Eisenhower Rd, 66048
Lenexa, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
9672 Quivera Road, 66215
Mission, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
5730 Antioch Rd, 66202
Olathe, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
11949 S Strang Line Rd, Ste 10, 66062
Olathe, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
295 N. K-7 HWY, 66061
Overland Park, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
11775 W 95TH ST, 66214
Roeland Park, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
5016 ROE BLVD, 66205
Shawnee Mission, KS – 🟦 PS5 only
16310 W 65TH ST, SPC D, 66217
🧦 GameStop PS5, Xbox restock stores in Massachusetts
Boston, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
40 WINTER ST, 02108
Braintree, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
117 PEARL ST, 02184
Braintree, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
250 GRANITE ST, STE 1035B, 02184
Brookline, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
271 Harvard St, 02446
Burlington, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
75 MIDDLESEX TURNPIKE, 01803
Cambridge, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
100 CAMBRIDGE SIDE PL, SPACE N121, 02141
Chelsea, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1100 Revere Beach Pkwy, 02150
Cambridge, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
100 CAMBRIDGE SIDE PL, SPACE N121, 02141
Dedham, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
336 Providence Hwy, 02026
Framingham, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
400 COCHITUATE RD, 01701
Lowell, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
199 Plain Street, Unit 6A, 01852
Malden, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
44 BROADWAY, STE A110, 02148
Methuen, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
184 Haverhill Street, 01844
Methuen, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
90 PLEASANT VALLEY ST, STE 240, 01844
Natick, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1245 Worcester St, Ste 1030, 01760
Natick, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1245 Worcester St, Ste 1030, 01760
Peabody, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
210 Andover St, Space E121 Rt 128 & Rt 114, 01960
Peabody, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
300 Andover ST, 01960
Roslindale, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
674 American Legion Highway, 02131
Salem, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
440 Highland Ave, 01970
Saugus, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
1277 BROADWAY, 01906
Stoughton, MA – 🟦 PS5 only
1334 PARK ST, 02072
Waltham, MA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1019 Trapelo Road, 02452
🦀 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Maryland
Annapolis, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
179 ANNAPOLIS MALL, 21401
Bel Air, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
5 Bel Air South Pkwy, Ste A-113, 21015
Bethesda, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
7101 Democracy Blvd, STE 1186, 20817
Catonsville, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
5768 Baltimore National Pike, 21228
Columbia, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Ste 2315, 21044
Columbia, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
6490 DOBBIN CENTER WAY, 21045
Clinton, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
8871 BRANCH AVE, Ste C, 20735
Dundalk, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
1519 MERRITT BLVD, 21222
Glen Burnie, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
6619 RITCHIE HWY, STE 15, 21061
Glen Burnie, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
7300 RITCHIE HWY, STE 102, 21061
Greenbelt, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
6100 Greenbelt Rd, 20770
Germantown, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
13042 MIDDLEBROOK RD, STE 230, 20874
Halethorpe, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
3611 Washington Blvd, STE 102, 21227
Hanover, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
7000 ARUNDEL MILLS CIR, STE 309, 21076
HYATTSVILLE, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
3500 EAST WEST HWY, STE 1240, 20782
Montgomery Village, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
18328 Contour Road, 20877
NOTTINGHAM, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
7972 BELAIR RD, 21236
Oxon Hill, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
4917 INDIAN HEAD HWY, 20745
Owning Mills, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
10367 REISTERSTOWN RD, STE 3, 21117
Severna Park, MD – 🟩 Xbox only
543 RITCHIE HWY, 21146
Silver Spring, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
11160 Veirs Mill RD, 20902
Waldorf, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
11110 MALL CIR, STE L-05, 20603
Waldorf, MD – 🟦 PS5 only
3067 WALDORF MARKET PLACE, 20603
🏞️ GameStop PS5 restock stores in Minnesota
Apple Valley, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
15465 CEDAR AVENUE, UNIT 150, 55124
Bloomington, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
60 E Broadway, #N351, 55425
Bloomington, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
7909 Southtown Center, Suite 309, 55431
Brooklyn Park, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
7655 JOLLY LN, 55428
Burnsville, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
14017 GRAND AVE, 55337
Coon Rapids, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
12613 Riverdale Blvd., 55448
Crystal, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
349 WILLOW BND, 55428
Eagan, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
3344 Promenade Ave, Ste 104, 55121
Eden Prairie, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
8256 COMMONWEALTH DR, 55344
Apple Valley, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
15465 CEDAR AVENUE, UNIT 150, 55124
Lino Lakes, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
717 Apollo Drive, Suite 120, 55014
Maple Grove, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
7775 MAIN ST N, 55369
Maple Grove, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
3035 WHITE BEAR AVE N, 55109
Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
2701 39TH AVE NE, STE E116, 55421
Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
4190 VINEWOOD LN N, STE 112, 55442
Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
599 Northtown Dr NE, STE 200, 55434
Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
34 W 66TH ST, 55423
Minneapolis, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
2480 Fairview Ave N, 55113
Shakopee, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
8042 OLD CARRIAGE CT, 55379
West St Paul, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
2008 ROBERT ST S, 55118
Woodbury, MN – 🟦 PS5 only
1505 Queens Drive, 55125
🍻 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Missouri
Arnold, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
2168 Michigan Ave, 63010
Ballwin, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
14248 Manchester Rd, STE B, 63011
Creve Coeur, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
12589 Olive Blvd, 63141
Fenton, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
98 Gravois Bluff Cir, Ste G, 63026
Florissant, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
14031 New Halls Ferry Rd 63033
Independence, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
4201 S NOLAND RD, STE V, 64055
Jennings, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
8025 W Florissant Ave, Ste D, 63136
Kansas City, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
215B NE Englewood Road, 64118
Kansas City, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
8416 CHURCH RD, 64157
KANSAS CITY, MO 8602 – 🟦 PS5 only
N BOARDWALK AVE, STE 32, 64154
Kansas City, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
906 Westport RD, STE 540, 64111
Lake St Louis, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
6285 Ronald Reagan Drive, 63367
Maplewood, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
1821 Maplewood Commons Dr, 63143
Mehlville, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
134 S County Center Way, 63129
O Fallon, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
2275 HWY K, 63368
Raytown, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
9203 E STATE ROUTE 350, 64133
SAINT CHARLES, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
2019 Zumbehl RD, 63303
Saint Joseph, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
3302 S. Belt Hwy, 64503
SAINT JOSEPH, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
5301 N BELT HWY, STE 103, 64506
Saint Louis, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
2049 SAINT LOUIS GALLERIA, 63117
SAINT LOUIS, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
3702 S KINGS HIGHWAY BLVD, 63109
SAINT PETERS, MO 7094 – 🟦 PS5 only
MEXICO RD, 63376
St. Johns, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
9012 ST CHARLES ROCK RD, STE 10, 63114
Sunset Hills, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
10757 SUNSET HILLS PLZ, 63127
Wentzville, MO – 🟦 PS5 only
1919 Wentzville Pkwy, 63385
🚗 GameStop Xbox Series X restock stores in Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
878 W Eisenhower Pkwy, 48103
Auburn Hills, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
4594 BALDWIN RD, STE 813, 48326
Brighton, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
8240 MOVIE DR, 48116
Dearborn, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
16201 Ford Road, Suite 101, 48126
Detroit, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
15405 GRATIOT AVE, STE 200, 48205
Eastpointe, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
22461 GRATIOT AVE, STE B4, 48021
Farmington Hills, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
30042 Grand River Ave, 48336
Livonia, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
29595 Plymouth Rd, 48150
Monroe, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
2233 N Telegraph Road, 48162
Sterling Heights, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
44811 Schoenherr Road, 48313
Taylor, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
7735 Telegraph Road, 48180
Troy, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
326 John R Rd, 48083
Warren, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
26601 Hoover Road, 48089
Woodhaven, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
23410 Allen Rd., 48183
Ypsilanti, MI – 🟩 Xbox only
2423 Ellsworth Road, Suite 11, 48197
🚢 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Mississippi
Hernando, MS – 🟦 PS5 only
2670 McIngvale Rd, Suite B, 38632
Olive Branch, MS – 🟦 PS5 only
8110 CAMP CREEK RD, Ste 126, 38654
South Haven, MS – 🟦 PS5 only
175 GOODMAN RD W, STE C, 38671
✈️ GameStop PS5 restock stores in North Carolina
Apex, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1079 Beaver Creek Commons DR, STE 100, 27502
Asheboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1220 E Dixie DR, STE B, 27203
Burlington, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1449 UNIVERSITY DR, STE A, 27215
Burlington, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
309 Huffman Mill Rd, Suite 322, 27215
Cary, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2472 WALNUT ST, 27518
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1824 Galleria Blvd., 28270
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
310 S SHARON AMITY RD, 28211
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3320 Wilkinson Boulevard, 28208
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
4704 SOUTH BLVD, SUITE B, 28217
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
7856 REA RD, STE C-1A, 28277
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
8925 J M KEYNES DR, STE 5, 28262
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
8951 S Tryon ST, 28273
Charlotte, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
9749 Northlake Centre Pkwy, STE C, 28216
Concord, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
160 Concord Commons PL SW, STE D2, 28027
Concord, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
8111 CONCORD MILLS BLVD, STE 215, 28027
Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1804 N POINTE DR, STE F, 27705
Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3415 Westgate Drive, 27707
Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
5408 NEW HOPE COMMONS DR, STE 123B, 27707
Durham, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
6910 FAYETTEVILLE RD, STE 2400, 27713
Fuquay Varina, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1045 E BROAD ST, Ste A-1, 27526
Garner, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
171 SHENSTONE LN, 27529
Garner, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
5121 NC HIGHWAY 42 W, STE 110, 27529
Gastonia, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
117 N MYRTLE SCHOOL RD, STE 140, 28052
Gastonia, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2980 E FRANKLIN BLVD, STE 42, 28056
Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1216 BRIDFORD PKWY, STE A, 27407
Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1604 Highwoods Blvd, Space C-103, 27410
Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
311 FOUR SEASONS TOWN CTR, 27407
Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3118-A NORTHLINE AVENUE, 27408
Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3375 BATTLEGROUND AVE, 27410
Greensboro, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
4203 W WENDOVER AVE, STE C, 27407
Henderson, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
390 N COOPER DR, STE A1, 27536
High Point, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2640 S MAIN ST, STE 105, 27263
Huntersville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
9815 SAM FURR RD, STE D, 28078
Indian Trail, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
14045 Independence Blvd, Ste C-1, 28079
Kannapolis, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2233 SPIDER DR, 28083
Kernersville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1060 S MAIN ST, STE A/B, 27284
Lexington, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
220 Lowes Blvd, 27292
Matthews, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2211 MATTHEWS TOWNSHIP PKWY, STE H, 28105
Mocksville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
191 Cooper Creek Drive, Suite 112, 27028
Monroe, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2115 W ROOSEVELT BLVD., STE 102, 28110
Monroe, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
2825 W Highway 74, STE 1G, 28110
Mooresville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
168 NORMAN STATION BLVD, STE DD, 28117
Morrisville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1113 Market Center Dr, 27560
Pineville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
11025 Carolina Place Pkwy, Ste D6, 28134
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3023 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 107, 27604
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
4325 GLENWOOD AVE, 27612
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
4454 Fayetteville Road, 27603
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
4531 NEW BERN AVE, STE 120, 27610
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
5260 Capital Blvd, Ste 103, 27616
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
5959 TRIANGLE TOWN BLVD, STE 1030, 27616
Raleigh, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
8301 BRIER CREEK PKWY, STE 105, 27617
Randleman, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
995 HIGH POINT ST, STE B-4, 27317
Shelby, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
715 E DIXON BLVD, STE 14, 28152
Smithfield, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1285 N Brightleaf Blvd, 27577
Thomasville, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1587 Liberty Dr, Ste 5, 27360
Wake Forest, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
11216 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 110, 27587
Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
1036 HANES MALL BLVD, 27103
Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3320 SILAS CREEK PKWY, Space DL 400, 27103
Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
3581 Parkway Village CT, 27127
Winston-Salem, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
402 E Hanes Mill Rd, 27105
Zebulon, NC – 🟦 PS5 only
877 E Gannon Ave, Suite 304, 27597
🍁 GameStop PS5 restock stores in New Hampshire
Nashua, NH – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
310 Daniel Webster Hwy, Ste 206, 03060
Plaistow, NH – 🟦 PS5 only
4 PLAISTOW RD, 03865
Salem, NH – 🟦 PS5 only
92 CLUFF CROSSING RD, 03079
Salem, NH – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
99 Rockingham Park Blvd, Space E-261, 03079
Seabrook, NH – 🟦 PS5 only
700 Lafayette Road, 03874
💡 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in New Jersey
Audubon, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
130 Black Horse Pike, STE 314, 8106
Bayonne, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
205 LEFANTE WAY, 07002
Bayonne, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
487 Broadway, 07002
Bridgewater, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
752 Promenade Blvd, Unit 725, 8807
Cherry Hill, NJ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
500 ROUTE 38, STE 8, 8002
Clifton, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
388 STATE RT 3, STE B5, 7014
Deptford, NJ – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1750 Deptford Center Rd, STE 2087, 8096
Edison, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
55 PARSONAGE RD, STE 2560, 08837
Edison, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
561 US HIGHWAY 1, STE E8, 08817
Elizabeth, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
Jersey Garden Mall, 651 Kapkowski RD RM 1084, 7201
Englewood, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
17 W Palisade Ave, 07631
Garwood, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
300 SOUTH AVE, 07027
Hillsborough, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
315 ROUTE 206, UNIT 905, 08844
Hillside, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
1114 Liberty CT, 7205
Jersey City, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
30 MALL DR W, STE 244A, 7310
Jersey City, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
701 ROUTE 440, SPACE 14, 07304
Kearny, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
220 Harrison Ave, Suite A2, 7032
Linden, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
695 W EDGAR RD, 7036
Lodi, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
147 MAIN ST, STE 2, 7644
Livingston, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
112 Eisenhower Parkway, Ste 2047, 07039
Midland Park, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
85 Godwin Avenue, STE 9, 07432
Mount Laurel, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
10 Centerton Road, Suite C, 08054
North Bergen, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
3103 Kennedy Boulevard, 7047
North Brunswick, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
528 Shoppes Blvd, 8902
Old Bridge, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
1114 US HIGHWAY 9, 08857
Paramus, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
1 GARDEN STATE PLZ, STE T5, 07652
Paterson, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
217 Main Street, 7505
Perth Amboy, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
365 Convery Blvd, 08861
Ramsey, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
25 INTERSTATE SHOP CTR, 07446
Rockaway, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
207 Enterprise Drive, Suite 5, 07866
Rockaway, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
301 MT HOPE AVENUE, 07866
Turnersville, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
3501 Route 42, STE 380, 08012
Wayne, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
1880 WILLOWBROOK MALL, 07470
West Orange, NJ – 🟦 PS5 only
495 PROSPECT AVE, STE 506, 07052
Woodbridge, NJ – 🟩 Xbox only
869 ST GEORGES AVE, 07095
🎰 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Nevada
Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
1221 S BOULDER HWY, STE 120, 89015
Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
2631 Windmill Pkwy, 89074
Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
560 MARKS ST, STE F, 89014
Henderson, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
619 N Stephanie St, 89014
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
1291 S Decatur Blvd, Suite 130, 89102
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
3115 N RAINBOW BLVD, STE B, 89108
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
3125 E Tropicana Ave, Ste E, 89121
LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
3200 LAS VEGAS BLVD S, STE A-31, 89109
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
4043 S MARYLAND PKWY, 89119
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
4150 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 101, 89139
LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
4300 MEADOWS LANE, SUITE 2220, 89107
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
5060 BOULDER HWY, STE 105, 89122
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
5130 S FORT APACHE RD, STE 280, 89148
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
6016 W TROPICANA AVE, Ste 2, 89103
LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
6512 N DECATUR BLVD, STE 120, 89131
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
7017 Spring Mountain Rd, Ste 102-9, 89117
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
7290 ARROYO CROSSING PKWY, STE 130, 89113
LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
7950 W Tropical Pkwy, STE 130, 89149
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
83 N NELLIS BLVD, 89110
Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
947 S RAINBOW BLVD, 89145
LAS VEGAS, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
9975 S EASTERN AVE, STE 125, 89183
Nellis AFB, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
5691 Rickenbacker RD, 89191
North Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
1735 W CRAIG RD, STE 3, 89032
North Las Vegas, NV – 🟦 PS5 only
2119 E Lake Mead Blvd, 89030
🗽 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in New York
Bayshore, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
1675 SUNRISE HWY, 11706
Bronx, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
2163A White Plains RD, 10462
Bronx, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
2744 E. Tremont Ave, 10461
Bronx, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
418 WESTCHESTER AVE, 10455
Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
1622 Pitkin Ave, 11212
Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
2141 86TH ST, 11214
Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
470 Gateway Dr, Unit 4, 11239
Brooklyn, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
34 Graham Ave, 11206
Brooklyn, NY – 🟦 PS5
115 Court ST, 11201
Brooklyn, NY – 🟦 PS5
5406 5th Ave, 11220
Garden City, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
630 OLD COUNTRY RD, STE 1071B, 11530
Jackson Heights, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
3729 82ND ST, 11372
Levittown, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
3513 Hempstead Turnpike., 11756
Merrick, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
2200 SUNRISE HWY, 11566
New Rochelle, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
33 LECOUNT PLACE, 10801
New York, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1282 BROADWAY, 10001
New York, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
251 W 125TH ST, STE 5, 10027
New York, NY – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
32 E 14th ST, 10003
Oceanside, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
3163 LONG BEACH RD, 11572
Ozone Park, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
9110 ATLANTIC AVE, 11416
Rockville Centre, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
311 Merrick Road, 11570
West Babylon, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
82 Route 109, 11704
West Hempstead, NY – 🟦 PS5 only
466 Hempstead Turnpike, 11552
Yonkers, NY – 🟩 Xbox only
3 Xavier Dr, 10704
🏈 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Ohio
Akron, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
790 ARLINGTON RDG, STE 213, 44312
Avon, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
36050 Detroit Road, Space Q, 44011
Bedford, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
422 Northfield Rd, Ste A-5, 44146
BROOKLYN, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
4828 RIDGE RD, 44144
Brunswick, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1418 Town Center Blvd, Ste A-10, 44212
Canal Winchester, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
6603 Winchester Blvd, 43110
Cleveland, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3435 STEELYARD DR, 44109
Cleveland Heights, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3582 Mayfield Rd, Ste J-9B, 44118
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1500 POLARIS PKWY, STE 2152, 43240
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1605 GEORGESVILLE SQ DR, 43228
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1611 N HIGH ST, 43201
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
2694 S HAMILTON RD, 43232
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3102 KINGSDALE CTR, 43221
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3453 CLEVELAND AVE, 43224
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3733 E BROAD ST, 43213
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3858 MORSE RD, 43219
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3955 W Broad St, 43228
Columbus, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
5057 N HIGH ST, STE F, 43214
Cuyahoga Falls, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
396 Howe Avenue, 44221
Dublin, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
7646 SAWMILL RD, 43016
Elyria, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
249 Midway Blvd, STE C, 44035
Fairlawn, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3763 W MARKET ST, 44333
Fairview Park, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3101 Westgate, 44126
Heath, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
83 Central Pkwy, 43056
HILLIARD, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1720 HILLIARD ROME RD, 43026
KENT, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
4050 CASCADES BLVD, 44240
Kent (Franklin Twsp), OH – 🟦 PS5 only
2500 State Route 59, 44266
Lakewood, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
14869 Detroit Ave, Ste 7, 44107
Lancaster, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1370 Ety Rd, Ste 115, 43130
MACEDONIA, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
8210 MACEDONIA COMMONS BLVD, STE 50, 44056
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
6379 MAYFIELD RD, 44124
MEDINA, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1104 N COURT ST, STE C, 44256
Mentor, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
7850 Mentor Ave, STE 150, 44060
Mentor, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
9205 Mentor Avenue, 44060
Newark, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
1381 N 21ST ST, 43055
North Olmsted, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
5102 Great Northern Plz S, 44070
Parma, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
6652 Ridge Rd, 44129
Powell, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
8703 Owenfield Dr, 43065
REYNOLDSBURG, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
2923 TAYLOR RD EXT, 43068
Shaker Heights, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
16657 Chagrin Blvd, Space 25, 44120
STOW, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3490 HUDSON DR, 44224
Strongsville, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
18082 Royalton Rd., 44136
Westerville, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
730 N STATE ST, STE B-18, 43082
Whitehall, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
3598 E Main ST, 43213
Willoughby, OH – 🟦 PS5 only
36181 Euclid Ave, 44094
🦬 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Oregon
No PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in Oregon (11 stores in the prior week)
🔑🪨 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Pennsylvania
Abington, PA – 🟩 Xbox only
1495 Old York Rd, STE 4, 19001
Allentown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1042 MILLCREEK RD, STE 33, 18106
Allentown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1634 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, 18104
Allentown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
923 AIRPORT CENTER DR, 18109
Bethel Park, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
5055 Library Road, 15102
Bethlehem, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
3926 LINDEN ST, 18017
Boothwyn, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
653 CONCHESTER RD, 19061
Bridgeville, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1025 Washington Pike, 15017
Collingdale, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1207 MacDade Blvd, Ste 170, 19023
Easton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
3087 William Penn Hwy, 18045
Easton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
3782 EASTON NAZARETH HWY, 18045
Exton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
129 W Lincoln Hwy, 19341
Hamburg, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1740 Tilden Ridge Dr, 19526
Havertown, PA – 🟩 Xbox only
1305 W Chester Pike, Ste 20, 19083
King of Prussia, PA – 🟩 Xbox only
359 MALL BLVD, STE W3-W4, 19406
Lehighton, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1241 Blakeslee Boulevard DR E, 18235
Lower Burrell, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
163 Hillcrest Shopping Ctr, Spc 163, 15068
Monroeville, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
5 Miracle Mile Shopping Ctr, 15146
Natrona Heights, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
64 Highlands Mall, 15065
North Versailles, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1728-1730 Greensburg Ave, 15137
Philadelphia, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
2201 Cottman Ave, STE 245, 19149
Philadelphia, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
2427 Aramingo Ave, Suite 8, 19125
Philadelphia, PA – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
2539 Castor Ave, STE D, 19134
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
100 ROBINSON CENTER DR, UNIT #2570, 15205
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1611 S Braddock Ave, Ste 202, 15218
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
301 SOUTH HILLS VILLAGE, ROOM 1112A, 15241
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
312 McHolme DR, Building 2, 15275
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
4110 BROWNSVILLE RD, 15227
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
4801 McKnight Rd, Ste 107, 15237
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
645 Clairton Blvd, Suite #47, 15236
Pittsburgh, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
957 FREEPORT RD, 15238
Quakertown, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
210 N WEST END BLVD, 18951
Reading, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1141 Berkshire Blvd, 19610
Reading, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
4611 PERKIOMEN AVE, 19606
Richboro, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
800 Bustleton Pike, 18954
Springfield, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike, 19064
Temple, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
5370 Allentown Pike, Unit H8, 19560
Warrington, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1661 Easton Road, 18976
Washington, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
48 Trinity Point Dr, STE 4, 15301
West Chester, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1115 W Chester Pike, Ste A-10, 19382
WHITEHALL, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
242 LEHIGH VALLEY MALL, 18052
Whitehall, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
2653 MacArthur Rd, 18052
Willow Grove, PA – 🟩 Xbox only
2500 W MORELAND RD, RM 2069, 19090
WYOMISSING, PA – 🟦 PS5 only
1665 STATE HILL RD, STE A6, 19610
🌴 GameStop PS5 restock stores in South Carolina
Aiken, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
2551 WHISKEY RD, 29803
Aiken, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
3555 RICHLAND AVE W, STE 168, 29801
ANDERSON, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
3116 N MAIN ST, 29621
Anderson, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
3810 Liberty Hwy, STE 2, 29621
Boiling Springs, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
3906 Highway 9, Unit E, 29316
Camden, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1670 Springdale Dr, 29020
CLEMSON, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1067 TIGER BLVD, STE 60, 29631
Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1725 Broad River Road, 29210
Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
240 HARBISON BLVD, STE 3, 29212
Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
327 Killian Rd, Ste A-9, 29203
COLUMBIA, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
461 TOWN CENTER PLACE, STE 2, 29229
Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
5496 Forest Dr, 29206
Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
6080 Garners Ferry Rd, STE B, 29209
COLUMBIA, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
7546 GARNERS FERRY RD, STE 200B, 29209
Easley, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
128 Rolling Hills Cir, STE D, 29640
Fort Jackson, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
4110 MOSEBY ST, 88FES BLDG 4110 MOSEBY AAFES, 29207
Fort Mill, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
10092 Charlotte HWY, Ste 105, 29707
FORT MILL, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1135 Stonecrest Blvd, Suite 121, 29708
Gaffney, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1431 W Floyd Baker Blvd, 29341
Greenville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
101 Verdae Blvd., Ste. 110, 29607
GREENVILLE, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1511 WOODRUFF RD, STE F, 29607
Greenville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
6134 White Horse Road, #B-2, 29611
Greenville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
700 Haywood RD, STE 146, 29607
Greer, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
14039 E WADE HAMPTON BLVD, STE 10, 29651
Laurens, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
922 E Main St, Ste C, 29360
Lexington, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1792 S LAKE DR, STE 70, 29073
Lexington, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
5570 Sunset Boulevard, Suite B, 29072
Newberry, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
2814 Main St, 29108
Orangeburg, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
2843 NORTH RD, 29118
Rock Hill, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
2391 DAVE LYLE BLVD, STE 102, 29730
ROCK HILL, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
526 JOHN ROSS PKWY, STE 105; BLD A, 29730
Simpsonville, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
404 Harrison Bridge Rd, Ste 102, 29680
Spartanburg, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
131 Dorman Centre Dr, 29301
SPARTANBURG, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
200 DAWN REDWOOD DR, STE 300, 29307
Sumter, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
1271 Broad St, 29150
Taylors, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
3023R Wade Hampton Blvd., 29687
Travelers Rest, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
3 Benton Rd, Ste C, 29690
West Columbia, SC – 🟦 PS5 only
2333 Augusta Rd, 29169
🎸 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Tennessee
Bartlett, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
5985 Stage Rd, Ste 30, 38134
COLLIERVILLE, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
305 NEW BYHALIA RD, STE 104, 38017
Cordova, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
465 N Germantown Pkwy, Ste 110, 38018
Covington, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
1603 Highway 51 S, 38019
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
1680 Union Ave, STE 110, 38104
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
2760 N GERMANTOWN PKWY, STE 222, SPC 2260, 38133
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
2878 Wolfcreek Pkwy, 38133
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
3854 Austin Peay Hwy, 38128
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
5043 Park Avenue, 38117
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
6223 WINCHESTER RD, 38115
Memphis, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
7539 WINCHESTER RD, 38125
MILLINGTON, TN – 🟦 PS5 only
8507 US HIGHWAY 51 N, STE 105, 38053
🤠 GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Texas
Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
1081 N COLLINS ST, 76011
Allen, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
170 E Stacy Rd, BLDG 2322, 75002
Allen, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
816 W MCDERMOTT DR, STE 328, 75013
Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
2540 E Arkansas Ln, Ste 106, 76014
Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
3810 S Cooper St, STE 110, 76015
Arlington, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
3811 S Cooper St, Ste 2400, 76015
Balch Springs, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
12209 Lake June Rd, Ste 400, 75180
Baytown, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
4508 Garth Rd, Ste E, 77521
Carrollton, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
2626 N JOSEY LN, STE 108, 75007
Cedar Hill, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
305 W FM 1382, Suite 615, 75104
Crosby, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
14405 FM 2100 RD, STE M, 77532
Cypress, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
25680 HWY 290, 77429
Dallas, TX
1073 Wynnewood Village SHP CTR, 75224
Dallas, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd, STE 101, 75211
Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
3215 KIRNWOOD DR, STE 103, 75237
Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
3450 Webb Chapel Ext, 75220
Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
6109 Greenville Ave, 75206
Dallas, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
9208 E R L THORNTON FWY, STE 205 B, 75228
Dallas, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
5334 Ross Ave, STE 350, 75206
Decatur, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
1208 S FM 51, Ste A, 76234
Euless, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
1301 W Glade RD, STE 164, 76039
FLOWER MOUND, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
6161 LONG PRAIRIE RD, STE 120, 75028
Fort Worth, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
4200 S Freeway, Ste 1013, 76115
Fort Worth, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
562 Alta Mere DR, 76114
Fort Worth, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
5900 South Hulen, 76132
Garland, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, 75044
Garland, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
5949 BROADWAY BLVD, STE 130, 75043
GRAPEVINE, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PKWY, SUITE 501, 76051
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
10013 Almeda Genoa Rd, Ste B, 77075
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
1440 FRY RD, 77084
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
22545 State Highway 249, STE 110, 77070
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
303 MEMORIAL CITY WAY, #331, 77024
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
5085 Westheimer RD, STE 3510, 77056
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
5770 HOLLISTER ST, STE D, 77040
Houston, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
5805 E Sam Houston PKWY N, Ste I, 77049
Humble, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
19759 HWY 59 N, 77338
Humble, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
6302 FM 1960 RD E, 77346
Hurst, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
1420 W PIPELINE RD, 76053
Irving, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
2664 N BELT LINE RD, 75062
Irving, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
909 E IRVING BLVD, 75060
Keller, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
8533 N BEACH ST, 76244
Lake Worth, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
6306 Lake Worth Blvd., 76135
Lewisville, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
1081 W Main St, Ste 111, 75067
Lewisville, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
565 E Round Grove RD, STE 202, 75067
MANSFIELD, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
1811 HIGHWAY 287 N, STE 104, 76063
McKinney, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
4100 S Lake Forest DR, STE T12, 75070
Midlothian, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
151 Walton Way, 76065
Missouri City, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
5950 HIGHWAY 6, STE D, 77459
Murphy, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
222 E FM 544, Suite 206, 75094
Pasadena, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
5761 Fairmont Pkwy, 77505
Pearland, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
10504 BROADWAY ST, Ste D, 77584
Pearland, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
1510 BROADWAY ST, STE 112, 77581
Plano, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
2201 Preston Rd, Ste E C/O Barnes & Noble, 75093
Richardson, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
1332 S Plano Rd, 75081
Roanoke, TX, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
1224 N Hwy 377, STE 107, 76262
ROWLETT, TX – 🟦 PS5 only
5401 KENWOOD DR, 75089
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
11219 Potranco Rd, STE 101, 78253
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
11411 Bandera RD, STE 105, 78250
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
13909 Nacogdoches Rd, 78217
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
1739 SW LOOP 410, STE 410, 78227
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
17503 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite 102, 78257
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
23002 N HWY 281, STE 103, 78258
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
2716 SW Military DR, STE 105, 78224
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
3207 SE Military Rd, Ste 102, 78223
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
5313 RIGSBY AVE, STE 103, 78222
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
6301 NW Loop 410, T11, 78238
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
6511 W Loop 1604 N, STE 122, 78254
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
7400 San Pedro Ave, STE 234, 78216
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
7635 NW LOOP 410, STE 106, 78245
San Antonio, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
E 255 BASSE RD, STE 154, 78209
Selma, TX – 🟩 Xbox only
8336 AGORA PKWY, STE 120, 78154
Spring, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
19507 I-45 North, Suite 500B, 77388
Sugar Land, TX – 🟦 PS5 and 🟩 Xbox
16535 Southwest Freeway, Space #400, 77479
🏜️ GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock stores in Utah
No Utah stores this time despite 16 of them having PS5 last restock
🐷 GameStop PS5 restock stores in Virginia
Alexandria, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
6244 Little River Tpke, Spc 6244 G, 22312
ARLINGTON, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1100 S HAYES ST, FLR 1 STE M-154, 22202
Ashland, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
131 Hill Carter Pkwy, 23005
Baileys Crossroads, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
3519 S Jefferson St, 22041
Chantilly, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
25050 Riding Plz, Ste 120, 20152
Chesapeake, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1320 GREENBRIAR PKWY, STE 310B, 23320
Chesapeake, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
237 BATTLEFIELD BLVD S, SPC 14 F, 23322
Chesapeake, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
4107 Portsmouth Blvd, Ste 112, 23321
Chester, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
11946 Iron Bridge Plz, STE 17, 23831
Chesterfield, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
7329 Hancock Village Dr, 23832
Colonial Heights, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
707 Southpark Blvd, 23834
DULLES, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
21100 DULLES TOWN CIR, STE 209, 20166
Fairfax, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
12231 Fair Lakes Promenade Dr, 22033
FAIRFAX, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
9446 MAIN STREET, 22031
Fort Lee, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1431 Mahone Ave, Building 9025, 23801
GAINESVILLE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
7336 ATLAS WALK WAY, 20155
GLEN ALLEN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
11436 W BROAD ST, 23060
GLEN ALLEN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
9853 Brook Rd, STE 105, 23059
Hampton, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
2376 McMenamin St, 23666
Hampton, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
2400 Cunningham Drive, 23666
HENRICO, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
9085 Staple Mill Rd, STE 3, 23228
Manassas, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
11664 SUDLEY MANOR DR, SPC 50 C, 20109
MANASSAS, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
9534 LIBERIA AVE, 20110
MC LEAN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
7927 Tysons Corner Ctr, STE F61, 22102
MECHANICSVILLE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
7264 MECHANICSVILLE TURNPIKE, STE A, 23111
MIDLOTHIAN, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
12417 TENNESSEE PLAZA, 23112
Midlothian, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
15519 WC Commons Way, 23113
NEWPORT NEWS, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
12300 JEFFERSON AVE, SP 606, 23602
Newport News, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
12551 Jefferson Ave., Suite 113, 23602
Newport News, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1386 LEE BLVD, FORT EUSTIS, 23604
Newport News, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
605 NEWMARKET DR N, STE 6, 23605
Norfolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1710 E Little Creek Rd, STE 107, 23518
NORFOLK, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
300 MONTICELLO AVE, STE 196A, 23510
NORFOLK, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
5802 E VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD, STE 125, 23502
Norfolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
742A W 21ST ST, 23517
Norfolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
7525 Tidewater Drive, Suite #2B, 23505
Petersburg, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
3330 S CRATER RD, 23805
PORTSMOUTH, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
4020 VICTORY BLVD, SPACE 2, 23701
RESTON, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1468 N POINT VILLAGE CTR, 20194
Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
11440 Midlothian Turnpike, 23235
Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1500 W Broad St, 23220
Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1531 N PARHAM RD, 23229
RICHMOND, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
2549 SHEILA LANE, 23225
Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
4501 S LABURNUM AVE, SPC 545, 23231
Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
7017 Forest Hill Avenue, 23225
Richmond, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
8131 Brook Rd, Ste B, 23227
Springfield, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
6575 FRONTIER DR, STE M, 22150
Sterling, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
22000 Dulles Retail Plaza, Ste 140, 20166
Suffolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1201 N Main St, Ste 500, 23434
Suffolk, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
6255 College Drive, Suite H, 23435
Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1063 Independence Blvd, 23455
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
1169 NIMMO PARKWAY, SUITE 208, 23456
Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
2029 Lynnhaven Pkwy, STE 600, 23456
Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
4001 Virginia Beach Blvd, Unit 116, 23452
Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
5020 FERRELL PKWY, 23464
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
701 LYNNHAVEN PARKWAY, SPACE C-21, 23452
Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
768 Hilltop North Shopping Ctr, 23451
Virginia Beach, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
869 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Ste 115, 23452
Woodbridge, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
13277 Worth Avenue, 22192
WOODBRIDGE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
14070 SHOPPERS BEST WAY, STE 26, 22192
WOODBRIDGE, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
2700 POTOMAC MILLS CIR, STE 158, 22192
Yorktown, VA – 🟦 PS5 only
2643 George Washington Hwy, Unit D, 23693
🍎 GameStop Xbox Series X restock stores in Washington
AUBURN, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
1118 SUPERMALL WAY, BLDG B-104, 98001
Bellevue, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
15600 NE 8TH ST, STE B-2, 98008
COVINGTON, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
16929 SE 270TH PLACE, STE B110, 98042
Everett, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
305 SE Everett Mall Way, STE 25, 98208
Federal Way, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
34512 16TH AVE S, STE D, 98003
Lynnwood, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
1402 164TH ST SW, STE 305, 98087
Lynnwood, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
3000 184TH ST SW, STE 580, 98037
Puyallup, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
13414 Meridian E, Ste B101, 98373
Puyallup, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
3500 S Meridian, STE 315, 98373
Redmond, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
17128 Redmond Way, STE 23, 98052
Seattle, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
2600 SW Barton St, D1, 98126
Tacoma, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
3202 S 23RD ST, STE 1, 98405
Tacoma, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
4502 S Steel St, STE 452, 98409
Tukwila, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
2616 SOUTHCENTER MALL BLVD, SOUTHCENTER MALL, 98188
Tukwila, WA – 🟩 Xbox only
300 ANDOVER PARK W, STE 100, 98188
GameStop PS5 and Xbox in-store restock news
I’ve been working on a follow-up to my exclusive GameStop PS5 restock news last week, and it turns out that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be sold at an in-store event one last time before Christmas, according to multiple sources I’ve talked to at the retailer (and now my reporting is officially confirmed by GameStop for the PS5; on a back page, I see the Xbox is also confirmed).
The GameStop PS5 restock in-store event will take place this Thursday, December 23 in the morning.
This will be one of the last chances for eager consumers to buy the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox consoles before December 25
If you want the Xbox Series X, I can now confirm that GameStop will restock that new-ish (now year-old) Xbox on Thursday, December 23, one day before Christmas Eve. Some stores have a shipment of PS5 consoles, too. Update: GameStop just confirmed both.
There will be approximately 60 PS5 Disc and Xbox Series X consoles (in bundle form) available at participating GameStop stores. I’ve uncovered the contents of the GameStop PS5 bundle from store sources like I have for several restocks in the past.
Want proof before gearing up to wait in line outside of a GameStop store?
Sign up free or paid! Notice something? No ads! That’s because kind people pay $5 a month to support my independent journalism work and they get 1:1 tech advice (in the comments) plus access to full articles. Come at me free or paid. Thank you! 🙏
I’m also finally able to publish a second internal communication detailing the GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock, verifying the date, time and bundle configuration of both consoles that will be sold at select GameStop locations.
This is very much like the prior memo from last week’s restock (that I obtained two weeks ago) showing that PS5 was going to be in stock.
Why the GameStop PS5, Xbox restock is so important?
December 23 is ThisClose to Christmas for those who want to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
This will be one of the last chances for eager consumers to buy the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox consoles before December 25 just two days later. And it’s become easier to get at GameStop than other retailers because resellers don’t show up to purchase the PS5 and Xbox in person when it’s bundled with games.
Here’s was the line situation in New York City until 1:30am ET the morning of the December 17 restock. That’s when someone finally got in line. Others who got in line an hour before opening still got the console. Bundles deter resellers.
GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock dates and times
The time of this particular GameStop in-store event is when your local store opens today, December 23. That ranges from 8am to 11am local time, depending on your local store’s normal operating hours.
Expect long lines outside of popular GameStop locations, especially at flagship stores in cities. People have grown increasingly eager to get the console in the days leading up to Christmas, and they know this may be their last chance. That’s why I’m bringing you this PS5 restock news far in advance of the actual in-store restock date.
What’s in the GameStop PS5 bundle? What’s the price?
GameStop has forced consumers to buy bundles that have cost anywhere from $705 to $750 in the past. This one seems will be even pricier at $795 (exactly the same bundle and price as last week). With sales tax in most states, you’ll pay well over $800.
PS5 GameStop bundle price – approximately $795
PS5 Disc console – $499
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate – $49.99
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $49.99
Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $49.99
$50 GameStop gift card – you guessed it… costs $50
Must be a PowerUp Pro Rewards member unless they don’t sell out in the first hour
GameStop restock Xbox Series X bundle details
Also at select stores on Thursday, December 23 will be the Xbox Series X. GameStop still hasn’t officially publicized the Xbox restock yet, but I know all about it already thanks to employee sources who tipped me off last week.
Here’s what’s in the bundle, according to the exclusive memo obtained by The Shortcut.
Xbox Series X GameStop bundle price – approximately $745
Call of Duty Vanguard $50
Far Cry 6 $50
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $45
$100 GameStop Gift Card (SKUs vary) – you guessed it… costs $100
✅ Restock tracker: store links and last restock dates
🏷️ Best Buy: Nvidia RTX GPU stock 🔥
Last GPU restock: Thursday, December 9 at 12:05pm EST
🏷️ Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital 🔥
Last PS5 restock: Monday, December 6 at 12:36pm EST
➡️ Sometimes requires: Totaltech members for $199/yr
🏷️ Best Buy: Halo Xbox | Series X | Series S 🔥
Last Series X restock: December 9 at 10:59am EST
➡️ Sometimes requires: Totaltech membership for $199/yr
🌟 Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital 🔥
Last PS5 restock: Wednesday, December 8 at 12pm EST
➡️ Required: Get Walmart+ for $12.95/mo
🌟 Walmart: Halo Xbox | Series X | Series S 🔥
Last Series X restock: Wednesday, December 8 at 12pm EST
➡️ Required: Get Walmart+ for $12.95/mo
🛑 GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital 🔥
Last PS5 restock: Monday, November 29 (Digital bundle)
➡️ Requires: GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro for $14.99/yr
🛑 GameStop: Halo Xbox | Series X | Series S
Last Series X restock: December 10 at 12:15pm EST
➡️ Requires: GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro for $14.99/yr
🔷 Sam's Club: PS5 bundles 🔥
Last PS5 restock: Friday, December 10 at 12:30am EST
Prior PS5 restock: Saturday, November 20 at 12:40am EST [small drop]
Last big restock: Friday, November 12 at 12:30am EST
Timing: Usually Thursday night into Friday morning 12:30am EST
🔷 Sam's Club: Xbox Series X and S bundles
Last Xbox restock: Monday, September 20 at 11:04am EST
🎯 Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital
Last PS5 restock: Thursday, December 2 at 7:20am ET
🎯 Target: Halo Xbox | Series X | Series S
Last Xbox restock: Happens locally at a few random locations
💿 Sony: PS5 | PS5 Digital
Last email invite restock: Thursday, December 9 at 2pm EST
Last public PS5 restock: Wednesday, November 22 at 7pm EST
🪟Microsoft: Halo Xbox | Series X | Series S
Next Xbox restock: switched to email invites to buy bundles
Last Xbox restock: No legit restock in 10 weeks (broken website 🤮)
🏬 Costco: PS5 bundles
Last PS5 restock: November 22 (hard to get)
🏬 Costco: Xbox Series X and S bundles
Last Xbox restock: November 9 at 4pm EST
🐜 Antonline: PS5 bundles
Last PS5 restock: December 2 (always bundles)
🐜 Antonline: Xbox Series bundles
Last restock: November 29
⛔ What stores in the US can’t be trusted?
🐦 Twitter: never buy from Twitter resellers. They are ALL scams
🤓 Silicon Nerd: I’ve helped 130,000. Never seen anyone get it here
😒 Shady online storefronts: many seem like they went up overnight
🤨 Clones of me: Me and celebrities are being impersonated. I’ll never sell you any console
How you can help The Shortcut
Subscribe (paid users can ask me questions in the comments) and refer The Shortcut to your friends
I want to meet you at the platform of your choice
Any idea which GameStop locations will have the restock?
What about an online stock thats been hinted at today